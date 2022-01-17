DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ADM Energy PLC: Result of General Meeting
17.01.2022 / 11:15
17 January 2022
ADM Energy PLC
("ADM" or the "Company")
Result of General Meeting
ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resources investing company, announces that at the General Meeting held earlier today, the resolutions to remove certain existing directors and to install a new director were defeated.
The votes cast for Resolutions 1-4 were the following:
Resolution
Votes for
Votes against
Votes withheld
Total proxy votes (excl. Votes Withheld)
No. of votes
% of votes cast
No. of votes
% of votes cast
No. of votes
1
17,238,562
18.10
78,022,437
81.90
4,851
95,260,999
2
16,982,475
17.88
78,020,937
82.12
262,438
95,003,412
3
16,979,022
17.87
78,024,390
82.13
262,438
95,003,412
4
16,978,908
17.87
78,024,504
82.13
262,438
95,003,412
Osamede Okhomina, CEO of ADM Energy plc, said: "We are pleased to move past this requisitioned general meeting and would like to thank our shareholders for their support. We will continue to focus on executing our strategy to build shareholder value by targeting quality assets with attractive risk-reward profiles that can add to and enhance our investment portfolio."
Enquiries:
ADM Energy plc
+44 20 7459 4718
Osamede Okhomina, CEO
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
+44 20 7213 0880
(Nominated Adviser)
Jo Turner, James Caithie
Hybridan LLP
+44 20 3764 2341
(Broker)
Claire Louise Noyce
ODDO BHF Corporates & Markets AG
+49 69 920540
(Designated Sponsor)
Michael B. Thiriot
Luther Pendragon
+44 20 7618 9100
(Financial PR)
Harry Chathli, Alexis Gore, Tan Siddique
