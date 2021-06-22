Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ADM Energy plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADME   GB00BJFDXW97

ADM ENERGY PLC

(ADME)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote London Stock Exchange - 06/18
4 GBX   +3.23%
02:21aPRESS RELEASE  : ADM Energy PLC: Loan Facilities Update
DJ
02:21aADM ENERGY PLC : Loan Facilities Update
EQ
06/08ADM ENERGY PLC : Barracuda Oil Field Option
EQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADM Energy PLC: Loan Facilities Update

06/22/2021 | 02:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ADM Energy PLC: Loan Facilities Update

22.06.2021 / 08:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

22 June 2021

ADM Energy PLC
("ADM" or the "Company")

Loan Facilities Update

ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resources investing company, provides an update on its loan facilities agreement announced on 25 August 2020.

In August 2020, the Company entered into a definitive agreement with a consortium of investors (the "Lenders") raising, in aggregate, £200,000 through unsecured loan facilities ("Loan Facility"). The Loan Facility, which was due to mature on 15 August 2021, remains outstanding in full.

The Company has now entered into agreements with the Lenders to extend the terms of the Loan Facility as follows:

- £100,000 of the Loan Facility extended to 31 December 2021, at no interest, in consideration of 2,352,941 warrants exercisable at 4.25 pence each, being the placing price of the most recent fundraise; and

- £110,000 of the Loan Facility (comprising the principal and accrued interest) extended to 30 June 2022 in consideration of fixed interest of £11,000 and 2,352,941 warrants exercisable at 4.25 pence each, being the placing price of the most recent fundraise.

Pursuant to the terms of the Loan Facility, the Lenders were issued with 4,705,882 warrants ("Existing Warrants") in aggregate, following the rebasing of the Existing Warrants as announced on 24 March 2021, which are due to expire on 25 August 2022. Also in consideration of the extended terms, the Existing Warrants will be cancelled and reissued together with the 4,705,882 new warrants resulting in the issue of 9,411,765 warrants at 4.25 pence each with an expiry date of 30 August 2023.

All other terms of the Loan Facilities remain unchanged.

Osamede Okhomina, CEO of ADM Energy, said: "The extension of the loan agreements further demonstrates the lenders confidence in ADM and our growth prospects as we continue our strategy of building a portfolio of assets to deliver value to shareholders."

Enquiries:

ADM Energy plc +44 20 7459 4718
Osamede Okhomina, CEO  
www.admenergyplc.com  
   
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 20 7213 0880
(Nominated Adviser)  
Jo Turner, James Caithie  
   
Arden Partners plc +44 20 7614 5900
(Lead Broker)  
Paul Shackleton, Daniel Gee-Summons  
   
Hybridan LLP +44 20 3764 2341
(Joint Broker)  
Claire Louise Noyce  
   
ODDO BHF Corporates & Markets AG +49 69 920540
(Designated Sponsor)  
Michael B. Thiriot  
   
Luther Pendragon +44 20 7618 9100
(Financial PR)  
Harry Chathli, Alexis Gore, Joe Quinlan  
 

 

About ADM Energy PLC

ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC) is a natural resources investing company with an existing asset base in Nigeria. ADM Energy holds a 9.2% profit interest in the oil producing Aje Field, part of OML 113, which covers an area of 835km² offshore Nigeria. Aje has multiple oil, gas, and gas condensate reservoirs in the Turonian, Cenomanian and Albian sandstones with five wells drilled to date.

The Company also holds an investment in the development of the Barracuda Field, an existing discovery and near-term production asset in the NW part of OML 141, which covers 103 km2 in the swamp/shallow waters of the Niger Delta. Four existing wells have been drilled to date and a fifth is intended to be drilled in Q4 2021.

ADM Energy is seeking to build on its existing asset base in Nigeria and target other investment opportunities across the West African region in the oil and gas sector with attractive risk reward profiles such as proven nature of reserves, level of historic investment, established infrastructure and route to early cash flow.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


22.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADM Energy PLC
60 Gracechurch street
EC3V 0HR London
United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)2077863555
E-mail: hello@admenergyplc.com
Internet: www.admenergyplc.com
ISIN: GB00BJFDXW97
WKN: A2PLC1
Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) London
EQS News ID: 1210391

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1210391  22.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1210391&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about ADM ENERGY PLC
02:21aPRESS RELEASE  : ADM Energy PLC: Loan Facilities Update
DJ
02:21aADM ENERGY PLC : Loan Facilities Update
EQ
06/08ADM ENERGY PLC : Barracuda Oil Field Option
EQ
06/08PRESS RELEASE : ADM Energy PLC: Barracuda Oil Field Option
DJ
05/25PRESS RELEASE : ADM Energy PLC: ADM commissions new CPR on Barracuda Field
DJ
05/25ADM ENERGY PLC : ADM commissions new CPR on Barracuda Field
EQ
05/20ADM ENERGY PLC : Disposal of Interest in Superdielectrics
EQ
05/20PRESS RELEASE : ADM Energy PLC: Disposal of Interest in Superdielectrics
DJ
05/20ADM ENERGY  : Sells Superdielectrics Shares for Profit
MT
05/18PRESS RELEASE : ADM Energy PLC - Further re: ADM cooperation agreement with Duba..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,10 M 1,53 M 1,53 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 0,60 M 0,83 M 0,83 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6,15 M 8,55 M 8,55 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,13x
EV / Sales 2021 5,02x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 59,4%
Chart ADM ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
ADM Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 14,00 GBX
Last Close Price 3,90 GBX
Spread / Highest target 259%
Spread / Average Target 259%
Spread / Lowest Target 259%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Osamede Okhomina Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ahmed Bin Dalmook Al Maktoum President
Lionel Therond Chief Financial Officer
Peter Francis Non-Executive Chairman
Richard James Carter Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADM ENERGY PLC-25.23%9
CONOCOPHILLIPS51.16%77 632
CNOOC LIMITED20.61%49 806
EOG RESOURCES, INC.70.42%46 286
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED39.75%40 608
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY41.44%37 774