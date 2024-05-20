A. 89 Dyrrachiou and Kifisou str., 104 43, Athens, Greece
T. (+30) 210 3636936
-
office@admieholding.gr
www.admieholding.gr
Registration Number: 141287501000
Release of regulated information pursuant to L. 3556/2007
Notification of change of the BoD composition and of constitution into a body of the
Audit Committee
The "SOCIETE ANONYME ADMIE (IPTO) HOLDING", with the distinctive title "ADMIE (IPTO) HOLDING S.A." (or "Company"), informs investors, in accordance with the provisions of L. 3556/2007 (article 3, par.1, point p (bb) and article 21) of the Regulations (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament & Council on market abuse and the Athens Stock Exchange Regulation, as in force, the following:
Election of a new member of the Board of Directors to replace a resigned one -
Reconstitution of the Board of Directors into a Body.
It is announced that it was deemed appropriate to take advantage of the possibility provided by the Law to elect a new temporary member to replace a resigned member until the next General Meeting and for the remainder of his term, given the fact that no alternate members were elected during the 6th Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders on 20/12/2023, when the Board of Directors of the Company was elected.
The Board of Directors unanimously decided to elect Mr. Charalampos Xydis, son of Ioannis, as a new Independent Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of the Company, to replace the resigned member for the remainder of his term, i.e. until 19/12/2026, after finding that the above meets all the eligibility criteria under the Company's Fit and Proper Policy and all the independence criteria provided for in article 9 of Law 4706/2020
Following the above election of Mr. Charalampos Xydis, as a new independent non-executive member of the BoD in place of the resigned independent non-executive member of the BoD of the Company, Ms. Eleni Zenakou, the Board of Directors by unanimous decision is reconstituted as follows:
- Georgia - Christina Giovani, daughter of Ioannis, Chairman of the BoD - Non-Executive Member,
- Niki Achtypi, daughter of Charalampos, Vice - Chairman of the BoD - Non-Executive Member,
- Ioannis Karampelas, son of Dimitrios, Chief Executive Officer - Executive Member,
- Konstantinos Angelopoulos, son of Loukas, Senior Independent - Non-Executive Member of the BoD,
- Konstantinos Drivas, son of Georgios, Independent - Non-Executive Member of the BoD,
- Vasilios Mikas, son of Dimitrios, Independent - Non-Executive Member of the BoD,
- Charalampos Xydis, son of Ioannis, Independent - Non-Executive Member of the BoD.
The term of office of the above BoD expires on 19/12/2026.
Change of composition of the Company's Audit Committee - appointment of the members of the New three-member Audit Committee.
The BoD at the same meeting, held on 16/05/2024, unanimously decided to appoint a new composition of the Company's Audit Committee, in accordance with the provisions of the current legislative and regulatory framework and unanimously decided that:
The new three-member Audit Committee of the Company will consist of the following members of the Board of Directors of the Company:
- Vasilios Mikas, Independent - Non-Executive Member of the BoD
- Konstantinos Drivas, Independent - Non-Executive Member of the BoD
- Charalampos Xydis, Independent - Non-Executive Member of the BoD
with a term expiring on 19/12/2026, as defined by the 6th Extraordinary General Meeting, coinciding with the end of the term of office of the Board of Directors.
Consequently, it is announced that the Committee, following the above decision, convened on the same day in a special meeting for the purpose of electing its Chairman and constituting it into a body, as follows:
- Charalampos Xydis, Chairman of Audit Committee, Independent - Non-Executive Member of the BoD
- Vasilios Mikas, Member of Audit Committee, Independent - Non-Executive Member of the BoD
- Konstantinos Drivas, Member of Audit Committee, Independent - Non-Executive Member of the BoD
Athens, May 20, 2024
This announcement is published by ADMIE (IPTO) HOLDING S.A. in accordance with Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Athens Stock Exchange Regulation. It contains information falling within the concept of inside information for the purposes of Article 7 et seq. Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and article 27 par. 8 of Law 4443/2016.
