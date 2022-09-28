ADMIE IPTO S A : Second Quarter 2022

1 From 01.01.2022 the revenue from the Balancing Market relates to a charge to the Energy Exchange that until recently was included in the System Usage Charges.

Exchange: ADMIE), hereafter "the Company", owner of a 51% of IPTO GROUP announces today its financial results for the period ended June 30th, 2022, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Comparative figures on specific items have been reclassified for comparability purposes. For further information please refer to published Interim Summary Financial Statement for H1'22 of IPTO S.A.

2 EBITDA, EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBIT and Net Debt are considered Alternative Performance Indicators (API)). For definitions and further information please refer to Appendix A

The following graph demonstrates the figures of the changes regarding the total revenues, adjusted EBITDA and Net Profit for the H1 2021-2022:

INDEPENDENT POWER TRANSMISSION OPERATOR (IPTO) S.A., hereafter "the Affiliate" also announced financial results under IFRS for the period ended June 30th, 2022, which are shown in the table below:∗

Regulatory Information IPTO Group remains committed to the fastest possible implementation of its investment program over the next ten-year period.

Due to the volatile economic environment that prevails globally, the pace of implementation of the IPTO Group's CapEx slowed down temporarily in H1'22, as there were significant appreciations in the cost of materials and services required for the successful conduct of individual tendering procedures. Consequently, the Operator submitted requests to RAE for reassessment of specific budgets of the projects. The budget requests were approved, with the result that the budget of the projects fully correspond to the current economic conditions, without affecting the course of IPTO's investment program in the long-term. The Operator remains committed to the fastest possible implementation of its program, over the next decade.

It is also noted that the Unitary Transmission System charges were incorporated in the invoicing of the charges as of 1st September 2022, in accordance with the Decision 643/2022, which was issued at a subsequent time than expected.

As a consequence of the above, in H1'22, the Revenue from Transmission System Rent of the Operator is not representative and in proportion to the estimated revenue to be recovered for the year, because, for this period, the 2021 Unitary System charges were in force. However, since the implementation of the charges in September 2022, the partial recovery of the Required Revenue is expected.

The consolidated total revenues of IPTO S.A. in the H1 2022 amounted to EUR 137.5 million, marking slight decrease of 0.2% compared to EUR 137.7 million in H1'21. The Revenue from Transmission System Rent, including revenue from the Balancing Market, stood at EUR 133.9 million versus EUR 130.8 million in H1'21, marking an increase of 2.4%, while the Revenues from other operations decreased by EUR 3.5 million mainly due to the gradual transfer of maintenance services of medium voltage substations to HEDNO S.A.

Consolidated EBITDA decreased by 5.7% y-o-y to EUR 91.2 million against EUR 96.7 million in the H1'21. Adjusted EBITDA of Group stood at EUR 90.4 million, lower by 4.5% compared to the corresponding amount of H1'21, excluding the following non-recurring items:

provision for the reduction of reduced electricity given to employees and retirees of the Company and provisions for compensation of staff totaling EUR 0.3 million, against the release of a provision of EUR 0.5 million in H1'21, release of provision for risks and expenses of EUR 1 million against a relevant provision of EUR 2.5 million in H1'21.

Consolidated EBIT decreased by 18.6% to EUR 39.0 million versus EUR 47.9 million in H1'21, mainly due to the increase of depreciation by 6.9%, which is an impact of the increased capitalization of projects that were basically completed at the end of the comparative period, amounting to EUR 188 million, as a result of the implementation of the IPTO Group's investment program. Consolidated adjusted EBIT amounted to EUR 38.2 million lower by 16.7% versus EUR 45.9 million in H1 2021 excluding the above non - recurring items.

Consolidated EBT amounted to EUR 33.1million, lower by 21% compared to EUR 41.9 million in H1'21, while considering the positive effect of EUR 8.8 million from the application of the new tax rate3 in the first half of 2021 for the Group and ADMIE S.A., the consolidated net profits amounted to EUR 24.1 million compared to 40.9 million in H1'21.

3 According to the Law 4799/2021 - Government Gazette 78/A/18-5-2021, the tax rate for fiscal year 2021 decreased from 24% to 22%

