ADLINK Technology : To announce the term of Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Company has expired
06/22/2022 | 05:45am EDT
Provided by: ADLINK TECHNOLOGY INC.
Date of announcement
2022/06/22
Time of announcement
17:31:27
Subject
To announce the term of Audit Committee and
Remuneration Committee of the Company has expired
Date of events
2022/06/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/22
2.Name of the functional committees:
Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Audit Committee
Independent Director：Wei-Chien Li
Independent Director：Ching-Tsung Lin
Independent Director：Hsiang-Yi Lien
Remuneration Committee
Independent Director：Wei-Chien Li
Independent Director：Ching-Tsung Lin
Independent Director：Hsiang-Yi Lien
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Audit Committee
Independent Director：Wei-Chien Li/Vice President of Coretronic Corporation
Independent Director：Ching-Tsung Lin
Independent Director：Hsiang-Yi Lien/
President of Strategic Technology Partnership Group, Google Asia
Remuneration Committee
Independent Director：Wei-Chien Li/Vice President of Coretronic Corporation
Independent Director：Ching-Tsung Lin
Independent Director：Hsiang-Yi Lien/
President of Strategic Technology Partnership Group, Google Asia
5.Name of the new position holder:
Audit Committee
Independent Director：Wei-Chien Li
Independent Director：Hsing-Hai Wei
Independent Director：Chih-Kuang Tseng
Independent Director：Yung-Hao Yu
Remuneration Committee
Independent Director：Wei-Chien Li
Independent Director：Hsing-Hai Wei
Independent Director：Chih-Kuang Tseng
Independent Director：Yung-Hao Yu
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Audit Committee
Independent Director：Wei-Chien Li/Vice President of Coretronic Corporation
Independent Director：Hsing-Hai Wei/
Independent Director of Taiwan Kong King CO., Ltd.
Independent Director：Chih-Kuang Tseng/President of ARM Taiwan Limited
Independent Director：Yung-Hao Yu/
Faurecia Head of Strategic Partnership and Ecosystem Development
Remuneration Committee
Independent Director：Wei-Chien Li/Vice President of Coretronic Corporation
Independent Director：Hsing-Hai Wei/
Independent Director of Taiwan Kong King CO., Ltd.
Independent Director：Chih-Kuang Tseng/President of ARM Taiwan Limited
Independent Director：Yung-Hao Yu/
Faurecia Head of Strategic Partnership and Ecosystem Development
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Re-election of Board of Directors
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/19~2022/06/18
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/22
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
ADLINK Technology Inc. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 09:44:04 UTC.