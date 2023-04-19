Admie S A : Modification of Scheduled time of Conference Call FY2022

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 28,8 M 31,6 M 31,6 M Net income 2022 27,0 M 29,6 M 29,6 M Net cash 2022 5,20 M 5,70 M 5,70 M P/E ratio 2022 15,4x Yield 2022 3,79% Capitalization 428 M 469 M 469 M EV / Sales 2022 14,7x EV / Sales 2023 9,62x Nbr of Employees 2 Free-Float 48,8% Chart ADMIE HOLDING S.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ADMIE HOLDING S.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 2 Last Close Price 1,85 € Average target price 3,15 € Spread / Average Target 70,6% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Ioannis Karampelas Chief Executive Officer & Director Diamantis Vachtsiavanos Executive Chairman Vasilios Mikas Independent Non-Executive Director Konstantinos Drivas Independent Non-Executive Director Konstantinos Angelopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ADMIE HOLDING S.A. 8.59% 469 NEXTERA ENERGY -6.34% 158 431 IBERDROLA, S.A. 5.40% 79 541 SOUTHERN COMPANY 1.30% 79 150 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION -4.45% 75 069 ENEL S.P.A. 14.49% 64 154