GrAI Matter Labs : and ADLINK Announce Their Partnership to Integrate SMARC Module with GrAI VIP

GrAI Matter Labs (GML), a pioneer of brain-inspired ultra-low latency computing, and ADLINK Technology Inc., a global leader in edge computing, today announced the companies' partnership to create a Life-Ready AI SMARC platform based on ADLINK’s SMARC I-Pi Development kits and GML's Life-Ready GrAI VIP (Vision Inference Processor).

Life-Ready AI SMARC Module enabled products such as robots, drones, autonomous vehicles, inspection cameras and more, will now be able to act, and react in real-time all while saving time, money and vital natural resources. The ultra-small form factor SMARC can be directly embedded into the camera module, to provide ultra-low system latency, low power consumption, and the flexibility to integrate AI close to the sensors.

GML and ADLINK will showcase the world’s first Life-Ready AI Kit for Robotics Education, using the GrAI VIP platform on ROS2 and ADLINK SMARC I-Pi development platform at the SIDO Fair starting September 22nd.

Christian Verbrugge, GML Europe - Senior Director Business Development, said, “We are so thrilled to be working with ADLINK as a provider of cutting edge SMARC modules for scalable, low-power, industrial solutions to address the rapidly growing trend of systems with integrated AI. Together we will deliver a SMARC platform that will be integrated with our 'Life-Ready AI' chip, GrAI VIP, allowing us to offer full-stack solutions to our end customers that will drive value for their businesses.”

Pierre Guillaume, ADLINK France – Head of Sales, said, “GML’s Life-Ready VIP offers a one-of-a-kind brain-inspired computing architecture optimized for AI Inference performance at very low power; a key feature most industrial clients demand for their Edge AI applications. Because ADLINK’s area of expertise is at the edge, we are excited to partner with GML to bring their VIP accelerator into our existing IPI SMARC platform so we continue growing our business in key vertical segments such as Machine Vision & Robotics by offering to our clients the widest choice of market-leading AI accelerators in ready-to-use hardware form factors. We are also thrilled to empower the next generation of young European AI developers with the launch of GML’s IPI SMARC dev kit for the education market."

About GrAI Matter Labs

At GrAI Matter Labs we are in the business of life-ready AI. Artificial Intelligence as close to natural as it gets. AI that feels alive. We deliver brain-inspired chips that behave like humans do. That makes machines assisting humans act, and react, in real-time, live. Which optimizes energy and maximizes efficiency, saving time, money, and vital natural resources. GML is led by an international team of visionary and seasoned engineers and is backed by leading investors, including iBionext, 360 Capital Partners, 3T Finance, and Celeste Management.

For more information, please visit www.graimatterlabs.ai.

About ADLINK Technology

ADLINK Technology Inc. is a global leader in edge computing. Our mission is to affect positive change in society and industry by connecting people, places and things with AI. The company offerings include robust boards, real-time data acquisition solutions and application enablement for AIoT. ADLINK serves vertical markets including manufacturing, communications, healthcare, aerospace, defense, energy, infotainment, and transportation. ADLINK is a Premier Member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, a partner of NVIDIA, and a contributor to standards initiatives such as Eclipse, OCP, OMG and ROS2 TSC. ADLINK is ISO-9001, ISO-14001, ISO-13485 and TL9000 certified and is publicly traded on TAIEX (Stock Code: 6166).

Learn more at www.adlinktech.com or www.ipi.wiki.

