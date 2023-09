Holding Company ADMIE IPTO SA is a Greece-based company engaged in the electric utilities sector. The Company, through Power Transmission Operator SA, operates as a Transmission System Operator for the Hellenic Electricity Transmission System (Transmission System). The Company holds a concession for the Transmission System operation, maintenance and development. Its Transmission System mainly transmits electricity from Western Macedonia and consists of overhead, submarine and underground transmission lines.

Sector Electric Utilities