Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  ADM Energy plc    MXO   GB00BJFDXW97

ADM ENERGY PLC

(MXO)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADM Energy PLC: ADM extends agreement with Trafigura

01/29/2021 | 03:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC / Key word(s): Agreement
ADM Energy PLC: ADM extends agreement with Trafigura

29.01.2021 / 09:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

29 January 2021

ADM Energy PLC
("ADM" or the "Company")

ADM Energy extends agreement with Trafigura for conditional financing of up to $120m

Further to the announcement of 3 February 2020, ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resources investing company, is pleased to announce that is has extended for a further 12 months its indicative MOU to enter into a strategic alliance with Trafigura Pte Ltd ("Trafigura"), a market leader in the global commodities industry. There are no other changes to the original MOU.

ADM and Trafigura intend to create a strategic alliance that enables the development and financing of energy projects in Africa. Under the terms of the MOU, ADM will act as the sponsor for investment opportunities in the African energy sector ("Projects") which will be presented to Trafigura for consideration as a trading counterparty, or financing provider.

Trafigura will be entitled to provide ADM with conditional pre-financing of up to US$100 million for the acquisition or development of Approved Projects. It is anticipated that Trafigura may subscribe for up to US$20 million in convertible loan notes in ADM as definitive agreements and project funding for Approved Projects are agreed.

Osamede Okhomina, CEO of ADM Energy plc, said: "We are pleased to extend our agreement with Trafigura, which demonstrates the strength of our relationship and their belief in our growth strategy. This relationship with a multi-billion dollar industry partner gives ADM access to capital to secure and develop projects that will increase our exposure to value-accretive, high-quality assets. We are in regular discussions with Trafigura and are pursuing a number of attractive opportunities in the West African region that we believe will be prosperous for the partnership."

Enquiries:

ADM Energy plc +44 20 7459 4718
Osamede Okhomina, CEO  
www.admenergyplc.com  
   
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 20 7213 0880
(Nominated Adviser)  
Jo Turner, James Caithie  
   
Arden Partners plc +44 20 7614 5900
(Lead Broker)  
Paul Shackleton, Dan Gee-Summons  
   

Hybridan LLP		 +44 20 3764 2341
(Joint Broker)  
Claire Louise Noyce  
   
Oddo Seydler Bank AG +49 69 920540
(Designated Sponsor)  
Michael B. Thiriot  
   
Luther Pendragon +44 20 7618 9100
(Financial PR)  
Harry Chathli, Alexis Gore, Joe Quinlan  
 



About ADM Energy PLC

ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC) is a natural resources investing company with an existing asset base in Nigeria. ADM Energy holds a 9.2% profit interest in the Aje Field, part of OML 113, which covers an area of 835km² offshore Nigeria. Aje has multiple oil, gas, and gas condensate reservoirs in the Turonian, Cenomanian and Albian sandstones with five wells drilled to date.

ADM Energy is seeking to build on its existing asset base in Nigeria and target other investment opportunities across the West African region in the oil and gas sector with attractive risk reward profiles such as proven nature of reserves, level of historic investment, established infrastructure and route to early cash flow.

About Trafigura

Founded in 1993, Trafigura is one of the largest physical commodities trading groups in the world. Trafigura sources, stores, transports and delivers a range of raw materials (including oil and refined products and metals and minerals) to clients around the world and has recently established a power and renewables trading division.

The trading business is supported by industrial and financial assets, including a majority ownership of global zinc and lead producer Nyrstar which has mining, smelting and other operations located in Europe, Americas and Australia; a significant shareholding in global oil products storage and distribution company Puma Energy; global terminals, warehousing and logistics operator Impala Terminals; Trafigura's Mining Group; and Galena Asset Management with circa 850 shareholders, Trafigura is owned by its employees.

Over 8,500 employees work in 48 countries around the world. Trafigura has achieved substantial growth over recent years, growing revenue from USD12 billion in 2003 to USD147 billion in 2020. The Group has been connecting its customers to the global economy for more than two decades, growing prosperity by advancing trade. Visit: www.trafigura.com

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


29.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADM Energy PLC
60 Gracechurch street
EC3V 0HR London
United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)2077863555
E-mail: hello@admenergyplc.com
Internet: www.admenergyplc.com
ISIN: GB00BJFDXW97
WKN: A2PLC1
Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) London
EQS News ID: 1164302

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1164302  29.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1164302&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about ADM ENERGY PLC
03:32aADM ENERGY PLC : ADM extends agreement with Trafigura
EQ
03:32aPRESS RELEASE : ADM Energy PLC: ADM extends agreement with Trafigura
DJ
2020PRESS RELEASE : ADM completes EER Transaction -2-
DJ
2020PRESS RELEASE : ADM completes EER Transaction
DJ
2020ADM ENERGY : completes EER Transaction
EQ
2020ADM ENERGY PLC : Director Share Purchase
EQ
2020ADM ENERGY PLC : Change of Broker
EQ
2020ADM Energy Names CFO
MT
2020ADM ENERGY PLC : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
EQ
2020ADM ENERGY PLC : Superdielectrics Investment Update
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,20 M 1,64 M 1,64 M
Net income 2020 -1,60 M -2,19 M -2,19 M
Net Debt 2020 0,60 M 0,82 M 0,82 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,68x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6,26 M 8,59 M 8,58 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,72x
EV / Sales 2021 7,54x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 55,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 10,00 GBX
Last Close Price 5,10 GBX
Spread / Highest target 96,1%
Spread / Average Target 96,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 96,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Osamede Okhomina Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ahmed Bin Dalmook Al Maktoum President
Peter Francis Non-Executive Chairman
Richard James Carter Chief Operating Officer
Lionel Therond Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADM ENERGY PLC0.00%9
CONOCOPHILLIPS2.80%55 578
CNOOC LIMITED10.31%45 608
EOG RESOURCES, INC.7.72%31 339
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-3.24%27 364
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY7.65%26 545
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