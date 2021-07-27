ADMA Biologics : Open Market Sale Agreement (Form 8-K)

Other Events





ADMA Biologics, Inc. (the 'Company') was a party to the Open Market Sale AgreementSM, dated August 5, 2020, with Jefferies LLC ('Jefferies'), which was previously amended by Amendment No. 1 to the Open Market Sale AgreementSM, dated November 5, 2020, by and between the Company and Jefferies, and Amendment No. 2 to the Open Market Sale AgreementSM, dated February 3, 2021, by and between the Company and Jefferies(as so amended, the 'Sale Agreement'). Pursuant to the Sale Agreement, the Company could offer to sell, from time to time through Jefferies, shares of the Company's common stock (the 'Shares') having an aggregate offering price of up to approximately $105.4 million.





On July 27, 2021, the Company announced that as of July 26, 2021 it had sold the maximum amount of the Shares permitted to be sold under the Sale Agreement, and in accordance with the terms of the Sale Agreement, the Sale Agreement terminated automatically upon the sale of all such Shares. In aggregate, the Company generated approximately $105.4 million in gross proceeds from the sale of the Shares under the Sale Agreement.



