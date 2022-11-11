Advanced search
    MXO   GB00BJFDXW97

ADM ENERGY PLC

(MXO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-11 am EST
0.7000 GBX    0.00%
12:11pAdm Energy Plc : TR-1: Notification of major holdings
EQ
11/04Adm Energy Plc : TR-1: Notification of major holdings
EQ
10/28TRADING UPDATES: SulNOx, Marwyn loss widens; Kropz gets new facility
AN
ADM Energy PLC: TR-1: Notification of major holdings

11/11/2022 | 12:11pm EST
EQS-News: ADM Energy PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ADM Energy PLC: TR-1: Notification of major holdings

11.11.2022 / 17:10 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: ADM Energy PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer  
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights  
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments  
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights X
Other (please specify):  
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name ALIGN RESEARCH INVESTMENTS LIMITED & RELATED PARTIES - R S & C A JENNINGS
City and country of registered office (if applicable) York, UK
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Name  
City and country of registered office (if applicable)  
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 9 November 2022
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 11 November 2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.16% 1.68% 4.84% 297,147,530 
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 2.15% 1.68% 3.83%  
             

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BJFDXW97 9,404,031 n/a 3.16% n/a
         
         
SUBTOTAL 8. A 9,404,031 3.16%
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date		 Exercise/
Conversion Period		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
Spreadbet N/A   5,000,000 1.68%
         
         
    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 5,000,000 1.68%
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date		 Exercise/
Conversion Period		 Physical or cash
settlement		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
           
           
           
      SUBTOTAL 8.B.2    
 
 
 
                   

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer  
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity(please add additional rows as necessary)		  
Name % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
n/a      
       
       
       
       
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder n/a
The number and % of voting rights held n/a
The date until which the voting rights will be held n/a
 
11. Additional information
n/a
         

 

Place of completion N/A
Date of completion N/A

 

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


11.11.2022 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ADM Energy PLC
60 Gracechurch street
EC3V 0HR London
United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)2077863555
E-mail: hello@admenergyplc.com
Internet: www.admenergyplc.com
ISIN: GB00BJFDXW97
WKN: A2PLC1
Listed: London
EQS News ID: 1486111

 
End of News EQS News Service

1486111  11.11.2022 GMT/BST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1486111&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
