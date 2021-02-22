ADM Endeavors, Inc. Announces New Website: www.admendeavors.com

Log in
02/22/2021
Fort Worth, TX, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  via NewMediaWire -- ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) is pleased to announce that it has completely updated its website at www.admendeavors.com  

“Many investors are introduced to the Company by visiting our website. We wanted visitors to have an easy experience in learning more about us and the services and products we offer.  We are very pleased with the new design and more importantly always being current with info about ADMQ for the public,” said Marc Johnson, CEO. 

The new website: 

  •  Explains and provides information about the Company’s six subsidiaries and provides links. 
  •  Provides a link to the Shareholders’ Facebook page. 
  •  Introduces the management team. 
  •  Shares links to ADMQ’s filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. 
  •  Showcases videos and pictures about the Company’s products and operations. 
  •  Provides ADM Endeavors’ news releases and articles about the Company. 
  •  Includes information on how to contact the Company.  

ADM Endeavors, Inc. sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, JustRightProducts.com, customizing items ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups to apparel items with tens of thousands of products for customers to browse online. 

ABOUT ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently profitable, with sales topping $5.1 million in 2020. The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. The Company operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms. 

Forward Looking Statement: 

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States PSLRA of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and the actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified in the Company's previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 

Contact: ADM Endeavors, Inc. 

Paul Knopick 

pknopick@eandecommunications.com 

940.262.3584 


© GlobeNewswire 2021
