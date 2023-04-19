Advanced search
    ADMIE   GRS518003009

ADMIE HOLDING S.A.

(ADMIE)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  09:59:49 2023-04-19 am EDT
1.840 EUR   -0.33%
10:00aAdmie S A : Modification of Scheduled time of Conference Call FY2022
PU
04/12Admie S A : Modification of the Financial Calendar 2023
PU
04/12Admie S A : Press Release Fiscal Year 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Admie S A : Modification of Scheduled time of Conference Call FY2022

04/19/2023 | 10:00am EDT
Modification of Scheduled time of Conference Call FY2022

Attachments

Disclaimer

Holding Company Admie Ipto SA published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 13:59:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 28,8 M 31,6 M 31,6 M
Net income 2022 27,0 M 29,6 M 29,6 M
Net cash 2022 5,20 M 5,70 M 5,70 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 3,79%
Capitalization 428 M 469 M 469 M
EV / Sales 2022 14,7x
EV / Sales 2023 9,62x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart ADMIE HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Admie Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADMIE HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,85 €
Average target price 3,15 €
Spread / Average Target 70,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ioannis Karampelas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Diamantis Vachtsiavanos Executive Chairman
Vasilios Mikas Independent Non-Executive Director
Konstantinos Drivas Independent Non-Executive Director
Konstantinos Angelopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADMIE HOLDING S.A.8.59%469
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.34%158 431
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.40%79 541
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.30%79 150
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.45%75 069
ENEL S.P.A.14.49%64 154
