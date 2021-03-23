Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  ADM Energy plc    MXO   GB00BJFDXW97

ADM ENERGY PLC

(MXO)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : ADM Energy PLC: Investment in -2-

03/23/2021 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
ADM Energy plc                           +44 20 7459 4718 
Osamede Okhomina, CEO 
www.admenergyplc.com 
 
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP             +44 20 7213 0880 
(Nominated Adviser) 
Jo Turner, James Caithie 
 
Arden Partners plc                       +44 20 7614 5900 
(Lead Broker) 
Paul Shackleton, Dan Gee-Summons 
 
Hybridan LLP                             +44 20 3764 2341 
(Joint Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
 
Oddo Seydler Bank AG                     +49 69 920540 
(Designated Sponsor) 
Michael B. Thiriot 
 
Luther Pendragon                         +44 20 7618 9100 
(Financial PR) 
Harry Chathli, Alexis Gore, Joe Quinlan About ADM Energy PLC ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC) is a natural resources investing company with an existing asset base in Nigeria. ADM Energy holds a 9.2% profit interest in the Aje Field, part of OML 113, which covers an area of 835km² offshore Nigeria. Aje has multiple oil, gas, and gas condensate reservoirs in the Turonian, Cenomanian and Albian sandstones with five wells drilled to date. ADM Energy is seeking to build on its existing asset base in Nigeria and target other investment opportunities across the West African region in the oil and gas sector with attractive risk reward profiles such as proven nature of reserves, level of historic investment, established infrastructure and route to early cash flow. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions shareholders and prospective shareholder holders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-23 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      ADM Energy PLC 
              60 Gracechurch street 
              EC3V 0HR London 
              United Kingdom 
Phone:        +44 (0)2077863555 
E-mail:       hello@admenergyplc.com 
Internet:     www.admenergyplc.com 
ISIN:         GB00BJFDXW97 
WKN:          A2PLC1 
Listed:       Foreign Exchange(s) London 
EQS News ID:  1177410 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1177410 2021-03-23

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2021 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 1,20 M 1,66 M 1,66 M
Net income 2020 -1,60 M -2,21 M -2,21 M
Net Debt 2020 0,60 M 0,83 M 0,83 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,24x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5,22 M 7,23 M 7,22 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,85x
EV / Sales 2021 7,20x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 55,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 10,00 GBX
Last Close Price 4,25 GBX
Spread / Highest target 135%
Spread / Average Target 135%
Spread / Lowest Target 135%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Osamede Okhomina Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ahmed Bin Dalmook Al Maktoum President
Lionel Therond Chief Financial Officer
Peter Francis Non-Executive Chairman
Richard James Carter Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADM ENERGY PLC0.00%7
CONOCOPHILLIPS30.63%78 791
CNOOC LIMITED16.16%52 432
EOG RESOURCES, INC.36.82%43 394
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED23.34%38 192
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY43.54%35 900
