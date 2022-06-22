ADLINK Technology : To announce the term of Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Company has expired

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/22 2.Name of the functional committees: Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: Audit Committee Independent Director：Wei-Chien Li Independent Director：Ching-Tsung Lin Independent Director：Hsiang-Yi Lien Remuneration Committee Independent Director：Wei-Chien Li Independent Director：Ching-Tsung Lin Independent Director：Hsiang-Yi Lien 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Audit Committee Independent Director：Wei-Chien Li/Vice President of Coretronic Corporation Independent Director：Ching-Tsung Lin Independent Director：Hsiang-Yi Lien/ President of Strategic Technology Partnership Group, Google Asia Remuneration Committee Independent Director：Wei-Chien Li/Vice President of Coretronic Corporation Independent Director：Ching-Tsung Lin Independent Director：Hsiang-Yi Lien/ President of Strategic Technology Partnership Group, Google Asia 5.Name of the new position holder: Audit Committee Independent Director：Wei-Chien Li Independent Director：Hsing-Hai Wei Independent Director：Chih-Kuang Tseng Independent Director：Yung-Hao Yu Remuneration Committee Independent Director：Wei-Chien Li Independent Director：Hsing-Hai Wei Independent Director：Chih-Kuang Tseng Independent Director：Yung-Hao Yu 6.Resume of the new position holder: Audit Committee Independent Director：Wei-Chien Li/Vice President of Coretronic Corporation Independent Director：Hsing-Hai Wei/ Independent Director of Taiwan Kong King CO., Ltd. Independent Director：Chih-Kuang Tseng/President of ARM Taiwan Limited Independent Director：Yung-Hao Yu/ Faurecia Head of Strategic Partnership and Ecosystem Development Remuneration Committee Independent Director：Wei-Chien Li/Vice President of Coretronic Corporation Independent Director：Hsing-Hai Wei/ Independent Director of Taiwan Kong King CO., Ltd. Independent Director：Chih-Kuang Tseng/President of ARM Taiwan Limited Independent Director：Yung-Hao Yu/ Faurecia Head of Strategic Partnership and Ecosystem Development 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired 8.Reason for the change:Re-election of Board of Directors 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/19~2022/06/18 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/22 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None