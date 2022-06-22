ADLINK Technology : To announce the major resolutions of ADLINK 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/22 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: Recognized the proposal for the distribution of 2021 earnings. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Approved the amendments to Articles of Incorporation. 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Recognized 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors: Elected nine directors (including four independent directors): The newly elected directors: Chun Liu Yeou-Yih Chou Chroma ATE Inc. Representative: Hsiu-Miao Huang AUO Corporation Representative: Fu-Jen Ko AUO Corporation Representative: Cheng-I Yang Wei-Chien Li Hsing-Hai Wei Chih-Kuang Tseng Yung-Hao Yu 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1)Approved the amendment to Handling Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets (2)Approved to lift non-competition restrictions on board members 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None