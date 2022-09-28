ADMIE IPTO S A : Second Quarter 2022

Exchange: ADMIE), hereafter "the Company", owner of a 51% of IPTO GROUP announces today its financial results for the period ended June 30th, 2022, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Overview ADMIE HOLDING S.A.
Amounts in EUR million
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
D%
H1 2022
H1 2021
D%
Share of profits in investments accounted using the
6.1
12.5
-51.5%
12.3
20.8
-41.1%
equity method
EBITDA
5.9
12.4
-52.3%
11.9
20.5
-42.0%
ΕΒΙΤ
5.9
12.4
-52.3%
11.9
20.5
-42.0%
Net profit
5.9
12.4
-52.5%
11.9
20.6
-42.0%
Profit per share (EUR)
0.03
0.05
0.05
0.09
Amounts in EUR million
30.06.2022
31.12.2021
Cash and cash equivalents
20.8
4.0
>100%
1 From 01.01.2022 the revenue from the Balancing Market relates to a charge to the Energy Exchange that until recently was included in the System Usage Charges.
INDEPENDENT POWER TRANSMISSION OPERATOR (IPTO) S.A., hereafter "the Affiliate" also announced financial results under IFRS for the period ended June 30th, 2022, which are shown in the table below:∗
Overview2 IPTO S.A.
GROUP
COMPANY
Amounts in mil. euro
H1 2022
H1 2021∗
%
H1 2022
H1 2021*
%
Revenue from Transmission System Rent
128.0
130.8
-2.1%
128.7
130.8
-1.6%
Revenue from Balancing Market
5.9
-
n/a
5.9
-
n/a
Total revenues
137.5
137.7
-0.2%
137.0
136.4
0.4%
Other income
2.9
1.2
138.4%
2.8
1.3
124.5%
Operating expenses
50.2
44.7
12.2%
49.6
44.2
12.1%
Provisions
-1.0
-2.5
-58.7%
-1.0
-2.5
-59.5%
EBITDA
91.2
96.7
-5.7%
91.2
96.0
-4.9%
Adjusted EBITDA
90.4
94.7
-4.5%
90.5
93.9
-3.6%
adjusted EBITDA margin
65.8%
68.7%
66.1%
68.8%
EBIT
39.0
47.9
-18.6%
39.1
47.2
-17.1%
Adjusted EBIT
38.2
45.9
-16.7%
38.4
45.2
-15.0%
Profit for the period before Taxes
33.1
41.9
-21.0%
33.7
40.8
-17.4%
Net profit for the period
24.1
40.9
-41.1%
24.7
40.1
-38.4%
Amounts in mil. euro
30.06.2022
31.12.2021
30.06.2022
31.12.2021
Net debt
679.6
663.9
2.4%
573.5
622.8
-7.9%
Cash and cash equivalents
234.3
203.4
15.2%
222.1
190.1
16.8%
The following graph demonstrates the figures of the changes regarding the total revenues, adjusted EBITDA and Net Profit for the H1 2021-2022:
2 EBITDA, EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBIT and Net Debt are considered Alternative Performance Indicators (API)). For definitions and further information please refer to Appendix A
Comparative figures on specific items have been reclassified for comparability purposes. For further information please refer to published Interim Summary Financial Statement for H1'22 of IPTO S.A.
Due to the volatile economic environment that prevails globally, the pace of implementation of the IPTO Group's CapEx slowed down temporarily in H1'22, as there were significant appreciations in the cost of materials and services required for the successful conduct of individual tendering procedures. Consequently, the Operator submitted requests to RAE for reassessment of specific budgets of the projects. The budget requests were approved, with the result that the budget of the projects fully correspond to the current economic conditions, without affecting the course of IPTO's investment program in the long-term. The Operator remains committed to the fastest possible implementation of its program, over the next decade.
It is also noted that the Unitary Transmission System charges were incorporated in the invoicing of the charges as of 1st September 2022, in accordance with the Decision 643/2022, which was issued at a subsequent time than expected.
As a consequence of the above, in H1'22, the Revenue from Transmission System Rent of the Operator is not representative and in proportion to the estimated revenue to be recovered for the year, because, for this period, the 2021 Unitary System charges were in force. However, since the implementation of the charges in September 2022, the partial recovery of the Required Revenue is expected.
The consolidated total revenues of IPTO S.A. in the H1 2022 amounted to EUR 137.5 million, marking slight decrease of 0.2% compared to EUR 137.7 million in H1'21. The Revenue from Transmission System Rent, including revenue from the Balancing Market, stood at EUR 133.9 million versus EUR 130.8 million in H1'21, marking an increase of 2.4%, while the Revenues from other operations decreased by EUR 3.5 million mainly due to the gradual transfer of maintenance services of medium voltage substations to HEDNO S.A.
Consolidated EBITDA decreased by 5.7% y-o-y to EUR 91.2 million against EUR 96.7 million in the H1'21. Adjusted EBITDA of Group stood at EUR 90.4 million, lower by 4.5% compared to the corresponding amount of H1'21, excluding the following non-recurring items:
provision for the reduction of reduced electricity given to employees and retirees of the Company and provisions for compensation of staff totaling EUR 0.3 million, against the release of a provision of EUR 0.5 million in H1'21,
release of provision for risks and expenses of EUR 1 million against a relevant provision of EUR 2.5 million in H1'21.
