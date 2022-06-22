ADLINK Technology : To announce the Re-election of Board of Directors of the Company

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/22
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):
Institutional director, independent director, natural-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
(1)Director：Chun Liu
(2)Director：Tien-Sung Lin
(3)Director：Yeou-Yih Chou
(4)Director：CHROMA ATE INC. Representative: Hsiu-Miao Huang
(5)Director：AUO Corporation Representative: Fu-Jen Ko
(6)Independent Director：Wei-Chien Li
(7)Independent Director：Ching-Tsung Lin
(8)Independent Director：Hsiang-Yi Lien
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)Director：Chun Liu/Chairman and CEO of ADLINK
(2)Director：Tien-Sung Lin
(3)Director：Yeou-Yih Chou/Chairman of Zenitron Corporation
(4)Director：CHROMA ATE INC. Representative: Hsiu-Miao Huango/
Director of Finance Department of Chroma ATE Inc.
(5)Director：AUO Corporation Representative: Fu-Jen Ko/
President and Chief Operating Officer of AUO Corporation
(6)Independent Director：Wei-Chien Li/
Vice President of Coretronic Corporation
(7)Independent Director：Ching-Tsung Lin
(8)Independent Director：Hsiang-Yi Lien/
President of Strategic Technology Partnership Group, Google Asia
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
(1)Director：Chun Liu
(2)Director：Yeou-Yih Chou
(3)Director：Chroma ATE Inc. Representative: Hsiu-Miao Huang
(4)Director：AUO Corporation Representative: Fu-Jen Ko
(5)Director：AUO Corporation Representative: Cheng-I Yang
(6)Independent Director：Wei-Chien Li
(7)Independent Director：Hsing-Hai Wei
(8)Independent Director：Chih-Kuang Tseng
(9)Independent Director：Yung-Hao Yu
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)Director：Chun Liu/Chairman and CEO of ADLINK
(2)Director：Yeou-Yih Chou/Chairman of Zenitron Corporation
(3)Director：Chroma ATE Inc. Representative: Hsiu-Miao Huang/
Director of Finance Department of Chroma ATE Inc.
(4)Director：AUO Corporation Representative: Fu-Jen Ko/
President and Chief Operating Officer of AUO Corporation
(5)Director：AUO Corporation Representative: Cheng-I Yang/
Senior Assistant of General Manager's Office, AUO Corporation
(6)Independent Director：Wei-Chien Li/
Vice President of Coretronic Corporation
(7)Independent Director：Hsing-Hai Wei/
Independent Director of Taiwan Kong King CO., Ltd.
(8)Independent Director：Chih-Kuang Tseng/
President of ARM Taiwan Limited
(9)Independent Director：Yung-Hao Yu/
Faurecia Head of Strategic Partnership and Ecosystem Development
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):
Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Re-election
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
(1)Director：Chun Liu：10,297,124 shares
(2)Director：Yeou-Yih Chou：1,332,672 shares
(3)Director：Chroma ATE Inc. Representative: Hsiu-Miao Huang：
24,417,253 shares
(4)Director：AUO Corporation Representative: Fu-Jen Ko：
42,310,407 shares
(5)Director：AUO Corporation Representative: Cheng-I Yang：
42,310,407 shares
(6)Independent Director：Wei-Chien Li：0 shares
(7)Independent Director：Hsing-Hai Wei：0 shares
(8)Independent Director：Chih-Kuang Tseng：0 shares
(9)Independent Director：Yung-Hao Yu：0 shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/19~2022/06/18
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/22
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:NA
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):Yes
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None