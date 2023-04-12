Admie S A : Press Release Fiscal Year 2022

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 28,8 M 31,4 M 31,4 M Net income 2022 27,0 M 29,5 M 29,5 M Net cash 2022 5,20 M 5,68 M 5,68 M P/E ratio 2022 15,2x Yield 2022 3,85% Capitalization 422 M 460 M 460 M EV / Sales 2022 14,5x EV / Sales 2023 9,48x Nbr of Employees 2 Free-Float 48,8% Chart ADMIE HOLDING S.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ADMIE HOLDING S.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 2 Last Close Price 1,82 € Average target price 3,15 € Spread / Average Target 73,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Ioannis Karampelas Chief Executive Officer & Director Diamantis Vachtsiavanos Executive Chairman Vasilios Mikas Independent Non-Executive Director Konstantinos Drivas Independent Non-Executive Director Konstantinos Angelopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ADMIE HOLDING S.A. 7.06% 460 NEXTERA ENERGY -6.29% 158 512 IBERDROLA, S.A. 6.91% 80 310 SOUTHERN COMPANY 0.88% 78 216 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION -3.75% 76 564 ENEL S.P.A. 17.38% 65 470