ADMIE IPTO S A : Draft resolutions ΟGM 06072022

DRAFT RESOLUTIONS On the Items of the Agenda Of the 5th Ordinary General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders under the name «SOCIETE ANONYME ADMIE HOLDING S.A.» (The "Company") of 6th July of 2022 (Article 123 § 4 L. 4548/2018) G.E.MI.: 141287501000 ITEM 1st : Submission and approval of the Annual Financial Statements of the Company for the 5th Fiscal year (01.01.2021 - 31.12.2021) which includes the relevant Reports and Statements of the Board of Directors and the Certified Auditors, while also the Corporate Governance Statement pursuant to Law 4548/2018, article 152. Required Quorum: 1/5 (20%) of the paid-up share capital Required majority: 50% + 1 of the votes represented Τhe Board of Directors proposes to the shareholders the approval of the Company's Annual Financial Statements for the 5th Fiscal year 01.01.2021 - 31.12.2021 which were drawn up in compliance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and approved by the Board of Directors during the meeting of 15th April 2022. In the above statements, the following are consisted: (a) the annual financial report of the Board of Directors on the Annual Financial Statements of 31 December 2021 in accordance with Article 4 of Law 3556/2007, as amended and in force, which includes the Annual Management Report of the Board of Directors and the Statement of Corporate Governance and (b) the Independent Auditor's Report the files of which were made available to investors as posted on the Company's website http://bitly.ws/sg6c 1 of 9

ITEM 2nd: Approval of the overall management of the Board of Directors for the 5th Fiscal year (01.01.2021 - 31.12.2021) according to article 108 of law 4548/2018, as in force, and exemption of the Certified Auditors according to section (c) of paragraph 1 of article 117 of law 4548/2018, while also the approval of corporate activities for Fiscal Year 01.01.2021 31.12.2021 according to the decisions of the Board of Directors. Required Quorum: 1/5 (20%) of the paid-up share capital Required majority: 50% + 1 of the votes represented The Board of Directors proposes to the General Meeting the approval of the overall management of the Company by each member of the Board of Directors individually, in his/her respective capacity, as well as by all the members of the Board of Directors collectively, in accordance with the article 108 of Law 4548/2018, as in force, for the activities of the fiscal year ended on 31.12.2021 and the discharge of the auditing company from all liability for compensation for the fiscal year of 2021, , in accordance with the section c of paragraph 1 of the article 117 of Law 4548/2018. ITEM 3rd: Approval of the distribution of results of the 5h Fiscal year (01.01.2021 31.12.2021) and distribution of dividend, providing the relevant authorizations to the Board of Directors. Required Quorum : 1/5 (20%) of the paid-up share capital Required majority: 50% + 1 of the votes represented In 2021, the Company distributed the maximum amount allowed as interim dividend, which amounted to 0.085 euros per share or 19,812,800 euros and it was the final dividend. It is clarified that the Board of Directors at its meeting no. 75/15-4-2021 announced the distribution of an interim dividend for the fiscal year 2022, which will amount to an estimated 0.068 euros per share or 15,800,000 euros. 2 of 9

Furthermore, it is proposed: as the cut-off date for the fiscal year dividend 2021: the 29 th of August 2022, Monday [the above date is set after the 19 th of August 2022, which signifies the maturity date for the Futures Contracts (FC) on the FTSE / ATHEX Large Cap Index], as record date for the dividend of fiscal year 2021 (record date) will be determined: the 30 th of August 2022, Tuesday and as the date of dividend payment for the fiscal year 2021: the 5 th of September 2022, Monday. Finally, it is proposed that the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ratifies the relevant decisions of the Board of Directors and provides the necessary authorizations for the appropriate and timely implementation and completion of the decision for the distribution (payment) of dividend, including the selection of the paying bank. ITEM 4th : Approval of the remuneration and compensations of the members of the Board of Directors for the 5th fiscal year (01.01.2021 - 31.12.2021) and their pre-approval for the fiscal year 2022 (01.01.2022 to 31.12.2022) Required Quorum : 1/5 (20%) of the paid-up share capital Required majority: 50% + 1 of the votes represented The Board of Directors proposes the approval of the remuneration and compensations paid-up to the members of the Board of Directors during the fiscal year 2021, for their participation in the Board of Directors and in its Committees, which amounted to a total of 170,512.00 euros. It is clarified that these remunerations were granted in accordance with the assumptions and restrictions placed on the "Policy of Remuneration and benefits of members of the Board of Directors and senior management" established by the Company, which has been approved by the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company's shareholders of 04.07.2019 with a duration of four (4) years. 3 of 9

The amount of remuneration paid-up and compensation for the fiscal year 2021, to the members of the Board of Directors for their participation in its meetings and their committees for each member, are shown in the table below (amounts in euro): FEES NUMBER OF Meeting Meeting Name PROPERTY Fees of Position EXPENDITURE Fees of TOTAL Audit BoD Fees Committee AGIAKLOGLOU CHAIRMAN OF THE BoD 0 9,500 9,500 CHRISTOS EXECUTIVE MEMBER ILIOPOULOS VICE-CHAIRMAN OF THE BoD NON - 11 4,400 30,000 34,400 PANAGIOTIS EXECUTIVE MEMBER MIKAS VASILIOS INDEPENDENT NON- 23 4,900 3,000 7,900 EXECUTIVE MEMBER DRIVAS INDEPENDENT NON- 22 4,900 2,750 7,650 KONSTANTINOS EXECUTIVE MEMBER ANGELOPOULOS INDEPENDENT NON- 11 4,400 4,400 KONSTANTINOS EXECUTIVE MEMBER PALIGIANNIS INDEPENDENT NON- 3 1,300 250 1,550 DIMOSTHENIS EXECUTIVE MEMBER VACHTSIAVANOS CHAIRMAN OF THE BoD 10 4,000 47,500 51,500 DIAMANTIS EXECUTIVE MEMBER KARAMPELAS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EXECUTIVE 9 4,512 42,750 47,262 IOANNIS MEMBER ZENAKOU ELENI INDEPENDENT NON- 20 3,600 2,750 6,350 EXECUTIVE MEMBER Total 32,012 8,750 129,750 170,512 ITEM 5th: Submission for discussion and advisory voting by the General Meeting, according to article 112 of law 4548/2018, of the Remuneration Report for the fiscal year 01.01.2021 - 31.12.2021. Required Quorum: 1/5 (20%) of the paid-up share capital Required majority: - [Clarification to the shareholders: According to paragraph 3 of article 112 of law 4548/2018, the vote of the shareholders on the submitted Remuneration report does not have the character of approval as the "Policy of remuneration and benefits of members of the Board of Directors and senior executives" established by Company, has been approved by the 4 of 9