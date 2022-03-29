Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADMT   US0010041004

ADM TRONICS UNLIMITED, INC.

(ADMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aveta.Life Collaborates with ADM Tronics for Regulatory Development

03/29/2022 | 09:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Innovative women's health technology being developed by Aveta Life to be supported by ADM Tronics

Northvale, NJ, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCQB - ADMT) announced that Aveta.Life Inc, www.aveta.life a startup company with a mission to improve women’s health by developing an innovative platform for hormonal diagnostic testing, will receive regulatory development guidance and oversight provided by ADMT.

Aveta.Life is in development of the Hormonometer™, a rapid diagnostic kit and personalized digital health platform incorporating innovative sensor technology within an AI-guided framework.  Aveta.Life’s system will allow hormonal monitoring at home and personalized care.

Andre’ DiMino, CEO of ADMT, with over four decades of experience in medical device development and regulatory compliance, has agreed to join the Aveta.Life Advisory Board.  “I am excited to be assisting the great team at Aveta.Life in bringing this game-changing technology forward,” DiMino commented.  “The potential benefits of this technology to women’s health is extremely significant and far-reaching.”

The collaboration between Aveta.Life and ADMT will ensure that the development path for the Hormonometer™ system will meet regulatory requirements for US FDA, CE certifications for the European Union and other regulatory specifications.

Henry Grage, CTO of Aveta.Life, stated, “We have assembled a great team with a proven history of new technology development and commercialization, including leading scientists, physicians, data engineers and collaboration with academic and established technology companies, to bring our new technology platform forward.  We are pleased to now include Mr. DiMino and ADM Tronics through this collaboration.”

At a recent meeting convened at ADM Tronics’ FDA-Registered facility in Northvale, NJ, Aveta.Life launched the regulatory pathway requirements for development activities being undertaken by Aveta.Life researchers and scientists.   www.aveta.life.

ADMT welcomes inquiries for its medical device development, regulatory and manufacturing services at www.admtronics.com.

To receive email updates from ADMT, fill in the form at the bottom of the page at this link:  https://admtronics.com/investor-relations/ 

About ADMT

ADMT is a diversified, technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products.  Its core competency is its ability to conceptualize a technology, bring it through development, into manufacturing and commercialization, all in-house.  ADMT has three areas of activity: Proprietary Medical Devices; Medical Device Design, Engineering, Regulatory and Manufacturing Services; and Eco-Friendly, Water-Based Formulations.  The Company’s headquarters, laboratories, FDA-Registered medical device and manufacturing operations are in Northvale, NJ.  ADMT’s multi-disciplinary team of engineers, researchers and technologists utilize advanced technology infrastructure, such as rapid 3-D prototyping, precision instrumentation and specialized software and peripherals, for research, development and commercialization of diversified technologies. Additional information is available at the Company’s website - admtronics.com.

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release are “forward looking” statements (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements regarding future revenue growth and performance.  Although ADMT believes the expectations reflected in such forward looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that its expectations will be realized. Forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.  Factors that could contribute to such differences include those described from time to time in ADMT’s SEC filings, news releases and other communications. The Company assumes no obligation to update information contained in this news release.

Andre DiMino
201-767-6040
andre@admtronics.com

Attachment


All news about ADM TRONICS UNLIMITED, INC.
09:46aAveta.Life Collaborates with ADM Tronics for Regulatory Development
GL
02/22Earnings Flash (ADMT) ADM TRONICS UNLIMITED Posts Q3 Revenue $749.7M
MT
02/22ADM TRONICS UNLIMITED, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
02/22ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
02/07Research Study Proves Calmer Canine Veterinary Therapy Device Resolves Separation Anxie..
GL
2021Earnings Flash (ADMT) ADM TRONICS UNLIMITED Reports Q2 Revenue $851,859
MT
2021ADM TRONICS UNLIMITED, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
2021ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mon..
CI
2021ADM Tronics Signs Agreement for Marketing of Vet-Sonotron Veterinary Therapy Device
AQ
2021ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. Signs Agreement for Marketing of Vet-Sonotron Veterinary Th..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3,09 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,60 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,12 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -12,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,64 M 6,64 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,93x
EV / Sales 2021 2,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,5%
Chart ADM TRONICS UNLIMITED, INC.
Duration : Period :
ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
André A. DiMino President, CEO, CFO & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADM TRONICS UNLIMITED, INC.-5.48%7
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-13.93%228 139
DANAHER CORPORATION-11.41%208 504
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-17.91%105 945
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-11.90%70 911
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-17.50%66 835