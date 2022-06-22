ADLINK Technology : To lift non-competition restrictions on new Directors and their representatives at ADLINK 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/22 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct: Director：Chun Liu Director：Yeou-Yih Chou Director：Chroma ATE Inc. Representative: Hsiu-Miao Huang Director：AUO Corporation Representative: Fu-Jen Ko Director：AUO Corporation Representative: Cheng-I Yang Independent Director：Wei-Chien Li Independent Director：Hsing-Hai Wei Independent Director：Chih-Kuang Tseng Independent Director：Yung-Hao Yu 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: Companies with the same or similar business scope as our company 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: Within the period of serving as Director of the Company. 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): The resolution was adopted by two-thirds or more of the attending shareholders who represent a majority of the total number of the Company's outstanding shares. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below): Director：Chun Liu Director：Yeou-Yih Chou 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise: Chun Liu：Director of ADLINK Hong Kong-ADLINK International Representative Director of ADLINK China-ADLINK Hong Kong Representative Director of Dongguan Lingyou-ADLINK China Representative Yeou-Yih Chou：Chairman of Zenitron Hong Kong 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise: ADLINK Technology (China) Co., Ltd.： 300 Fangchun Road, Zhangjiang High-tech Park, Shanghai Dongguan Lingyao Electronics Technology Co., Ltd： Room 2303, Unit 1, 555 Mei Ching Middle Road, Ta Lang Town, Tung Wan, China Zenitron(HK) Limited：6D, Goldlion Holdings Centre, 13-15 Yuen Shun Circuit, Siu Lek Yuen, Shatin, Hong Kong 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise: ADLINK Technology (China) Co., Ltd.：Research and development, manufacturing and sales of industrial automatic control cards, industrial main boards, etc Dongguan Lingyao Electronics Technology Co., Ltd：Sales business of chassis and computers and their peripheral equipment. Zenitron(HK) Limited：Trading of electronic parts and components. 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:None 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None