Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. ADMIE (IPTO) Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADMIE   GRS518003009

ADMIE (IPTO) HOLDING S.A.

(ADMIE)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:13 2022-06-15 am EDT
2.065 EUR   +0.24%
01:03pADMIE IPTO S A : Clarifications on item 5 Remuneration Report 2021 AGM 06072022
PU
12:13pADMIE IPTO S A : Press Release for Financial Results Q1 2022
PU
11:03aADMIE IPTO S A : Proxy revocation form_OGM 06072022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADMIE IPTO S A : Clarifications on item 5 Remuneration Report 2021 AGM 06072022

06/15/2022 | 01:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REMUNERATION REPORT

OF THE BoD MEMBERS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT

OF THE COMPANY UNDER THE NAME

«SOCIETE ANONYME ADMIE HOLDING»

and under the trade name « ADMIE HOLDING S.A.»

General Commercial Register (GEMI) No.: 141287501000

FOR THE TERM 01/01/2021 - 31/12/2021

TO

The ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY of July 6th, 2022

Dear Shareholders,

We cite, pursuant to article 112 of Law 4548/2018, the Remuneration report of the Company's Board of Directors under the trade name « ADMIE HOLDING S.A.» (hereinafter referred to as «Company») for the fiscal year from 01/01/2021 to 31/12/2021.

The Company has established a Policy for Remuneration and benefits for members of the Board of Directors and senior executives (hereinafter referred to as «Policy») in accordance with the provisions of articles 110 and 111 of Law Ν.4548/2018, which has been approved by the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company's shareholders of the 04.07.2019 with a duration of four

(4) years.

The policy applies to the remuneration of all members of the Board of Directors as well as to the above senior executives, in accordance with the terms and conditions described in detail thereto, aiming at promoting transparency and proportionality in their remuneration, in the fair and reasonable remuneration, in accordance with the position they occupy in both its seriousness and responsibility while also, in the application of the principles of good corporate governance in order to ensure their ability to perform their duties for the benefit of the Company and its shareholders.

The term "remuneration" means any form of remuneration and / or benefit received by the above-mentioned persons, directly or indirectly through affiliated companies, in exchange for the professional services provided by them through dependent or non-dependent employment, such as salaries, optional retirement benefits, variable remuneration or benefits that depend on their performance or on contractual terms, guaranteed variable earnings and payments related to early termination of contract.

The forms of remuneration that the Company can provide, independently or in combination, are:

  1. Fixed remuneration / compensation for participation in the Board of Directors,
  2. Monthly salary for employees with wage labor relationship,
  3. Fixed remuneration based on occupied position in the Board of Directors and
  4. Providing facilities in the form of non-monetary remuneration.

1 of 5

It should be noted that due to the special nature of the Company as a Company that serves the public interest, the payment of variable earnings is not provided.

The structure of the remuneration of the persons to whom the Policy relates is as follows:

1st_Executive Members of the Board of Directors

They receive a fixed annual fee for their participation in the Board of Directors. The Company may pay them an additional to the fixed salary fee based on a special contract of employment, work, mandate, etc. which is approved by the General Meeting of the Company's shareholders. The contracts of the Chief Executive Officer, the Executive Chairman and the Vice-Chairman and the executive members of the Board of Directors are for a fixed term. The deadline for notification of the termination, the terms and the compensation are governed by the legislation, as in force, and also by what is specifically defined in each contract.

2nd_Non-executive Members of the Board of Directors

Their remuneration is approved by a special decision of the Ordinary General Meeting and is proportional to the time they devote to the meetings of the Board of Directors and their participation in Committees. They receive a basic fee for their participation in the Board of Directors, the time they dedicate to the meetings of the Board and the performance of the tasks assigned to them. The non-executive president and vice president receive a basic annual salary for performing their role. Non-executive members are paid an additional fixed amount relating to additional responsibilities, such as the presidency and participation in Committees which is similarly approved by the General Assembly. All members employed by the Company or its subsidiaries with a special employment contract may also be paid a fee of a member of the Board of Directors.

3rd_Remuneration of senior management

The policy covers all the salaries paid to them, namely: fixed remuneration, supplementary payments or allowances and compensation in the event of retirement. Compensation for termination of employment in the event that it exceeds the requirements of the Law, is related to the performance achieved throughout the period of activity and is designed in such a way as not to reward failure. The remuneration of the senior management in the independent audit functions is stable, to reflect the nature of their responsibilities. Given that, it should be clear that non-payment of variable earnings does not pose a problem for the senior management to maintain their standard of living. In order to attract and retain the senior management who have the characteristics (skills, experience, behaviors) that are necessary for the Company, the stable salaries of the employees should be competitive, a fact that is ensured through the monitoring of the annual surveys on the fees applicable throughout the Greek labor market. In any case, the remuneration limit for senior management is that of the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors.

2 of 5

Ι.

Total remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and the senior

management for the fiscal year 2021.

A table is provided which includes the complete overview of the salaries regulated in the Policy as regards the fiscal year 2021.

