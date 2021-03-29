ADM Energy : Notice of Investor Call

RNS Number : 7148T ADM Energy PLC 29 March 2021

29 March 2021

ADM Energy Plc

("ADM" or the "Company")

Notice of Investor Call

ADM Energy (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resources investing company, gives notice that it will host an investor conference call, via webcast, on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 at 12:00 BST.

The Company's CEO, Osamede Okhomina, will lead the call and give a presentation on ADM's recent investment in the development of the Barracuda Oil Field, Nigeria, as announced on 23 March 2021. Mr. Okhomina will also answer questions from investors in a Q&A session. The Company will only use publicly available information for the call.

The investor call is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Interested parties can register their interest and pre-submit questions at the following link:

ht t ps://admenergyplc.com/invest ors/regist er- f or- invest or- call/

Participants are invited to submit questions in advance by 12:00 BST on 30 March 2021.

About ADM Energy PLC

ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC) is a natural resources investing company with an existing asset base in Nigeria. ADM Energy holds a 9.2% proﬁt interest in the oil producing Aje Field, part of OML 113, which covers an area of 835km² oﬀshore Nigeria. Aje has multiple oil, gas, and gas condensate reservoirs in the Turonian, Cenomanian and Albian sandstones with five wells drilled to date.

The Company has also agreed an investment in the development of the Barracuda Field, anexisting discovery and near-term production asset in OML 141, which covers 1,295 km2 in the swamp/shallow waters of the Niger Delta. Four existing wells have been drilled to date and a fifth is intended to be drilled in Q4 2021.

ADM Energy is seeking to build on its existing asset base in Nigeria and target other investment opportunities across the West African region in the oil and gas sector with attractive risk reward proﬁles such as proven nature of reserves, level of historic investment, established infrastructure and route to early cash flow.

