ADMIE HOLDING S.A. FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2024

ADMIE HOLDING S.A. - FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2024 2 Athens - June 18th, 2024 - ADMIE HOLDING S.A. (RIC: ADMr.AT, Bloomberg: ADMIE.GA, Athens Stock Exchange: ADMIE), hereafter "the Company", owner of a 51% of IPTO S.A. GROUP announces today its financial results for the period ended March 31st, 2024. ADMIE HOLDING S.A Performance highlights Revenue of ADMIE HOLDING S.A. reflects itsshare by 51% in the profits of IPTO S.A. Group and amounted to EUR 18.8 million for Q1'24, recording an increase of25.2% compared to the same period in 2023. Net Profit reached EUR 18.6 million for Q1'24 versus EUR 14.8 million for Q1'23. Operating Expenses Operating profit amounted to EUR 240 amounted to EUR 18.6 thousand for Q1'24 million increased by compared to EUR 225 25.4%, compared to thousand in Q1 '23. the corresponding period of the previous year, mainly due to the increase in revenue and operating efficiencies. EPS increased by 25.4 % The Company's Cash and reaching 0.08 per share cash equivalents reached compared to EUR 0.06 in EUR 5.3 million on the corresponding 31.03.2024, while its debt period of 2023. was zero. Financial Income, which relates to accrued interest income from the Company's special account in the Bank of Greece, remained at the same level as in the corresponding period of 2023, at EUR 33 thousand. Financial Overview ADMIE HOLDING S.A. Amounts in EUR million Q1 2024 Q1 2023 D% Investment share, equity method 18.8 15.0 25.2% EBITDA 18.6 14.8 25.4% ΕΒΙΤ 18.6 14.8 25.4% 18.6 14.8 25.4% Net Profit Profit per share (EUR) 0.8 0.06 25.4% 31.3.2024 31.12.2023 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 5.3 5.4

ADMIE HOLDING S.A. - FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2024 3 About ADMIE Holding S.A. ADMIE HOLDING S.A. is a shareholder of IPTO S.A., with a percentage of 51%. Ιn the context of the complete ownership separation of IPTO S.A., the sole activity of ADMIE Holding S.A. is its participation in IPTO and its only source of income is the dividend it receives. The participation of ADMIE Holding in IPTO is accounted with the equity method. The mission of ADMIE Holding is to be aligned with all activities of IPTO Group. The shares of ADMIE Holding S.A. are listed on the Athens Stock Exchange. For more information you can visit the website https://admieholding.gr/en/.

ADMIE HOLDING S.A. - FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2024 4 ADMIE HOLDING S.A. - INTERIM SUMMARY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD 01/01/2024 - 31/03/2024 ADMIE HOLDING S.A. - Summary Statement of Profit & Loss account Q1 2024 Q1 2023 D% Amounts in mil. EUR Investment share, equity method 18.8 15.0 25.2% Operating Expenses 0.2 0.2 7.3% Profit before tax 18.6 14.8 25.4% Net Profit 18.6 14.8 25.4% Profit per share (EUR) 0.08 0.06 ADMIE HOLDING S.A. - Summary Statement of Balance Sheet 31.03.2024 31.12.2023 D% Amounts in mil. EUR ASSETS Total current assets 5.6 5.9 (4.6)% Total non-current assets 819.5 800.7 2.4% TOTAL ASSETS 825.1 806.5 2.3% EQUITY & LIABILITIES 2.3% Total Equity 825.0 806.4 Total Long-term Liabilities 0.0 0.0 (11.3%) Total Short-term Liabilities 0.1 0.1 (31.2%) TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY 825.1 806.5 2.3% ADMIE HOLDING S.A. - Summary Statement of Cash Flows Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Amounts in mil. EUR Profits before tax 18.6 14.8 Adjustments for: Profits for participation rate in affiliated companies (IPTO 51%) (18.8) (15.0) Net cash flows from operating activities (0.3) (0.2) Interest received from deposit in Bank of Greece 177 - Purchase of tangible and intangible assets (3) - Net cash flows from investing activities 174 - Purchase of own shares - - Dividend distribution to shareholders - - Distribution of interim dividend to shareholders - - Capital lease payment (0.0) (0.0) Payment of interest (0.1) (0.0) Net cash flows from financing activities (0.0) (0.0) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (0.1) (0.2) Cash and equivalents at the beginning of the year 5.4 4.7 Cash and equivalents at the end of the year 5.3 4.5

