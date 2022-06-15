ADMIE IPTO S A : Clarifications on item 5 Remuneration Report 2021 AGM 06072022
REMUNERATION REPORT
OF THE BoD MEMBERS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT
OF THE COMPANY UNDER THE NAME
«SOCIETE ANONYME ADMIE HOLDING»
and under the trade name « ADMIE HOLDING S.A.»
General Commercial Register (GEMI) No.: 141287501000
FOR THE TERM 01/01/2021 - 31/12/2021
TO
The ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY of July 6th, 2022
Dear Shareholders,
We cite, pursuant to article 112 of Law 4548/2018, the Remuneration report of the Company's Board of Directors under the trade name « ADMIE HOLDING S.A.» (hereinafter referred to as «Company») for the fiscal year from 01/01/2021 to 31/12/2021.
The Company has established a Policy for Remuneration and benefits for members of the Board of Directors and senior executives (hereinafter referred to as «Policy») in accordance with the provisions of articles 110 and 111 of Law Ν.4548/2018, which has been approved by the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company's shareholders of the 04.07.2019 with a duration of four
(4) years.
The policy applies to the remuneration of all members of the Board of Directors as well as to the above senior executives, in accordance with the terms and conditions described in detail thereto, aiming at promoting transparency and proportionality in their remuneration, in the fair and reasonable remuneration, in accordance with the position they occupy in both its seriousness and responsibility while also, in the application of the principles of good corporate governance in order to ensure their ability to perform their duties for the benefit of the Company and its shareholders.
The term "remuneration" means any form of remuneration and / or benefit received by the above-mentioned persons, directly or indirectly through affiliated companies, in exchange for the professional services provided by them through dependent or non-dependent employment, such as salaries, optional retirement benefits, variable remuneration or benefits that depend on their performance or on contractual terms, guaranteed variable earnings and payments related to early termination of contract.
The forms of remuneration that the Company can provide, independently or in combination, are:
Fixed remuneration / compensation for participation in the Board of Directors,
Monthly salary for employees with wage labor relationship,
Fixed remuneration based on occupied position in the Board of Directors and
Providing facilities in the form of non-monetary remuneration.
1 of 5
It should be noted that due to the special nature of the Company as a Company that serves the public interest, the payment of variable earnings is not provided.
The structure of the remuneration of the persons to whom the Policy relates is as follows:
1st_Executive Members of the Board of Directors
They receive a fixed annual fee for their participation in the Board of Directors. The Company may pay them an additional to the fixed salary fee based on a special contract of employment, work, mandate, etc. which is approved by the General Meeting of the Company's shareholders. The contracts of the Chief Executive Officer, the Executive Chairman and the Vice-Chairman and the executive members of the Board of Directors are for a fixed term. The deadline for notification of the termination, the terms and the compensation are governed by the legislation, as in force, and also by what is specifically defined in each contract.
2nd_Non-executive Members of the Board of Directors
Their remuneration is approved by a special decision of the Ordinary General Meeting and is proportional to the time they devote to the meetings of the Board of Directors and their participation in Committees. They receive a basic fee for their participation in the Board of Directors, the time they dedicate to the meetings of the Board and the performance of the tasks assigned to them. The non-executive president and vice president receive a basic annual salary for performing their role. Non-executive members are paid an additional fixed amount relating to additional responsibilities, such as the presidency and participation in Committees which is similarly approved by the General Assembly. All members employed by the Company or its subsidiaries with a special employment contract may also be paid a fee of a member of the Board of Directors.
3rd_Remuneration of senior management
The policy covers all the salaries paid to them, namely: fixed remuneration, supplementary payments or allowances and compensation in the event of retirement. Compensation for termination of employment in the event that it exceeds the requirements of the Law, is related to the performance achieved throughout the period of activity and is designed in such a way as not to reward failure. The remuneration of the senior management in the independent audit functions is stable, to reflect the nature of their responsibilities. Given that, it should be clear that non-payment of variable earnings does not pose a problem for the senior management to maintain their standard of living. In order to attract and retain the senior management who have the characteristics (skills, experience, behaviors) that are necessary for the Company, the stable salaries of the employees should be competitive, a fact that is ensured through the monitoring of the annual surveys on the fees applicable throughout the Greek labor market. In any case, the remuneration limit for senior management is that of the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors.
