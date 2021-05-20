Log in
    ADME   GB00BJFDXW97

ADM ENERGY PLC

(ADME)
ADM Energy PLC: Disposal of Interest in Superdielectrics

05/20/2021 | 05:41am EDT
DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC / Key word(s): Disposal
ADM Energy PLC: Disposal of Interest in Superdielectrics

20.05.2021 / 11:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF EU REGULATION 596/2014 (WHICH FORMS PART OF DOMESTIC UK LAW PURSUANT TO THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.


20 May 2021

ADM Energy PLC
("ADM" or the "Company")

Disposal of Interest in Superdielectrics

ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resources investing company, is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of 188,778 shares in Superdielectrics Ltd ("Superdielectrics") for a total consideration of £849,501, a profit of £656,003.55 on ADM's original investment.

In 2017 and 2018, ADM invested a total of £199,875 to acquire 195,000 shares in Superdielectrics at an average cost per share of £1.025. Superdielectrics' most recent funding round in October 2020 at a price of £4.50 per share, valued ADM's holding at £877,500, representing a total book profit of £677,625 and an increase in value of approximately 340%. The Board approved the sale of 188,778 shares at a price of £4.50 per share to shareholders of Superdielectrics, leaving ADM with a holding of 6,222 shares following the sale. ADM has received the proceeds from the sale of the investment.

Osamede Okhomina, CEO of ADM Energy plc, said: "We are delighted to complete this successful transaction with an excellent return on our investment. The proceeds of the sale, together with our recent fundraise, will be used to support our growth strategy as we advance our current assets at Aje and the Barracuda Field, while continuing to identify and pursue new projects that can bring value to the Company. In line with ADM's investment strategy, the Company is open to considering further renewable energy investments in future, such as solar and wind power projects."

Enquiries:

ADM Energy plc +44 20 7459 4718
Osamede Okhomina, CEO  
www.admenergyplc.com  
   
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 20 7213 0880
(Nominated Adviser)  
Jo Turner, James Caithie  
   
Arden Partners plc +44 20 7614 5900
(Lead Broker)  
Paul Shackleton, Daniel Gee-Summons  
   
Hybridan LLP +44 20 3764 2341
(Joint Broker)  
Claire Louise Noyce  
   
ODDO BHF Corporates & Markets AG +49 69 920540
(Designated Sponsor)  
Michael B. Thiriot  
   
Luther Pendragon +44 20 7618 9100
(Financial PR)  
Harry Chathli, Alexis Gore, Joe Quinlan  
 



About ADM Energy PLC

ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC) is a natural resources investing company with an existing asset base in Nigeria. ADM Energy holds a 9.2% profit interest in the oil producing Aje Field, part of OML 113, which covers an area of 835km² offshore Nigeria. Aje has multiple oil, gas, and gas condensate reservoirs in the Turonian, Cenomanian and Albian sandstones with five wells drilled to date.

The Company also holds an investment in the development of the Barracuda Field, an existing discovery and near-term production asset in OML 141, which covers 1,295 km2 in the swamp/shallow waters of the Niger Delta. Four existing wells have been drilled to date and a fifth is intended to be drilled in Q4 2021.

ADM Energy is seeking to build on its existing asset base in Nigeria and target other investment opportunities across the West African region in the oil and gas sector with attractive risk reward profiles such as proven nature of reserves, level of historic investment, established infrastructure and route to early cash flow.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


20.05.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADM Energy PLC
60 Gracechurch street
EC3V 0HR London
United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)2077863555
E-mail: hello@admenergyplc.com
Internet: www.admenergyplc.com
ISIN: GB00BJFDXW97
WKN: A2PLC1
Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) London
EQS News ID: 1198893

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1198893  20.05.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1198893&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
