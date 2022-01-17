Log in
ADM ENERGY PLC

Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/17 05:15:11 am
0.88 GBX   -7.37%
06:17aADM ENERGY PLC : Result of General Meeting
EQ
02:31aADM ENERGY PLC : Further re: Barracuda and Interim Injunction
EQ
2021ADM ENERGY PLC : Posting of Circular and Notice of General Meeting
EQ
ADM Energy PLC: Result of General Meeting

01/17/2022 | 06:17am EST
DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ADM Energy PLC: Result of General Meeting

17.01.2022 / 11:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF EU REGULATION 596/2014 (WHICH FORMS PART OF DOMESTIC UK LAW PURSUANT TO THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.


17 January 2022


ADM Energy PLC

("ADM" or the "Company")

Result of General Meeting

ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resources investing company, announces that at the General Meeting held earlier today, the resolutions to remove certain existing directors and to install a new director were defeated.

The votes cast for Resolutions 1-4 were the following:

Resolution Votes for Votes against Votes withheld Total proxy votes (excl. Votes Withheld)
  No. of votes % of votes cast No. of votes % of votes cast No. of votes  
1 17,238,562 18.10 78,022,437 81.90 4,851 95,260,999
2 16,982,475 17.88 78,020,937 82.12 262,438 95,003,412
3 16,979,022 17.87 78,024,390 82.13 262,438 95,003,412
4 16,978,908 17.87 78,024,504 82.13 262,438 95,003,412
 


Osamede Okhomina, CEO of ADM Energy plc, said: "We are pleased to move past this requisitioned general meeting and would like to thank our shareholders for their support. We will continue to focus on executing our strategy to build shareholder value by targeting quality assets with attractive risk-reward profiles that can add to and enhance our investment portfolio."


Enquiries:

ADM Energy plc +44 20 7459 4718
Osamede Okhomina, CEO  
   
   
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 20 7213 0880
(Nominated Adviser)  
Jo Turner, James Caithie  
   
Hybridan LLP +44 20 3764 2341
(Broker)  
Claire Louise Noyce  
   
ODDO BHF Corporates & Markets AG +49 69 920540
(Designated Sponsor)  
Michael B. Thiriot  
   
Luther Pendragon +44 20 7618 9100
(Financial PR)  
Harry Chathli, Alexis Gore, Tan Siddique  
 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


17.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADM Energy PLC
60 Gracechurch street
EC3V 0HR London
United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)2077863555
E-mail: hello@admenergyplc.com
Internet: www.admenergyplc.com
ISIN: GB00BJFDXW97
WKN: A2PLC1
Listed: London
EQS News ID: 1269510

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1269510  17.01.2022 

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2,20 M 3,01 M 3,01 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 1,70 M 2,33 M 2,33 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1,94 M 2,66 M 2,66 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
EV / Sales 2022 7,50x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 51,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,95 GBX
Average target price 13,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 1 321%
Managers and Directors
Osamede Okhomina Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lionel Therond Chief Financial Officer
Oliver Tunde Andrews Non-Executive Chairman
Richard James Carter Chief Operating Officer & Director
Manuel Fabrice Jean-Georges Lamboley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADM ENERGY PLC22.58%3
CONOCOPHILLIPS20.17%114 405
EOG RESOURCES, INC.18.91%61 807
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED21.95%61 152
CNOOC LIMITED14.57%52 760
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY18.59%52 660