2 of 5
Ι.
Total remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and the senior
management for the fiscal year 2021.
A table is provided which includes the complete overview of the salaries regulated in the Policy as regards the fiscal year 2021.
FEES
Meeting
Meeting
Fees of
Fees of
Name
PROPERTY
NUMBER OF
BoD
Audit
Position
Benefits in
Committee
EXPENDITURE
fees
kind Ar.13
TOTAL
L.4172/2013
AGIAKLOGLOU
CHAIRMAN OF THE BoD
0
9,500
9,500
CHRISTOS
EXECUTIVE MEMBER
ILIOPOULOS
VICE - CHAIRMAN OF THE
11
4,400
30,000
34,400
PANAGIOTIS
BoD
NON- EXECUTIVE MEMBER
MIKAS VASILIOS
INDEPENDENT
23
4,900
3,000
7,900
NON-EXECUTIVE MEMBER
OF THE BoD
DRIVAS
INDEPENDENT
22
4,900
2,750
7,650
KONSTANTINOS
NON-EXECUTIVE MEMBER
OF THE BoD
ANGELOPOULOS
INDEPENDENT
11
4,400
4,400
KONSTANTINOS
NON-EXECUTIVE MEMBER
OF THE BoD
PALIGIANNIS
INDEPENDENT
3
1,300
250
1,550
DIMOSTHENIS
NON-EXECUTIVE MEMBER
OF THE BoD
VACHTSIAVANOS
CHAIRMAN OF THE BoD
10
4,000
47,500
51,500
DIAMANTIS
EXECUTIVE MEMBER
KARAMPELAS
CHIEF EXECUTIVE
OFFICER
9
4,512
42,750
1,299
48,561
IOANNIS
EXECUTIVE MEMBER
ZENAKOU ELENI
INDEPENDENT
20
3,600
2,750
6,350
NON-EXECUTIVE MEMBER
OF THE BoD
ELEFTHERIOU
INVESTOR RELATIONS
-
45,197
45,197
GEORGIOS
DIRECTOR
GONIDAKIS
INTERNAL AUDIT
-
8,367
8,367
FRANGISKOS
DIRECTOR
STAMATIADOU
INTERNAL AUDIT
-
8,529
8,529
DIRECTOR
MARIA
Total
32,012
8,750
191,842
1,299
233,904
3 of 5
There are no variable earnings at the remuneration of the Members of Board of Directors and Senior Management.
Annual change in the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors.
A table is provided which includes the annual change of the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors, indicators and figures concerning the performance and financial status of the Company, as well as the average of the gross annual remuneration of the Company's full-time employees for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 given that the Company was incorporated on 01/02/2017. For the same reason, the data are not entirely comparable.
The financial data of the Company included are based on the published financial statements of the respective financial years, as they have been audited by the certified auditors of the Company.
Gross Remuneration
Change
Change
Change
Change
(2018/2017)
(2019/2018)
(2020/2019)
(2021/2020)
Total annual remuneration of
-63.37%
81.08%
165.76%
139.4%
Board members
Average gross staff salaries
-11.38%
13.30%
8.68%
-8.83%
Economic data for the
Change
Change
Change
Change
fiscal year
(2018/2017)
(2019/2018)
(2020/2019)
(2021/2020)
Revenue
76.3%
27.2%
-19.6%
-18.3%
Profits after taxes
83.4%
27.2%
-19.6%
-19.0%
Income from dividends
-
+38.6%
+20.2%
-18.2%
ΙΙΙ.
Additional remuneration from a Company belonging to the same group.
No additional remuneration from a Company belonging to the same group have been granted to any member of the Board of Directors until 31.12.2021.
ΙV. Number of shares and pre-emptive rights that have been granted or offered to the members of the Board of Directors.
4 of 5
No shares or pre-emptive rights have been granted to any member of the Board of Directors until 31.12.2021.
Any exercised pre-emptive rights exercised by the Board of Directors in the context of the Company's stock distribution programs.
No shares or pre-emptive rights have been granted to any member of the Board of Directors until 31.12.2021.
VI. Information on the potential use of variable earnings recovery.
There is no such case.
VII.
Information on any deviations from the application of the Payroll Policy
The Company fully complies with the Payroll Policy as approved by the General Meeting of 4 July 2019.
