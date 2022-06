ADLINK Technology : To lift non-competition restrictions on new Directors and their representatives at ADLINK 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/22 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct: Director:Chun Liu Director:Yeou-Yih Chou Director:Chroma ATE Inc. Representative: Hsiu-Miao Huang Director:AUO Corporation Representative: Fu-Jen Ko Director:AUO Corporation Representative: Cheng-I Yang Independent Director:Wei-Chien Li Independent Director:Hsing-Hai Wei Independent Director:Chih-Kuang Tseng Independent Director:Yung-Hao Yu 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: Companies with the same or similar business scope as our company 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: Within the period of serving as Director of the Company. 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): The resolution was adopted by two-thirds or more of the attending shareholders who represent a majority of the total number of the Company's outstanding shares. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below): Director:Chun Liu Director:Yeou-Yih Chou 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise: Chun Liu:Director of ADLINK Hong Kong-ADLINK International Representative Director of ADLINK China-ADLINK Hong Kong Representative Director of Dongguan Lingyou-ADLINK China Representative Yeou-Yih Chou:Chairman of Zenitron Hong Kong 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise: ADLINK Technology (China) Co., Ltd.: 300 Fangchun Road, Zhangjiang High-tech Park, Shanghai Dongguan Lingyao Electronics Technology Co., Ltd: Room 2303, Unit 1, 555 Mei Ching Middle Road, Ta Lang Town, Tung Wan, China Zenitron(HK) Limited:6D, Goldlion Holdings Centre, 13-15 Yuen Shun Circuit, Siu Lek Yuen, Shatin, Hong Kong 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise: ADLINK Technology (China) Co., Ltd.:Research and development, manufacturing and sales of industrial automatic control cards, industrial main boards, etc Dongguan Lingyao Electronics Technology Co., Ltd:Sales business of chassis and computers and their peripheral equipment. Zenitron(HK) Limited:Trading of electronic parts and components. 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:None 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None