Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  ADM Energy plc    MXO   GB00BJFDXW97

ADM ENERGY PLC

(MXO)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE: ADM Energy PLC: Investment in Barracuda Oil Field and Fundraise

03/23/2021 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC / Key word(s): Investment 
ADM Energy PLC: Investment in Barracuda Oil Field and Fundraise 
2021-03-23 / 08:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF EU REGULATION 596/2014 (WHICH FORMS PART 
OF DOMESTIC UK LAW PURSUANT TO THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, 
THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN. 
23 March 2021 
ADM Energy PLC 
("ADM" or the "Company") 
Investment in Development of Barracuda Oil Field, Nigeria and Fundraise 
Further to the announcement on 18 February 2021, ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resources 
investing company, is pleased to announce that it has conditionally agreed to invest in the development of the 
Barracuda oil field (the "Field") in OML 141, an existing discovery and near-term production asset in swamp/shallow 
waters offshore Nigeria. The investment will be made by way of an acquisition of a 51% interest in K.O.N.H. UK Limited 
("KONH") (the "Investment"), which holds an indirect interest in a Risk Sharing Agreement ("RSA") for the Field. 
Consideration for the Investment may total up to USUSD1.3m, of which USUSD0.25m is to be settled in cash on completion and 
the balance is to be settled in equity, at the higher of 7p and the then prevailing share price, on completion and on 
satisfaction of certain project milestones. 
The Company intends to raise approximately USUSD0.5m in cash by way of a subscription, for new ordinary shares to, inter 
alia, provide funding for the Investment (the "Fundraise"). The subscription will be effected by way of an accelerated 
bookbuild (the "Bookbuild"), at a price of 4.25 pence per new ordinary share (the "Subscription Price"). 
As part of the Fundraise, the Company intends to enter into subscription agreements with investors and certain of its 
directors and PDMRs pursuant to which they will subscribe for new ordinary shares (the "Subscription Shares") at the 
Subscription Price (the "Subscription"). The Fundraise is conditional on admission of the new ordinary shares pursuant 
to the Fundraise to trading on AIM. 
The Bookbuild will open with immediate effect following release of this announcement. A further announcement confirming 
the closing of the Bookbuild and the number of new ordinary shares to be issued pursuant to the Fundraising is expected 
to be made in due course. 
Investment Highlights 
  . ADM will acquire a 51% interest in KONH following the completion of the Investment, expected in Q2 2021 
  . KONH holds, through its subsidiary Noble Hill - Network Limited ("NHNL"), a 70% indirect interest in the rights, 
    benefits and obligations under the RSA relating to the Barracuda area of OML 141 
  . The RSA represents a type of service contract commonly used in the Nigerian oil and gas industry by which NHNL will 
    be compensated in cash out of profits (calculated based on agreed-upon measures and outcomes) generated from 
    development of the Field 
  . ADM will provide technical and financial support to the investors in NHNL (the "RSA Consortium") in return for 
    favourable accelerated economics: 
o The RSA Consortium intends to provide or procure funding for all upcoming capital expenditure ("Capex") subject to 
the joint operators' approval to develop the Field, in return for 235% of approved Capex to be recovered plus a 15% Net 
Profit Interest ("NPI") from the field 
o Post return of invested capital to the RSA Consortium, the RSA Consortium remains entitled to the NPI throughout the 
life of the Field 
o The RSA also grants the RSA Consortium an option to acquire a participating interest in the OML 141 Licence 
  . New work programme to be produced by the RSA Consortium and joint operators 
  . As part of the existing agreed scope of work, the RSA Consortium has undertaken to commission a CPR. The new CPR 
    report is expected to be completed within the next few months. NHNL has advised the Company that a previous CPR 
    prepared by Ryder Scott (2016) has indicated P50 resources of 1.3 billion barrels of oil in place from two sand 
    reservoir intervals (subject to the production of a new CPR) 
  . These reservoirs are similar to the high-quality reservoir in the Nembe Creek field which is located near the 
    Barracuda field and has estimates of over 1 billion barrels of oil in place 
  . The Barracuda field has four existing wells drilled and it is intended that a fifth well will be drilled in Q4 2021 
    - the intention is that ADM's financing partner Dubai Bridge Investments LLC ("DBI") may fund certain development 
    costs of the Investment (terms and conditions are still to be finalised) 
  . ADM's internal estimate suggests that first oil of 4,000 barrels of oil per day ("bopd") may be possible in H2 2021 
    - ADM will test this estimate as part of its technical appraisal work which it intends to conduct in due course 
  . ADM considers that there may be an opportunity to further increase Field productivity from further drilling. 
    Following the receipt of the CPR and further technical appraisal work, it may be possible to: 
o Increase production to ca.23,000 bopd by drilling six wells by 2026 
o Develop a 12km pipeline to Brass Export Terminal, reducing operating expenditure ("Opex") to USUSD12/bbl (from USUSD20/ 
bbl) 
  . The completion of the CPR alongside further technical appraisal work will assist ADM to appraise whether the 
    Company may, in future, wish to seek an equity participation in the Field 
Investment Consideration 
  . Consideration for the Investment may total up to USUSD1.3m payable in cash and equity, of which up to USUSD0.4m is 
    contingent on demonstrating commercial flow rates from the first new well, and payable as follows: 
o USUSD0.25m in cash at completion 
o In three share instalments, distributable as follows: 
  . USUSD0.55m in ordinary shares of ADM issued at the higher of 7p and the then prevailing share price at completion 
  . USUSD0.1m in ordinary shares of ADM issued at the higher of 7p and the five-day average of the then prevailing share 
    price upon signing of drilling contract for the Barracuda-5 well 
  . USUSD0.4m in ordinary shares of ADM issued at the higher of 7p and the five-day average of the then prevailing share 
    price on completion of a successful flow test in respect of the Barracuda-5 well 
Osamede Okhomina, CEO of ADM Energy plc, said: "This is a compelling investment opportunity that provides ADM with the 
potential to access near-term production upside at minimal risk. The Barracuda Field in OML 141 fits our strategy to 
target near-term production assets in proven oil and gas jurisdictions and will establish ADM Energy as a multi-asset 
player in Nigeria. We will bring technical and financial support to the consortium to develop the asset and take it 
into production in the second half of this year. We have structured the deal to receive an accelerated cash entitlement 
once the field is in production, with the intention that the cost of the first well will be supported by our financing 
partner, Dubai Bridge Investments." 
HE Zubair Al Zubair, Chairman of Dubai Bridge Investments, said: "We partnered with ADM at the end of last year because 
their strategy aligned with our own of seeking out investment opportunities in the energy sector in Africa. The 
Barracuda Field, an attractive near-term production asset with significant potential upside, is the type of excellent 
opportunity we envisioned when we first decided to collaborate with ADM. Our planned financial backing combined with 
ADM's extensive contacts and breadth of experience of the region and the oil and gas industry forms a formidable 
partnership and we look forward to building a long-term relationship." 
Background on Barracuda Field 
The Barracuda field sits in OML 141, an oil mining licence area covering 1,295 km^2 in the swamp/shallow waters of the 
Niger Delta in Nigeria. Four existing wells drilled in 1967 (three wells by Tenneco) and 2007 (one well by CNOOC) 
penetrated oil-bearing high-quality C3 and D-1B sands typical of the stacked delta top and prodelta reservoirs in 
faulted listric settings common in this area. The plan is for a fifth well to be drilled (Barracuda-5) in order to 
carry out a flow test in Q4 2021 which, if successful, will be brought onstream. Subject to the assessment of 
pre-drilling studies, and agreement from ADM and DBI, it is the intention for the fifth well to be funded through a 
loan from existing funding partner DBI. Based on existing Barracuda data and field analogues, ADM estimates that it may 
be possible, which will be subject to production of the new CPR, to recover up to 73 million barrels from the D-1B 
reservoir alone with several other potential reservoir leads to be further appraised after initial production. In 
addition, ADM considers that there is a potential opportunity to further increase field productivity through the 
drilling of five additional wells over the coming years. Any development of the field will be subject to the receipt of 
the CPR, further and ongoing technical appraisal work, and funding. 
Additional Information on the Fundraising and Bookbuild 
The final number of new Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the Fundraising (the "Fundraising Shares") will be 
determined following the close of the Bookbuild. The Fundraising Shares, when issued, will be fully paid and will rank 
pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares. 
Details of the result of the Fundraise will be announced as soon as practicable after the close of the Bookbuild. The 
Company will not issue more Fundraising Shares than it has the required authorities to issue, and accordingly there 
will be no shareholder circular or General Meeting required. Further updates will be provided as and when appropriate. 
Enquiries:

