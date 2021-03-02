Log in
PRESS RELEASE : ADM Energy PLC: Notice of Investor Call

03/02/2021 | 02:47am EST
ADM Energy PLC: Notice of Investor Call 
ADM Energy PLC: Notice of Investor Call 
2021-03-02 / 08:45 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
02 March 2021 
ADM Energy Plc 
("ADM" or the "Company") 
Notice of Investor Call 
ADM Energy (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resources investing company, gives notice that it will host an 
investor presentation, via webcast, on 12 March 2021 at 11:00 GMT. 
The call will be led by the Company's CEO, Osamede Okhomina, and will include a Q&A session at the end. The Company 
will provide an update on the business and its views on the drivers behind the current market. 
Further to the announcement on 18 February 2021, discussions are ongoing regarding an investment opportunity in an 
existing discovery in Nigeria, and with one of its funding partners and certain other potential investors in respect of 
a possible subscription. The Company will only use publicly available information for the call and will not be in a 
position to provide further information on the investment opportunity unless further details have been announced in 
advance. 
The online presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Interested parties can register their 
interest and pre-submit questions at the following link: 
https://admenergyplc.com/investors/register-for-investor-call/ 
Participants are requested to submit questions in advance by 11:00 GMT on 11 March 2021. 
Enquiries: 
ADM Energy plc                           +44 20 7459 4718 
Osamede Okhomina, CEO 
www.admenergyplc.com 
 
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP             +44 20 7213 0880 
(Nominated Adviser) 
Jo Turner, James Caithie 
 
Arden Partners plc                       +44 20 7614 5900 
(Lead Broker) 
Paul Shackleton, Dan Gee-Summons 
 
Hybridan LLP                             +44 20 3764 2341 
(Joint Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
 
Oddo Seydler Bank AG                     +49 69 920540 
(Designated Sponsor) 
Michael B. Thiriot 
 
Luther Pendragon                         +44 20 7618 9100 
(Financial PR) 
Harry Chathli, Alexis Gore, Joe Quinlan About ADM Energy PLC ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC) is a natural resources investing company with an existing asset base in Nigeria. ADM Energy holds a 9.2% profit interest in the Aje Field, part of OML 113, which covers an area of 835km² offshore Nigeria. Aje has multiple oil, gas, and gas condensate reservoirs in the Turonian, Cenomanian and Albian sandstones with five wells drilled to date. ADM Energy is seeking to build on its existing asset base in Nigeria and target other investment opportunities across the West African region in the oil and gas sector with attractive risk reward profiles such as proven nature of reserves, level of historic investment, established infrastructure and route to early cash flow.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom.

Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 

Language:     English 
Company:      ADM Energy PLC 
              60 Gracechurch street 
              EC3V 0HR London 
              United Kingdom 
Phone:        +44 (0)2077863555 
E-mail:       hello@admenergyplc.com 
Internet:     www.admenergyplc.com 
ISIN:         GB00BJFDXW97 
WKN:          A2PLC1 
Listed:       Foreign Exchange(s) London 
EQS News ID:  1172278 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1172278 2021-03-02

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2021 02:46 ET (07:46 GMT)

