  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Admie Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADMIE   GRS518003009

ADMIE HOLDING S.A.

(ADMIE)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:11:51 2023-04-12 am EDT
1.828 EUR   +0.44%
11:00aAdmie S A : Modification of the Financial Calendar 2023
PU
10:50aAdmie S A : Press Release Fiscal Year 2022
PU
03/15Admie S A : Financial Calendar 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Admie S A : Press Release Fiscal Year 2022

04/12/2023 | 10:50am EDT
Press Release Fiscal Year 2022

Press Release Fiscal Year 2022

Attachments

Disclaimer

Holding Company Admie Ipto SA published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 14:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ADMIE HOLDING S.A.
11:00aAdmie S A : Modification of the Financial Calendar 2023
PU
10:50aAdmie S A : Press Release Fiscal Year 2022
PU
03/15Admie S A : Financial Calendar 2023
PU
2022Admie Holding S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 202..
CI
2022Admie Ipto S A : Morgan Stanley & Athens Stock Exchange Greek Investment Conference, Londo..
PU
2022Admie Ipto S A : Announcement of Publication Date of 9M Financial Results 2022
PU
2022Admie Ipto S A : Release of regulated information pursuant to l. 3556/2007 transact
PU
2022Admie Ipto S A : Tax certificate for the fiscal year 2021
PU
2022Admie Ipto S A : Press Release for Financial Results H1 2022
PU
2022Admie Ipto S A : Second Quarter 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 28,8 M 31,4 M 31,4 M
Net income 2022 27,0 M 29,5 M 29,5 M
Net cash 2022 5,20 M 5,68 M 5,68 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 3,85%
Capitalization 422 M 460 M 460 M
EV / Sales 2022 14,5x
EV / Sales 2023 9,48x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart ADMIE HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Admie Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADMIE HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,82 €
Average target price 3,15 €
Spread / Average Target 73,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ioannis Karampelas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Diamantis Vachtsiavanos Executive Chairman
Vasilios Mikas Independent Non-Executive Director
Konstantinos Drivas Independent Non-Executive Director
Konstantinos Angelopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADMIE HOLDING S.A.7.06%460
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.29%158 512
IBERDROLA, S.A.6.91%80 310
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.88%78 216
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.75%76 564
ENEL S.P.A.17.38%65 470
