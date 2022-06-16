ADMIE IPTO S A : Draft resolutions ΟGM 06072022

Of the 5th Ordinary General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders
under the name
«SOCIETE ANONYME ADMIE HOLDING S.A.»
(The "Company") of 6th July of 2022
(Article 123 § 4 L. 4548/2018)
G.E.MI.: 141287501000
ITEM 1st : Submission and approval of the Annual Financial Statements of the Company for the 5th Fiscal year (01.01.2021 - 31.12.2021) which includes the relevant Reports and Statements of the Board of Directors and the Certified Auditors, while also the Corporate Governance Statement pursuant to Law 4548/2018, article 152.
Required Quorum:
1/5 (20%) of the paid-up share capital
Required majority:
50% + 1 of the votes represented
Τhe Board of Directors proposes to the shareholders the approval of the Company's Annual Financial Statements for the 5th Fiscal year 01.01.2021 - 31.12.2021 which were drawn up in compliance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and approved by the Board of Directors during the meeting of 15th April 2022.
In the above statements, the following are consisted: (a) the annual financial report of the Board of Directors on the Annual Financial Statements of 31 December 2021 in accordance with Article 4 of Law 3556/2007, as amended and in force, which includes the Annual Management Report of the Board of Directors and the Statement of Corporate Governance and (b) the Independent Auditor's Report the files of which were made available to investors as posted on the Company's website http://bitly.ws/sg6c
ITEM 2nd: Approval of the overall management of the Board of Directors for the 5th Fiscal year (01.01.2021 - 31.12.2021) according to article 108 of law 4548/2018, as in force, and exemption of the Certified Auditors according to section (c) of paragraph 1 of article 117 of law 4548/2018, while also the approval of corporate activities for Fiscal Year 01.01.2021
31.12.2021 according to the decisions of the Board of Directors.
Required Quorum:
1/5 (20%) of the paid-up share capital
Required majority:
50% + 1 of the votes represented
The Board of Directors proposes to the General Meeting the approval of the overall management of the Company by each member of the Board of Directors individually, in his/her respective capacity, as well as by all the members of the Board of Directors collectively, in accordance with the article 108 of Law 4548/2018, as in force, for the activities of the fiscal year ended on 31.12.2021 and the discharge of the auditing company from all liability for compensation for the fiscal year of 2021, , in accordance with the section c of paragraph 1 of the article 117 of Law 4548/2018.
ITEM 3rd: Approval of the distribution of results of the 5h Fiscal year (01.01.2021
31.12.2021) and distribution of dividend, providing the relevant authorizations to the Board of Directors.
Required Quorum :
1/5 (20%) of the paid-up share capital
Required majority:
50% + 1 of the votes represented
In 2021, the Company distributed the maximum amount allowed as interim dividend, which amounted to 0.085 euros per share or 19,812,800 euros and it was the final dividend.
It is clarified that the Board of Directors at its meeting no. 75/15-4-2021 announced the distribution of an interim dividend for the fiscal year 2022, which will amount to an estimated 0.068 euros per share or 15,800,000 euros.
Furthermore, it is proposed:
as the cut-off date for the fiscal year dividend 2021: the 29th of August 2022, Monday [the above date is set after the 19th of August 2022, which signifies the maturity date for the Futures Contracts (FC) on the FTSE / ATHEX Large Cap Index],
as record date for the dividend of fiscal year 2021 (record date) will be determined: the 30th of August 2022, Tuesday and
as the date of dividend payment for the fiscal year 2021: the 5th of September 2022, Monday.
Finally, it is proposed that the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ratifies the relevant decisions of the Board of Directors and provides the necessary authorizations for the appropriate and timely implementation and completion of the decision for the distribution (payment) of dividend, including the selection of the paying bank.
ITEM 4th : Approval of the remuneration and compensations of the members of the Board of Directors for the 5th fiscal year (01.01.2021 - 31.12.2021) and their pre-approval for the fiscal year 2022 (01.01.2022 to 31.12.2022)
Required Quorum :
1/5 (20%) of the paid-up share capital
Required majority:
50% + 1 of the votes represented
The Board of Directors proposes the approval of the remuneration and compensations paid-up to the members of the Board of Directors during the fiscal year 2021, for their participation in the Board of Directors and in its Committees, which amounted to a total of 170,512.00 euros. It is clarified that these remunerations were granted in accordance with the assumptions and restrictions placed on the "Policy of Remuneration and benefits of members of the Board of Directors and senior management" established by the Company, which has been approved by the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company's shareholders of 04.07.2019 with a duration of four (4) years.
