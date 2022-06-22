Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  ADLINK Technology, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    6166   TW0006166002

ADLINK TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(6166)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-20
55.30 TWD   +3.75%
05:45aADLINK TECHNOLOGY : To announce of the record date for cash dividend
PU
05:45aADLINK TECHNOLOGY : To announce the major resolutions of ADLINK 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05:45aADLINK TECHNOLOGY : To lift non-competition restrictions on new Directors and their representatives at ADLINK 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
Summary 
Summary

ADLINK Technology : To lift non-competition restrictions on new Directors and their representatives at ADLINK 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

06/22/2022 | 05:45am EDT
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: ADLINK TECHNOLOGY INC.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/06/22 Time of announcement 17:32:09
Subject 
 To lift non-competition restrictions on new
Directors and their representatives at ADLINK 2022
Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/06/22 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/22
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
  conduct:
 Director：Chun Liu
 Director：Yeou-Yih Chou
 Director：Chroma ATE Inc. Representative: Hsiu-Miao Huang
 Director：AUO Corporation Representative: Fu-Jen Ko
 Director：AUO Corporation Representative: Cheng-I Yang
 Independent Director：Wei-Chien Li
 Independent Director：Hsing-Hai Wei
 Independent Director：Chih-Kuang Tseng
 Independent Director：Yung-Hao Yu
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
 Companies with the same or similar business scope as our company
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
 Within the period of serving as Director of the Company.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
 The resolution was adopted by two-thirds or more of the attending
 shareholders who represent a majority of the total number of the Company's
 outstanding shares.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):
 Director：Chun Liu
 Director：Yeou-Yih Chou
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:
 Chun Liu：Director of ADLINK Hong Kong-ADLINK International Representative
           Director of ADLINK China-ADLINK Hong Kong Representative
           Director of Dongguan Lingyou-ADLINK China Representative
 Yeou-Yih Chou：Chairman of Zenitron Hong Kong
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:
 ADLINK Technology (China) Co., Ltd.：
 300 Fangchun Road, Zhangjiang High-tech Park, Shanghai
 Dongguan Lingyao Electronics Technology Co., Ltd：
 Room 2303, Unit 1, 555 Mei Ching Middle Road, Ta Lang Town, Tung Wan, China
 Zenitron(HK) Limited：6D, Goldlion Holdings Centre, 13-15 Yuen Shun Circuit,
 Siu Lek Yuen, Shatin, Hong Kong
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:
 ADLINK Technology (China) Co., Ltd.：Research and development, manufacturing
 and sales of industrial automatic control cards, industrial main boards, etc
 Dongguan Lingyao Electronics Technology Co., Ltd：Sales business of chassis
 and computers and their peripheral equipment.
 Zenitron(HK) Limited：Trading of electronic parts and components.
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:None
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

ADLINK Technology Inc. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 09:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 9 673 M 325 M 325 M
Net income 2021 119 M 4,00 M 4,00 M
Net Debt 2021 4 242 M 143 M 143 M
P/E ratio 2021 119x
Yield 2021 0,46%
Capitalization 12 028 M 404 M 404 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,38x
EV / Sales 2021 1,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart ADLINK TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
ADLINK Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADLINK TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 55,30
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chun Liu Chairman & General Manager
Shu Fen Chen Chief Financial Officer & Spokesman
Wei Chien Li Independent Director
Shih Hao Hung Independent Director
Yu I Chou Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADLINK TECHNOLOGY, INC.-14.66%404
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-15.28%36 406
HP INC.-8.97%35 435
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-14.90%18 061
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-35.65%15 619
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-18.08%11 398