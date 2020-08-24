Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  ADM ENDE    ADMQ

ADM ENDE

(ADMQ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (ADMQ) CEO Acquires 1.498 Million Shares of Common Stock on the Open Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 07:01am EDT

FORT WORTH, TX, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) CEO Marc Johnson has completed the purchase of 1,498,400 shares of common stock on the open market. “This is a demonstration of my belief in the Company’s business strategy,” Mr. Johnson said. (http://www.admendeavors.com)

Mr. Johnson said the shares he purchased are classified as affiliate shares that have regulatory restrictions associated with them. “I am 100 percent optimistic about our Company, about its growth, and about our long-term success,” ADM Endeavors CEO said.

The share purchase was disclosed by Mr. Johnson in Form 4 filings as required by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company currently has 160,902,143 common shares outstanding and a float totaling 53,270,000 common shares. 

ADM Endeavors sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, www.JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from business cards to coffee cups with tens of thousands of other unique products for customers to select from.

“We are striving to achieve the optimum share price that reflects the fundamental value of the Company, provides financial information to investors, both retail and institutional, in a timely and accurate way, observes the rules of the SEC though non-aggressive awareness promotions, and builds receptive capital markets for future financing at favorable terms,” Mr. Johnson said. 

ABOUT ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has operated a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, which consists of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms. The Retail Sales Division focuses on any product with a logo. It sells a very wide range of products from business cards to coffee cups. Our motto is "We Sell Anything With A Logo!" Just Right Products’ salespeople excel because they are selling the items people like to buy. The Screen Printing Department utilizes its five screen printing machines to print garments and can produce more than 8,000 units per day. The Embroidery equipment has 51 heads of embroidery capacity. The Digital Department and all the other departments have significant growth potential. The Import Department sources products for retail and wholesale customers. ADM Endeavors has employees fluent in Chinese, Spanish, and Arabic thereby affording significant opportunities to interact directly with multiple product sources internationally. The Uniform Division sells uniforms to businesses and schools, with the advantage of in-house production and international sourcing. 

Forward-Looking Statement: 

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States PSLRA of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and the actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified in the Company's previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 

Contact: 
ADM Endeavors, Inc. 
Paul Knopick 
pknopick@eandecommunications 
940.262.3584

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ADM ENDE
07:01aADM Endeavors, Inc. (ADMQ) CEO Acquires 1.498 Million Shares of Common Stock ..
GL
08/13ADM Endeavors, Inc. (ADMQ) Continues to Thrive Amid Current Economic Conditio..
GL
08/12ADM Endeavors, Inc. (ADMQ) Enters Into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire 10..
GL
08/11ADM Endeavors, Inc. (ADMQ) Expands on Tarrant County, Texas, Work Uniform Con..
GL
08/10ADM Endeavors, Inc. (ADMQ) CEO Acquires Shares of Common Stock on the Open Ma..
GL
08/07ADM Endeavors, Inc. (ADMQ) Secures General Contractor for Company's New 70,00..
GL
08/06ADM Endeavors, Inc. (ADMQ) Reports an Overall Increase in Sales Despite Uncer..
GL
08/05ADM Endeavors, Inc. (ADMQ) Announces New Way to Transfer A Design to Everythi..
GL
07/31ADM ENDEAVORS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of ..
AQ
07/31ADM ENDE : ENDEAVORS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
More news
Chart ADM ENDE
Duration : Period :
ADM ENDE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group