The amount of remuneration paid-up and compensation for the fiscal year 2021, to the members of the Board of Directors for their participation in its meetings and their committees for each member, are shown in the table below (amounts in euro):
FEES
NUMBER OF
Meeting
Meeting
Name
PROPERTY
Fees of
Position
EXPENDITURE
Fees of
TOTAL
Audit
BoD
Fees
Committee
AGIAKLOGLOU
CHAIRMAN OF THE BoD
0
9,500
9,500
CHRISTOS
EXECUTIVE MEMBER
ILIOPOULOS
VICE-CHAIRMAN OF
THE BoD NON -
11
4,400
30,000
34,400
PANAGIOTIS
EXECUTIVE MEMBER
MIKAS VASILIOS
INDEPENDENT NON-
23
4,900
3,000
7,900
EXECUTIVE MEMBER
DRIVAS
INDEPENDENT NON-
22
4,900
2,750
7,650
KONSTANTINOS
EXECUTIVE MEMBER
ANGELOPOULOS
INDEPENDENT NON-
11
4,400
4,400
KONSTANTINOS
EXECUTIVE MEMBER
PALIGIANNIS
INDEPENDENT NON-
3
1,300
250
1,550
DIMOSTHENIS
EXECUTIVE MEMBER
VACHTSIAVANOS
CHAIRMAN OF THE BoD
10
4,000
47,500
51,500
DIAMANTIS
EXECUTIVE MEMBER
KARAMPELAS
CHIEF EXECUTIVE
OFFICER EXECUTIVE
9
4,512
42,750
47,262
IOANNIS
MEMBER
ZENAKOU ELENI
INDEPENDENT NON-
20
3,600
2,750
6,350
EXECUTIVE MEMBER
Total
32,012
8,750
129,750
170,512
ITEM 5th: Submission for discussion and advisory voting by the General Meeting, according to article 112 of law 4548/2018, of the Remuneration Report for the fiscal year 01.01.2021 - 31.12.2021.
Required Quorum:
1/5 (20%) of the paid-up share capital
Required majority:
-
[Clarification to the shareholders: According to paragraph 3 of article 112 of law 4548/2018, the vote of the shareholders on the submitted Remuneration report does not have the character of approval as the "Policy of remuneration and benefits of members of the Board of Directors and senior executives" established by Company, has been approved by the
Ordinary General Meeting of the Company's shareholders on 04.07.2019 for a period of four
(4) years, but has a consultative status.]
The Board of Directors informs the Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders about the Remuneration Report of article 112 of law 4548/2018 for the fiscal year 2021 for discussion and advisory voting. The report was submitted for discussion and voting to the shareholders and is available on the Company's website http://bitly.ws/sg8i
The Company has established a Policy for Remuneration and benefits for members of the Board of Directors and Executive management Team (hereinafter referred to as the «Policy») in accordance with the provisions of Articles 110 and 111 of Law 4548/2018, which has been approved by the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company's shareholders of 04.07.2019 with a duration of four (4) years, according to which (policy) the above remuneration report relates to the remuneration of all members of the Board of Directors as well as the senior management of the Company during the fiscal year 2021 and includes the information required by article 112 of law 4548/2018 and it is available on the Company's website http://bitly.ws/sg8u
ITEM 6th : Election of Regular and Alternate Certified Auditors for the audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the fiscal year 2022 (01.01.2022 to 31.12.2022) and for the issuance of the annual tax certificate and determination of their remuneration, according to article 42 of N. 4449/2017.
Required Quorum :
1/5 (20%) of the paid-up share capital
Required majority:
50% + 1 of the votes represented
The Board of Directors, taking into account the recommendation of the Company's Audit Committee, in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 3, section f' of Article 44 of Law 4449/2017, proposes to the Ordinary General Meeting:
The appointment of the auditing company under the name « Ernst & Young Greece SA» whose registered office is in Maroussi, Attica, to carry out the mandatory Ordinary audit
