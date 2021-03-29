Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  ADM Energy plc    MXO   GB00BJFDXW97

ADM ENERGY PLC

(MXO)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADM Energy : Notice of Investor Call

03/29/2021 | 02:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RNS Number : 7148T ADM Energy PLC 29 March 2021

29 March 2021

ADM Energy Plc

("ADM" or the "Company")

Notice of Investor Call

ADM Energy (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resources investing company, gives notice that it will host an investor conference call, via webcast, on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 at 12:00 BST.

The Company's CEO, Osamede Okhomina, will lead the call and give a presentation on ADM's recent investment in the development of the Barracuda Oil Field, Nigeria, as announced on 23 March 2021. Mr. Okhomina will also answer questions from investors in a Q&A session. The Company will only use publicly available information for the call.

The investor call is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Interested parties can register their interest and pre-submit questions at the following link:

ht t ps://admenergyplc.com/invest ors/regist er- f or- invest or- call/

Participants are invited to submit questions in advance by 12:00 BST on 30 March 2021.

Enquiries:

ADM Energy plc Osamede Okhomina, CEO www.admenergyplc.com

+44 20 7459 4718

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)

+44 20 7213 0880

Jo Turner, James Caithie

Arden Partners plc (Lead Broker)

+44 20 7614 5900

Paul Shackleton, Dan Gee-Summons

Hybridan LLP

+44 20 3764 2341

(Joint Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

ODDO BHF Corporates & Markets AG (Designated Sponsor)

+49 69 920540

Michael B. Thiriot

Luther Pendragon (Financial PR)

+44 20 7618 9100

Harry Chathli, Alexis Gore, Joe Quinlan

About ADM Energy PLC

ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC) is a natural resources investing company with an existing asset base in Nigeria. ADM Energy holds a 9.2% proﬁt interest in the oil producing Aje Field, part of OML 113, which covers an area of 835km² oﬀshore Nigeria. Aje has multiple oil, gas, and gas condensate reservoirs in the Turonian, Cenomanian and Albian sandstones with five wells drilled to date.

The Company has also agreed an investment in the development of the Barracuda Field, anexisting discovery and near-term production asset in OML 141, which covers 1,295 km2 in the swamp/shallow waters of the Niger Delta. Four existing wells have been drilled to date and a fifth is intended to be drilled in Q4 2021.

ADM Energy is seeking to build on its existing asset base in Nigeria and target other investment opportunities across the West African region in the oil and gas sector with attractive risk reward proﬁles such as proven nature of reserves, level of historic investment, established infrastructure and route to early cash flow.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our Privacy Policy.

END

MSCGZGZFLVRGMZM

Disclaimer

ADM Energy plc published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 06:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ADM ENERGY PLC
02:10aADM ENERGY  : Notice of Investor Call
PU
03/24PRESS RELEASE  : ADM Energy PLC: Result of -2-
DJ
03/24ADM ENERGY PLC : Result of Oversubscribed Fundraising
EQ
03/24PRESS RELEASE : ADM Energy PLC: Result of Oversubscribed Fundraising
DJ
03/23ADM Energy to Invest in Barracuda Oil Field Development in Nigeria
MT
03/23ADM ENERGY  : Investment in Barracuda Oil Field and Fundraise
PU
03/23PRESS RELEASE : ADM Energy PLC: Investment in -2-
DJ
03/23PRESS RELEASE : ADM Energy PLC: Investment in Barracuda Oil Field and Fundraise
DJ
03/23ADM ENERGY PLC : Investment in Barracuda Oil Field and Fundraise
EQ
03/02ADM ENERGY PLC : Notice of Investor Call
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,30 M 1,79 M 1,79 M
Net income 2020 -1,50 M -2,07 M -2,07 M
Net Debt 2020 0,60 M 0,83 M 0,83 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,13x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5,79 M 7,99 M 7,98 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,92x
EV / Sales 2021 4,39x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 55,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 14,00 GBX
Last Close Price 3,83 GBX
Spread / Highest target 266%
Spread / Average Target 266%
Spread / Lowest Target 266%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Osamede Okhomina Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ahmed Bin Dalmook Al Maktoum President
Lionel Therond Chief Financial Officer
Peter Francis Non-Executive Chairman
Richard James Carter Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADM ENERGY PLC0.00%7
CONOCOPHILLIPS37.63%78 791
CNOOC LIMITED16.99%52 432
EOG RESOURCES, INC.50.15%43 394
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED27.53%38 192
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY44.71%35 900
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