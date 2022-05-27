Log in
    ADMQ   US00089T1007

ADM ENDEAVORS, INC.

(ADMQ)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/27 11:04:09 am EDT
0.0482 USD   +3.55%
01:51pADM ENDEAVORS, INC. (OTCQB : ADMQ) Influencer Preston Stylez Re-ups on T-shirt of the Month Program
BU
01:41pADM ENDEAVORS, INC. (OTCQB : ADMQ) Irving ISD RFP Awarded
BU
05/26ADM ENDEAVORS, INC. (OTCQB : ADMQ) $6,500,000 Appraisal
BU
ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) Influencer Preston Stylez Re-ups on T-shirt of the Month Program

05/27/2022 | 01:51pm EDT
Preston’s T-shirt of the month program has been a great success. He has sold out of the limited-edition custom shirts each month. Because of the success, Preston has placed an order for the next 6 designs with FW Promo a subsidiary of ADM Endeavors, Inc.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220527005384/en/

Preston's T-shirt of the month program (Photo: Business Wire)

Preston's T-shirt of the month program (Photo: Business Wire)

ADM Endeavors CEO Marc Johnson said, “Preston is killing it. He just hit 20 million subscribers this week, a huge milestone in the YouTuber world. He is blessed and has earned all the success that has come his way. We are very honored that Preston trusts us to produce merch items for him.”

  1. T-shirt of the month: https://firemerch.com/collections/tees/products/may-tee-of-the-month
  2. Limited edition T-shirt: https://firemerch.com/collections/tees/products/usa-fire-tee
  3. Preston website: https://firemerch.com/
  4. Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/myfiremerch
  5. Instagram link: https://www.instagram.com/myfiremerch/
  6. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrestonPlayz

About ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently increasing sales, with sales topping $6.44 million for the last reported 12 months. The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, www.JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. Just Right Products, Inc. operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

Forward Looking Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “strategy,” “expects,” “continues,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “would,” “will,” “estimates,” “intends,” “projects,” “goals,” “targets” and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the retail industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
