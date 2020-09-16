ADMIE IPTO S A : Press Release for Financial Results H1 2020

Exchange: ADMIE), hereafter "the Company", owner of a 51% of IPTO GROUP announces today its First Half financial results for the period ended June 30th, 2020, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
ADMIE HOLDING S.A.
Amounts in EUR million
H1 2020
H1 2019
D%
Income from Affiliate, equity method
20.1
20.4
-1.7%
EBITDA
19.9
20.2
-1.7%
ΕΒΙΤ
19.9
20.2
-1.7%
Net profit
20.0
20.4
-1.9%
Amounts in EUR million
30.06.2020
31.12.2019
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
34.4
26.6
29.4%
INDEPENDENT POWER TRANSMISSION OPERATOR (IPTO) S.A., hereafter "the Affiliate" also announced financial results under IFRS for the6-monthperiod ended June 30th, 2020:1
Overview* IPTO S.A.
GROUP
COMPANY
Amounts in mil. euro
H1 2020
H1 2019
D%
H1 2020
H1 2019
D%
Revenue from Transmission System Rent
131.2
116.5
12.6%
131.2
116.5
12.6%
Total revenues
137.6
126.0
9.2%
137.2
126.0
8.9%
Other income
1.3
1.3
4.7%
1.4
1.3
6.7%
Operating expenses
41.9
41.4
1.3%
41.5
41.0
1.4%
Provisions
0.1
-3.5
-104.2%
0.2
-3.5
-104.5%
EBITDA
96.9
89.4
8.4%
96.9
89.9
7.8%
Adjusted EBITDA
97.3
86.7
12.3%
97.3
87.2
11.6%
adjusted EBITDA margin
70.7%
68.8%
70.9%
69.2%
EBIT
53.5
53.7
-0.4%
53.5
54.2
-1.3%
Adjusted EBIT
54.0
51.0
5.8%
53.9
51.5
4.8%
Profit before Taxes
54.1
55.0
-1.6%
53.5
54.1
-1.0%
Net profit for the period
39.3
40.0
-1.7%
38.9
39.4
-1.1%
Amounts in mil. euro
31.03.2020
31.12.2019
31.03.2020
31.12.2019
Net debt
271.5
201.0
35.1%
471.4
401.8
17.3%
Cash and cash equivalents
410.0
425.2
-3.6%
210.1
224.4
-6.3%
The following graph demonstrates the figures of the changes regarding the total revenues, adjusted EBITDA and Net Profit for the H1 2019-2020:
In the first half of 2020. IPTO Group recorded an increase in its Total Revenue and enhanced its profitability on a recurring basis while also continuing its successful course, despite the adverse conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic. IPTO Group and its subsidiaries responded immediately, setting the health and safety of human resources as a priority, taking measures that, at the same time, ensured the continuous development of its important projects with the least possible impact.
EBITDA, EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBIT and Net Debt are considered Alternative Performance Indicators (API)). For definitions and further information please refer to Appendix A
The consolidated total revenues of IPTO in the first semester of 2020 amounted to EUR 137.6 million recording an increase of 9.2% compared to EUR 126 million in H1 2019. The increase was driven by the significant increase in the revenue of international interconnection rights, which offset the slight drop in revenue from usage system charges in H1 2020.
Consolidated EBITDA increased by 8.4% y-o-y to EUR 96.9 million against EUR 89.4 million in the first half of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA of Group stood at EUR 97.3 million higher by 12.3% compared to the relevant amount in the first semester of 2019 after excluding the corresponding provisions: a) provision for the discount on reduced electricity tariffs given to employees and retirees of the Company amounting to EUR 0.3 million (versus provision of EUR 0.8 million in H1 2019 and b) provision for risks and expenses of EUR 0.1 million vs. release of provision of EUR 3.5 million in the first semester of 2019.
Consolidated EBIT decreased marginally by 0.4% to EUR 53.5 million versus EUR 35.7 million in H1 2019 mainly due to the increase of depreciation by 22% attributed to increase of the fixed asset value through the appraisal conducted on 31.12.2019. Consolidated adjusted EBIT amounted at EUR 54 million excluding the above one-off items and increased by 5.8% compared to the corresponding amount in H1 2019.
Consolidated EBT stood at EUR 54.1 million, lower by 1.6% versus EUR 55 million in H1 2019. In H1 2020, EBT had a positive effect from gain through loans interest rate modification amounting to EUR 3.2 million, while in H1 2019 EBT included an extraordinary financial income due to the discount of receivables for the project of Polypotamos amounting to EUR 2 million.
Consolidated Net Profit for the first Half of 2020 amounted to EUR 39.3 euros. lower by 1.7% from EUR 40 million in the first half of 2019, while adjusted Net Profit stood at EUR 37.4 million compared to EUR 36.6 million last year marking an increase of + 2.1%.
IPTO's Board of Directors proceeded, aligned with the Shareholders' Agreement, to the distribution of dividend of EUR 51.45 million, corresponding to 50% of Net Income of FY 2019, to Affiliate's shareholders. As a result, ADMIE HOLDING collected an amount of EUR 26.2 million.
In the first half of 2020, IPTO GROUP continued its successful course in the implementation of its investment
program with Capital Expenditures recording an increase of 57.8% to EUR 122.6 million compared to EUR
77.7 million in the respective period of 2019, with a Net Debt standing at EUR 271.5 million.
