ADMIE IPTO S A : Clarifications on item 5 Remuneration Report 2021 AGM 06072022

REMUNERATION REPORT OF THE BoD MEMBERS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT OF THE COMPANY UNDER THE NAME «SOCIETE ANONYME ADMIE HOLDING» and under the trade name « ADMIE HOLDING S.A.» General Commercial Register (GEMI) No.: 141287501000 FOR THE TERM 01/01/2021 - 31/12/2021 TO The ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY of July 6th, 2022 Dear Shareholders, We cite, pursuant to article 112 of Law 4548/2018, the Remuneration report of the Company's Board of Directors under the trade name « ADMIE HOLDING S.A.» (hereinafter referred to as «Company») for the fiscal year from 01/01/2021 to 31/12/2021. The Company has established a Policy for Remuneration and benefits for members of the Board of Directors and senior executives (hereinafter referred to as «Policy») in accordance with the provisions of articles 110 and 111 of Law Ν.4548/2018, which has been approved by the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company's shareholders of the 04.07.2019 with a duration of four (4) years. The policy applies to the remuneration of all members of the Board of Directors as well as to the above senior executives, in accordance with the terms and conditions described in detail thereto, aiming at promoting transparency and proportionality in their remuneration, in the fair and reasonable remuneration, in accordance with the position they occupy in both its seriousness and responsibility while also, in the application of the principles of good corporate governance in order to ensure their ability to perform their duties for the benefit of the Company and its shareholders. The term "remuneration" means any form of remuneration and / or benefit received by the above-mentioned persons, directly or indirectly through affiliated companies, in exchange for the professional services provided by them through dependent or non-dependent employment, such as salaries, optional retirement benefits, variable remuneration or benefits that depend on their performance or on contractual terms, guaranteed variable earnings and payments related to early termination of contract. The forms of remuneration that the Company can provide, independently or in combination, are: Fixed remuneration / compensation for participation in the Board of Directors, Monthly salary for employees with wage labor relationship, Fixed remuneration based on occupied position in the Board of Directors and Providing facilities in the form of non-monetary remuneration. 1 of 5

It should be noted that due to the special nature of the Company as a Company that serves the public interest, the payment of variable earnings is not provided. The structure of the remuneration of the persons to whom the Policy relates is as follows: 1st_Executive Members of the Board of Directors They receive a fixed annual fee for their participation in the Board of Directors. The Company may pay them an additional to the fixed salary fee based on a special contract of employment, work, mandate, etc. which is approved by the General Meeting of the Company's shareholders. The contracts of the Chief Executive Officer, the Executive Chairman and the Vice-Chairman and the executive members of the Board of Directors are for a fixed term. The deadline for notification of the termination, the terms and the compensation are governed by the legislation, as in force, and also by what is specifically defined in each contract. 2nd_Non-executive Members of the Board of Directors Their remuneration is approved by a special decision of the Ordinary General Meeting and is proportional to the time they devote to the meetings of the Board of Directors and their participation in Committees. They receive a basic fee for their participation in the Board of Directors, the time they dedicate to the meetings of the Board and the performance of the tasks assigned to them. The non-executive president and vice president receive a basic annual salary for performing their role. Non-executive members are paid an additional fixed amount relating to additional responsibilities, such as the presidency and participation in Committees which is similarly approved by the General Assembly. All members employed by the Company or its subsidiaries with a special employment contract may also be paid a fee of a member of the Board of Directors. 3rd_Remuneration of senior management The policy covers all the salaries paid to them, namely: fixed remuneration, supplementary payments or allowances and compensation in the event of retirement. Compensation for termination of employment in the event that it exceeds the requirements of the Law, is related to the performance achieved throughout the period of activity and is designed in such a way as not to reward failure. The remuneration of the senior management in the independent audit functions is stable, to reflect the nature of their responsibilities. Given that, it should be clear that non-payment of variable earnings does not pose a problem for the senior management to maintain their standard of living. In order to attract and retain the senior management who have the characteristics (skills, experience, behaviors) that are necessary for the Company, the stable salaries of the employees should be competitive, a fact that is ensured through the monitoring of the annual surveys on the fees applicable throughout the Greek labor market. In any case, the remuneration limit for senior management is that of the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors. 2 of 5

Ι. Total remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and the senior management for the fiscal year 2021. A table is provided which includes the complete overview of the salaries regulated in the Policy as regards the fiscal year 2021. FEES Meeting Meeting Fees of Fees of Name PROPERTY NUMBER OF BoD Audit Position Benefits in Committee EXPENDITURE fees kind Ar.13 TOTAL L.4172/2013 AGIAKLOGLOU CHAIRMAN OF THE BoD 0 9,500 9,500 CHRISTOS EXECUTIVE MEMBER ILIOPOULOS VICE - CHAIRMAN OF THE 11 4,400 30,000 34,400 PANAGIOTIS BoD NON- EXECUTIVE MEMBER MIKAS VASILIOS INDEPENDENT 23 4,900 3,000 7,900 NON-EXECUTIVE MEMBER OF THE BoD DRIVAS INDEPENDENT 22 4,900 2,750 7,650 KONSTANTINOS NON-EXECUTIVE MEMBER OF THE BoD ANGELOPOULOS INDEPENDENT 11 4,400 4,400 KONSTANTINOS NON-EXECUTIVE MEMBER OF THE BoD PALIGIANNIS INDEPENDENT 3 1,300 250 1,550 DIMOSTHENIS NON-EXECUTIVE MEMBER OF THE BoD VACHTSIAVANOS CHAIRMAN OF THE BoD 10 4,000 47,500 51,500 DIAMANTIS EXECUTIVE MEMBER KARAMPELAS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 9 4,512 42,750 1,299 48,561 IOANNIS EXECUTIVE MEMBER ZENAKOU ELENI INDEPENDENT 20 3,600 2,750 6,350 NON-EXECUTIVE MEMBER OF THE BoD ELEFTHERIOU INVESTOR RELATIONS - 45,197 45,197 GEORGIOS DIRECTOR GONIDAKIS INTERNAL AUDIT - 8,367 8,367 FRANGISKOS DIRECTOR STAMATIADOU INTERNAL AUDIT - 8,529 8,529 DIRECTOR MARIA Total 32,012 8,750 191,842 1,299 233,904 3 of 5

There are no variable earnings at the remuneration of the Members of Board of Directors and Senior Management. Annual change in the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors. A table is provided which includes the annual change of the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors, indicators and figures concerning the performance and financial status of the Company, as well as the average of the gross annual remuneration of the Company's full-time employees for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 given that the Company was incorporated on 01/02/2017. For the same reason, the data are not entirely comparable. The financial data of the Company included are based on the published financial statements of the respective financial years, as they have been audited by the certified auditors of the Company. Gross Remuneration Change Change Change Change (2018/2017) (2019/2018) (2020/2019) (2021/2020) Total annual remuneration of -63.37% 81.08% 165.76% 139.4% Board members Average gross staff salaries -11.38% 13.30% 8.68% -8.83% Economic data for the Change Change Change Change fiscal year (2018/2017) (2019/2018) (2020/2019) (2021/2020) Revenue 76.3% 27.2% -19.6% -18.3% Profits after taxes 83.4% 27.2% -19.6% -19.0% Income from dividends - +38.6% +20.2% -18.2% ΙΙΙ. Additional remuneration from a Company belonging to the same group. No additional remuneration from a Company belonging to the same group have been granted to any member of the Board of Directors until 31.12.2021. ΙV. Number of shares and pre-emptive rights that have been granted or offered to the members of the Board of Directors. 4 of 5