ADMIE HOLDING S.A. - FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2024 5 IPTO GROUP

ADMIE HOLDING S.A. - FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2024 6 IPTO GROUP Performance Highlights of Group Total revenue in Q1' 2024 reached EUR 109.8 million, marking an increase of 16.8% compared to Q1' 2023. Revenue from Operating expenses Transmission System (without provisions, Rent amounted to EUR depreciation, 103.6 million increased by amortization, and other 16.8% versus EUR income) increased by 88.7 million in Q1'2023. 12.3%, reaching EUR 57.6 Revenue from the million in Q1'2024, Balancing Market compared to EUR 51.3 amounted to EUR 4.5 million in the million in Q1 2024 corresponding period of increased by 27.3% 2023. compared to Q1' 2023. EBITDA amounted to EUR million (versus EUR million in Q1' 2023). Adjusted EBITDA stood at EUR 82.4 million versus EUR 70.1 million in Q1' 2023, marking an increase of 17.6%. Net profit amounted to EUR 36.9 million versus EUR 29.5 million in Q1' 2023, marking an increase of 25.1% Capital expenditures Strong Financial position, reached EUR 97.2 with Net Debt amounted million in Q1' 2024. to EUR 904.4 million, taking into consideration lease liabilities.

ADMIE HOLDING S.A. - FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2024 7 Financial Overview Financial results for the period ended March 31st 2024. Overview1 of IPTO Group GROUP COMPANY Amounts in EUR million 3M 2024 3M 2023 D% 3M 2024 3M 2023 D% Revenue from transmission system rent 103.6 88.7 16.8% 103.5 90.1 14.8% Revenue from balancing market 4.5 3.5 27.3% 4.5 3.5 27.3% Concession agreement expenses - - n/a (0.9) (1.8) (51.9%) Revenue from other operations 1.7 1.8 (5.6%) 1.7 1.6 1.4% Total revenue 109.8 94.0 16.8% 108.7 93.4 16.3% Other income 1.1 0.6 93.8% 1.1 0.6 81.8% Operating expenses 28.6 24.6 16.2% 27.5 24.0 14.4% Provisions - - n/a 0.1 - n/a EBITDA 82.2 70.0 17.4% 82.2 70.0 17.4% Adjusted EBITDA 82.4 70.1 17.6% 82.4 70.1 17.6% Adjusted EBITDA margin 75.1% 74.6% 75.8% 75.0% EBIT 52.2 42.7 22.1% 52.4 42.8 22.3% Adjusted EBIT 52.4 42.8 22.3% 52.6 42.9 22.5% Profit before Taxes 48.0 38.7 24.0% 48.7 39.4 23.6% Net profit 36.9 29.5 25.1% 37.5 30.2 24.2% Adjusted net profit for the period 37.0 29.5 25.3% 37.6 30.2 24.5% Amounts in EUR million 31.03.2024 31.12.2023 D% 31.03.2024 31.12.2023 D% Net Debt 904.4 950.5 (4.8%) 553.0 613.5 (9.9%) Cash and cash equivalents 272.0 245.7 10.7% 221.7 185.0 19.8% Amounts in EUR million 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 D% 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 D% Capital Expenditures 97.2 148.7 (34.7%) 98.7 148.5 (33.5) 1 EBITDA, EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBIT and Net Debt are considered Alternative Performance Indicators (API)). For definitions and further information please refer to Appendix A

ADMIE HOLDING S.A. - FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2024 8 About IPTO Group Independent Power Transmission Operator manages the Hellenic Electricity Transmission System. IPTO performs the duties of System operation maintenance and development, to ensure Greece's electricity supply in a safe, efficient and reliable manner. As of June 20, 2017 IPTO follows the model of proprietary separated Administrator (Ownership Unbundling) and is fully harmonized with Directive 2009/72/EC. IPTO seeks to promote the development of competition in the Greek electricity market and guarantee the non- discriminatory treatment of System users. IPTO's network comprises of transmission lines, overhead, submarine and underground, as well as international interconnection points with Italy, Albania, North Macedonia, Bulgaria and Turkey. The interconnected mainland and islands system operates in High Voltage (150kV) and extra-High Voltage (400kV).

ADMIE HOLDING S.A. - FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2024 9 Financial Overview