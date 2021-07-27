Log in
    ADMA   US0008991046

ADMA BIOLOGICS, INC.

(ADMA)
  
ADMA Biologics : Open Market Sale Agreement (Form 8-K)

07/27/2021 | 07:10am EDT
Other Events

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (the 'Company') was a party to the Open Market Sale AgreementSM, dated August 5, 2020, with Jefferies LLC ('Jefferies'), which was previously amended by Amendment No. 1 to the Open Market Sale AgreementSM, dated November 5, 2020, by and between the Company and Jefferies, and Amendment No. 2 to the Open Market Sale AgreementSM, dated February 3, 2021, by and between the Company and Jefferies(as so amended, the 'Sale Agreement'). Pursuant to the Sale Agreement, the Company could offer to sell, from time to time through Jefferies, shares of the Company's common stock (the 'Shares') having an aggregate offering price of up to approximately $105.4 million.

On July 27, 2021, the Company announced that as of July 26, 2021 it had sold the maximum amount of the Shares permitted to be sold under the Sale Agreement, and in accordance with the terms of the Sale Agreement, the Sale Agreement terminated automatically upon the sale of all such Shares. In aggregate, the Company generated approximately $105.4 million in gross proceeds from the sale of the Shares under the Sale Agreement.

2

Disclaimer

ADMA Biologics Inc. published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 11:09:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 72,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -68,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,96x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 209 M 209 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,90x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 407
Free-Float 81,1%
Technical analysis trends ADMA BIOLOGICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,63 $
Average target price 7,40 $
Spread / Average Target 354%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam S. Grossman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Lenz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven Arnote Elms Chairman
Kaitlin Kestenberg Vice President-Compliance & Clinical Operations
Kim Tripodo Head-Human Resources & Administrative Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADMA BIOLOGICS, INC.-16.41%209
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.18.01%86 563
BIONTECH SE251.15%69 138
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.32.49%67 035
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS19.60%59 833
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-15.83%51 496