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2021 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADM ENERGY PLC 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
AL GROUP LIMITED 5.26% 0.04 End-of-day quote.-31.03%
CNOOC LIMITED -0.24% 8.34 End-of-day quote.16.16%
DOW INC. -0.63% 63.51 Delayed Quote.14.43%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.61% 63.81 Delayed Quote.21.62%
ONE 3.08% 12.37 Delayed Quote.14.86%
WTI -0.76% 60.767 Delayed Quote.23.99%
All news about ADM ENERGY PLC
03:02aPRESS RELEASE  : ADM Energy PLC: Investment in -2-
DJ
03:02aPRESS RELEASE : ADM Energy PLC: Investment in Barracuda Oil Field and Fundraise
DJ
03:02aADM ENERGY PLC : Investment in Barracuda Oil Field and Fundraise
EQ
03/02PRESS RELEASE  : ADM Energy PLC: Notice of Investor Call
DJ
03/02ADM ENERGY PLC : Notice of Investor Call
EQ
02/18ADM ENERGY PLC : ADM extends agreement with Trafigura
EQ
02/18PRESS RELEASE : ADM Energy PLC: ADM extends agreement with Trafigura
DJ
01/29ADM ENERGY PLC : ADM extends agreement with Trafigura
EQ
01/29PRESS RELEASE  : ADM Energy PLC: ADM extends agreement with Trafigura
DJ
2020PRESS RELEASE  : ADM completes EER Transaction -2-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,20 M 1,66 M 1,66 M
Net income 2020 -1,60 M -2,21 M -2,21 M
Net Debt 2020 0,60 M 0,83 M 0,83 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,24x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5,22 M 7,23 M 7,22 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,85x
EV / Sales 2021 7,20x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 55,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 10,00 GBX
Last Close Price 4,25 GBX
Spread / Highest target 135%
Spread / Average Target 135%
Spread / Lowest Target 135%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Osamede Okhomina Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ahmed Bin Dalmook Al Maktoum President
Lionel Therond Chief Financial Officer
Peter Francis Non-Executive Chairman
Richard James Carter Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADM ENERGY PLC0.00%7
CONOCOPHILLIPS30.63%78 791
CNOOC LIMITED16.16%52 432
EOG RESOURCES, INC.36.82%43 394
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED23.34%38 192
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY43.54%35 900
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