Consolidated EBIT decreased by 18.6% to EUR 39.0 million versus EUR 47.9 million in H1'21, mainly due to the increase of depreciation by 6.9%, which is an impact of the increased capitalization of projects that were basically completed at the end of the comparative period, amounting to EUR 188 million, as a result of the implementation of the IPTO Group's investment program. Consolidated adjusted EBIT amounted to EUR 38.2 million lower by 16.7% versus EUR 45.9 million in H1 2021 excluding the above non - recurring items.
Consolidated EBT amounted to EUR 33.1million, lower by 21% compared to EUR 41.9 million in H1'21, while considering the positive effect of EUR 8.8 million from the application of the new tax rate3 in the first half of 2021 for the Group and ADMIE S.A., the consolidated net profits amounted to EUR 24.1 million compared to 40.9 million in H1'21.
3 According to the Law 4799/2021 - Government Gazette 78/A/18-5-2021, the tax rate for fiscal year 2021 decreased from 24% to 22%
Consolidated adjusted net profits stood at EUR 24 million compared to EUR 30.5 million in H1'21, excluding the extraordinary positive impact of the tax in the previous year.
IPTO's Board of Directors proceeded, aligned with the Shareholders' Agreement, to the distribution of dividend of EUR 33.9 million, corresponding to 50% of its Net Income for FY 2021, to Affiliate's shareholders. As a result, ADMIE HOLDING collected an amount of EUR 17.3 million.
Q2 2022
Overview4 IPTO S.A.
GROUP
COMPANY
Amounts in mil. euro
Q2 2022
Q2 2021∗
D%
Q2 2022
Q2 2021*
D%
Revenue from Transmission System Rent
64.0
66.2
-3.3%
64.6
66.2
-2.4%
Revenue from Balancing Market
2.7
-
n/a
2.7
-
n/a
Total revenues
67.2
69.8
-3.8%
67.5
69.2
-2.4%
Other income
2.4
0.6
277.0%
2.2
0.8
174.4%
Operating expenses
26.4
22.9
15.5%
26.0
22.6
14.6%
Provisions
-2.4
-1.6
46.7%
-2.4
-1.6
45.6%
EBITDA
45.5
49.2
-7.5%
46.1
49.0
-5.8%
Adjusted EBITDA
43.3
48.0
-9.9%
43.9
47.8
-8.1%
adjusted EBITDA margin
64.4%
68.8%
65.0%
69.1%
EBIT
19.3
24.8
-22.0%
20.0
24.5
-18.6%
Adjusted EBIT
17.1
23.6
-27.5%
17.8
23.4
-24.0%
Profit before Taxes
16.9
20.8
-18.8%
17.8
20.4
-12.8%
Net profit for the period
11.9
24.6
-51.5%
12.7
24.4
-47.7%
The consolidated total revenues of the Group in the Q2 2022 decreased by 3.8%, compared to the corresponding quarter of previous year and amounted to EUR 67.2 million. The Revenue from Transmission System Rent, considering the revenue from the Balancing Market, amounted to 66.7, marking a marginal increase of 0.8% compared to the corresponding period of 2021, while the Revenues from other operations decreased by EUR 3.1 million mainly due to the gradual transfer of maintenance services of medium voltage substations to HEDNO S.A.
Consolidated EBITDA in the Q2 2022 amounted to EUR 45.5 million, marking a decrease of 7.5% y-o-y compared to EUR 49.2 million in the Q2 2021.
Adjusted EBITDA of the Group amounted to EUR 43.3 million lower by 9.9% compared to the corresponding amount of the Q2 2021, excluding the following provisions:
provision for the discount on reduced electricity tariffs given to employees and retirees of the Affiliate and provision for staff retirement amounted total EUR 0.14 million , versus provision of EUR 0.43 million for 2021,
release of provision for risks and expenses amounting to EUR 2.4 million versus release of provision of EUR 1.6 million in Q2 2021.
4 EBITDA, EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBIT and Net Debt are considered Alternative Performance Indicators (API)). For definitions and further information please refer to Appendix A
Comparative figures on specific items have been reclassified for comparability purposes. For further information please refer to published Interim Summary Financial Statement for H1'22 of IPTO S.A.
Consolidated ΕΒΙΤ decreased by 22% to EUR 19.3 million versus EUR 24.8 million in Q2 2021, while consolidated adjusted EBIT amounted to EUR 17.1 million versus EUR 23.6 million in Q2 2021.
Consolidated Net Profit during Q2 2022 amounted to EUR 11.9 million, decreased by 51.5 % versus EUR 24.6 million in 2021, mainly as a result of the positive impact of the application of the new tax rate5 for the Group and IPTO S.A. in Q2 2021.
5 According to the Law 4799/2021 - Government Gazette 78/A/18-5-2021, the tax rate for fiscal year 2021 decreased from 24% to 22%
