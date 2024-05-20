A. 89 Dyrrachiou and Kifisou str., 104 43, Athens, Greece

T. (+30) 210 3636936

office@admieholding.gr

www.admieholding.gr

Registration Number: 141287501000

Release of regulated information pursuant to L. 3556/2007

Notification of change of the BoD composition and of constitution into a body of the

Audit Committee

The "SOCIETE ANONYME ADMIE (IPTO) HOLDING", with the distinctive title "ADMIE (IPTO) HOLDING S.A." (or "Company"), informs investors, in accordance with the provisions of L. 3556/2007 (article 3, par.1, point p (bb) and article 21) of the Regulations (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament & Council on market abuse and the Athens Stock Exchange Regulation, as in force, the following:

Election of a new member of the Board of Directors to replace a resigned one -

Reconstitution of the Board of Directors into a Body.

It is announced that it was deemed appropriate to take advantage of the possibility provided by the Law to elect a new temporary member to replace a resigned member until the next General Meeting and for the remainder of his term, given the fact that no alternate members were elected during the 6th Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders on 20/12/2023, when the Board of Directors of the Company was elected.

The Board of Directors unanimously decided to elect Mr. Charalampos Xydis, son of Ioannis, as a new Independent Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of the Company, to replace the resigned member for the remainder of his term, i.e. until 19/12/2026, after finding that the above meets all the eligibility criteria under the Company's Fit and Proper Policy and all the independence criteria provided for in article 9 of Law 4706/2020

Following the above election of Mr. Charalampos Xydis, as a new independent non-executive member of the BoD in place of the resigned independent non-executive member of the BoD of the Company, Ms. Eleni Zenakou, the Board of Directors by unanimous decision is reconstituted as follows: