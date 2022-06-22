ADLINK Technology : To announce the major resolutions of ADLINK 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
06/22/2022 | 05:45am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: ADLINK TECHNOLOGY INC.
SEQ_NO
5
Date of announcement
2022/06/22
Time of announcement
17:33:02
Subject
To announce the major resolutions of ADLINK 2022
Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2022/06/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/22
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:
Recognized the proposal for the distribution of 2021 earnings.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approved the amendments to Articles of Incorporation.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Recognized 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:
Elected nine directors (including four independent directors):
The newly elected directors:
Chun Liu
Yeou-Yih Chou
Chroma ATE Inc. Representative: Hsiu-Miao Huang
AUO Corporation Representative: Fu-Jen Ko
AUO Corporation Representative: Cheng-I Yang
Wei-Chien Li
Hsing-Hai Wei
Chih-Kuang Tseng
Yung-Hao Yu
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Approved the amendment to Handling Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal
of Assets
(2)Approved to lift non-competition restrictions on board members
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
ADLINK Technology Inc. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 09:44:04 UTC.