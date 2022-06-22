ADLINK Technology : To announce the Re-election of Board of Directors of the Company

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/22 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor): Institutional director, independent director, natural-person director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: (1)Director：Chun Liu (2)Director：Tien-Sung Lin (3)Director：Yeou-Yih Chou (4)Director：CHROMA ATE INC. Representative: Hsiu-Miao Huang (5)Director：AUO Corporation Representative: Fu-Jen Ko (6)Independent Director：Wei-Chien Li (7)Independent Director：Ching-Tsung Lin (8)Independent Director：Hsiang-Yi Lien 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1)Director：Chun Liu/Chairman and CEO of ADLINK (2)Director：Tien-Sung Lin (3)Director：Yeou-Yih Chou/Chairman of Zenitron Corporation (4)Director：CHROMA ATE INC. Representative: Hsiu-Miao Huango/ Director of Finance Department of Chroma ATE Inc. (5)Director：AUO Corporation Representative: Fu-Jen Ko/ President and Chief Operating Officer of AUO Corporation (6)Independent Director：Wei-Chien Li/ Vice President of Coretronic Corporation (7)Independent Director：Ching-Tsung Lin (8)Independent Director：Hsiang-Yi Lien/ President of Strategic Technology Partnership Group, Google Asia 5.Title and name of the new position holder: (1)Director：Chun Liu (2)Director：Yeou-Yih Chou (3)Director：Chroma ATE Inc. Representative: Hsiu-Miao Huang (4)Director：AUO Corporation Representative: Fu-Jen Ko (5)Director：AUO Corporation Representative: Cheng-I Yang (6)Independent Director：Wei-Chien Li (7)Independent Director：Hsing-Hai Wei (8)Independent Director：Chih-Kuang Tseng (9)Independent Director：Yung-Hao Yu 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1)Director：Chun Liu/Chairman and CEO of ADLINK (2)Director：Yeou-Yih Chou/Chairman of Zenitron Corporation (3)Director：Chroma ATE Inc. Representative: Hsiu-Miao Huang/ Director of Finance Department of Chroma ATE Inc. (4)Director：AUO Corporation Representative: Fu-Jen Ko/ President and Chief Operating Officer of AUO Corporation (5)Director：AUO Corporation Representative: Cheng-I Yang/ Senior Assistant of General Manager's Office, AUO Corporation (6)Independent Director：Wei-Chien Li/ Vice President of Coretronic Corporation (7)Independent Director：Hsing-Hai Wei/ Independent Director of Taiwan Kong King CO., Ltd. (8)Independent Director：Chih-Kuang Tseng/ President of ARM Taiwan Limited (9)Independent Director：Yung-Hao Yu/ Faurecia Head of Strategic Partnership and Ecosystem Development 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"): Term expired 8.Reason for the change:Re-election 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: (1)Director：Chun Liu：10,297,124 shares (2)Director：Yeou-Yih Chou：1,332,672 shares (3)Director：Chroma ATE Inc. Representative: Hsiu-Miao Huang： 24,417,253 shares (4)Director：AUO Corporation Representative: Fu-Jen Ko： 42,310,407 shares (5)Director：AUO Corporation Representative: Cheng-I Yang： 42,310,407 shares (6)Independent Director：Wei-Chien Li：0 shares (7)Independent Director：Hsing-Hai Wei：0 shares (8)Independent Director：Chih-Kuang Tseng：0 shares (9)Independent Director：Yung-Hao Yu：0 shares 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/19~2022/06/18 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/22 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:NA 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):Yes 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None