FEES

Meeting

Meeting

Fees of

Fees of

Name

PROPERTY

NUMBER OF

BoD

Audit

Position

Benefits in

Committee

EXPENDITURE

fees

kind Ar.13

TOTAL

L.4172/2013

AGIAKLOGLOU

CHAIRMAN OF THE BoD

0

9,500

9,500

CHRISTOS

EXECUTIVE MEMBER

ILIOPOULOS

VICE - CHAIRMAN OF THE

11

4,400

30,000

34,400

PANAGIOTIS

BoD

NON- EXECUTIVE MEMBER

MIKAS VASILIOS

INDEPENDENT

23

4,900

3,000

7,900

NON-EXECUTIVE MEMBER

OF THE BoD

DRIVAS

INDEPENDENT

22

4,900

2,750

7,650

KONSTANTINOS

NON-EXECUTIVE MEMBER

OF THE BoD

ANGELOPOULOS

INDEPENDENT

11

4,400

4,400

KONSTANTINOS

NON-EXECUTIVE MEMBER

OF THE BoD

PALIGIANNIS

INDEPENDENT

3

1,300

250

1,550

DIMOSTHENIS

NON-EXECUTIVE MEMBER

OF THE BoD

VACHTSIAVANOS

CHAIRMAN OF THE BoD

10

4,000

47,500

51,500

DIAMANTIS

EXECUTIVE MEMBER

KARAMPELAS

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

OFFICER

9

4,512

42,750

1,299

48,561

IOANNIS

EXECUTIVE MEMBER

ZENAKOU ELENI

INDEPENDENT

20

3,600

2,750

6,350

NON-EXECUTIVE MEMBER

OF THE BoD

ELEFTHERIOU

INVESTOR RELATIONS

-

45,197

45,197

GEORGIOS

DIRECTOR

GONIDAKIS

INTERNAL AUDIT

-

8,367

8,367

FRANGISKOS

DIRECTOR

STAMATIADOU

INTERNAL AUDIT

-

8,529

8,529

DIRECTOR

MARIA

Total

32,012

8,750

191,842

1,299

233,904

3 of 5

There are no variable earnings at the remuneration of the Members of Board of Directors and Senior Management.

  1. Annual change in the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors.

A table is provided which includes the annual change of the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors, indicators and figures concerning the performance and financial status of the Company, as well as the average of the gross annual remuneration of the Company's full-time employees for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 given that the Company was incorporated on 01/02/2017. For the same reason, the data are not entirely comparable.

The financial data of the Company included are based on the published financial statements of the respective financial years, as they have been audited by the certified auditors of the Company.

Gross Remuneration

Change

Change

Change

Change

(2018/2017)

(2019/2018)

(2020/2019)

(2021/2020)

Total annual remuneration of

-63.37%

81.08%

165.76%

139.4%

Board members

Average gross staff salaries

-11.38%

13.30%

8.68%

-8.83%

Economic data for the

Change

Change

Change

Change

fiscal year

(2018/2017)

(2019/2018)

(2020/2019)

(2021/2020)

Revenue

76.3%

27.2%

-19.6%

-18.3%

Profits after taxes

83.4%

27.2%

-19.6%

-19.0%

Income from dividends

-

+38.6%

+20.2%

-18.2%

ΙΙΙ.

Additional remuneration from a Company belonging to the same group.

No additional remuneration from a Company belonging to the same group have been granted to any member of the Board of Directors until 31.12.2021.

ΙV. Number of shares and pre-emptive rights that have been granted or offered to the members of the Board of Directors.

4 of 5

No shares or pre-emptive rights have been granted to any member of the Board of Directors until 31.12.2021.

  1. Any exercised pre-emptive rights exercised by the Board of Directors in the context of the Company's stock distribution programs.

No shares or pre-emptive rights have been granted to any member of the Board of Directors until 31.12.2021.

VI. Information on the potential use of variable earnings recovery.

There is no such case.

VII.

Information on any deviations from the application of the Payroll Policy

The Company fully complies with the Payroll Policy as approved by the General Meeting of 4 July 2019.

Athens, 15/06/2021

For the Board of Directors

5 of 5

Disclaimer

Holding Company Admie Ipto SA published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 17:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADMIE (IPTO) HOLDING S.A.
01:03pADMIE IPTO S A : Clarifications on item 5 Remuneration Report 2021 AGM 06072022
PU
12:13pADMIE IPTO S A : Press Release for Financial Results Q1 2022
PU
11:03aADMIE IPTO S A : Proxy revocation form_OGM 06072022
PU
10:53aADMIE IPTO S A : Form of voting_OGM 06072022
PU
10:53aADMIE IPTO S A : Form of appointment of proxy holder_OGM 06072022
PU
10:03aADMIE IPTO S A : Invitation_OGM 06072022
PU
09:53aADMIE IPTO S A : Invitation to agm
PU
06/14ADMIE IPTO S A : Purchase of Own Shares
PU
06/07ADMIE IPTO S A : Release Date of Q1 2022 Financial Results
PU
06/03ADMIE IPTO S A : Notification for the new composition of the Board of Directors of Affilia..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 4,85%
Capitalization 478 M 498 M 498 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart ADMIE (IPTO) HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
ADMIE (IPTO) Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADMIE (IPTO) HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,06 €
Average target price 3,35 €
Spread / Average Target 62,6%
Managers and Directors
Ioannis Karampelas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Diamantis Vachtsiavanos Executive Chairman
Vasilios Mikas Independent Non-Executive Director
Konstantinos Drivas Independent Non-Executive Director
Konstantinos Angelopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADMIE (IPTO) HOLDING S.A.-14.70%498
NEXTERA ENERGY-23.44%140 422
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.78%77 714
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.25%70 955
IBERDROLA, S.A.-5.17%65 353
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-2.85%60 588