Outlook
The Hellenic Transmission System is in full development and by 2030 almost all Greek islands will be interconnected with the mainland, securing cheap, clean and reliable electricity supply. IPTO's EUR 5 billion
10-year plan incorporates the below major investments that will be implemented in the next 12 months:
Island interconnections
Electrical interconnection of Crete: Two separate cables (Crete-Peloponnese and Crete-Attica) will provide the largest island in Greece with security of supply by 2023. The process of laying of the "small cable", a EUR 364 million investment, that will connect Chania to Neapoli, Lakonia, will start in the next weeks with the target being to have it electrified by the end of this year. The contracts for the "big" interconnection, the EUR 1 billion investment, were signed in June, in Heraklion, Crete and the land works have already started. Electrification of the second cable is estimated to save consumers in Greece EUR 400 million euro whereas CO2 emissions will drop by 60% thus considerably reducing the island's environmental footprint.
Electrical interconnection of Cyclades: Submarine high-voltage cables in Andros and Tinos were enhanced in 2020 and the second submarine cable of Syros is expected to be electrified by the end of September. Naxos will be incorporated into the HETS by the end of the month as it will be supplied with electricity through the 150 kV submarine cable from Paros and Mykonos. The tenders for the interconnection of four additional Cycladic islands, amounting to a total of 386 mln euro are also being launched. Notice for the Santorini tender will be published within the year, with the respective Folegandros, Milos and Serifos tenders being scheduled for 2021.
Electrical interconnection of Skiathos: A few months ago, EUR 52.3 million contracts were signed and works for the interconnection of Skiathos with Mantoudi, Evia are well underway. Interconnection is estimated to be completed in early 2022 and consequently considerably improve the quality of electricity supply on the Sporades islands as a whole.
Higher RES penetration by upgrading Transmission System
Reconstruction of Koumoundourou EHV: The EUR 46-million tender is in progress and receiving a strong response from the market. Upgrading Koumoundourou EHV through state-of-art technologies infrastructure will considerably enhance stability of electricity supply in Attica and prevent power outage incidents in the Attica basin. The new EHV will be the one electrifying the "big" cable of Crete.
A single and efficient electricity market
Transformation of the Greek electricity market based on the European model, the "target model" has entered the final straight. The model is made up of uniform rules that are applied at Pan-European level, aiming at the free trade across EU countries borders, meeting demand at the lowest cost possible. Dry runs are currently being carried out and this new model is set to start operating soon in Greece as well. The common European electricity market will bring considerable benefits as a result of the cross-border competition. It will further ensure competitive prices in the wholesale market, enhance security of supply across Europe and help to achieve the global goal to reduce greenhouse emissions and to decarbonize the economy, which will have
significantly benefit the society.
COVID-19
IPTO Group management team continues to closely monitor the development of COVID-19 spread, both nationally and globally and the possible impact on the Group's activities in the upcoming quarters, due to the restrictive measures taken by the Greek government during March 2020.
The economic impact of the current crisis both in Greek and global economies and in the business activities as a whole, cannot yet be assessed with certainty, due to the fact that the pace the pandemic is expanding and the high level of uncertainty that arises from the inability to predict the outcome of this phenomenon.
The Company is closely monitoring the budget of 2020 and there are no major indications that its financial figures will be significantly affected by the pandemic. Also, the Group's Management remains on alert to adapt its actions when necessary.
The projects that are already in progress throughout Greece are not substantially delayed due to the pandemic. The management estimates that any effects in the Group and the Company will not affect the implementation of IPTO's investment plan. However, these estimates are constantly revised given the crisis development.
ADMIE HOLDING S.A. - Financial review
ADMIE Holding's Revenues for the period January-June 2020 reflects its 51% share in the profits of IPTO GROUP and amount to EUR 20.1 million marking a drop of 1.7% compared to the same period in 2019.
Operating Expenses remained flat at EUR 173 thousand compared to H1 2019 and reflect expenses related mainly to the trading on the Athens Stock Exchange, fees to third parties (legal, accounting and audit services), while personnel fees standing at EUR 66 thousand (versus EUR 54 thousand in H1 2019).
Due to active cash management the financial income amounted to EUR 141 thousand compared to EUR 172 thousand in the first half of 2019, offsetting a significant part of the Company's Operating Expenses.
Net profits for ADMIE HOLDING S.A. decreased by 1.9% at EUR 20 million versus EUR 20.4 million in the first semester of 2019.
The Company's cash reserves at 30.06.2020 amounted to EUR 34.4 million. This amount has been deposited in the Bank of Greece that provided an average 2.1% interest rate. It is also worth to be noted that the Company has no debt.
The Company on August 31st, 2020 distributed a dividend for the year 2019 and an interim dividend for the year 2020. The amount of the dividend was approved on July 16th, 2020 during the Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders and amounted EUR 6,704,800 or EUR 0.029 per share. The amount of interim dividend for the year 2020 amounting to EUR 20,624,800 or EUR 0.089 per share was approved by the BoD under number 52/12.06.2020 leading to a total payment of EUR 27,329,600 or EUR 0.118 per share.
IPTO S.A. - Revenue Analysis and Basic Operating Expenses
The following financial information and analysis is provided by IPTO Group, Affiliate of ADMIE Holding S.A. for the 6-month period ended June 30th. 2020 in accordance with the IFRS.
Revenue Analysis
GROUP
COMPANY
Amounts in mil. euro
H1 2020
H1 2019
D%
H1 2020
H1 2019
D%
Revenue from Transmission System Rent
131.2
116.5
12.6%
131.2
116.5
12.6%
Concession agreement expenses
0.0
0.0
-0.4
0.0
Operator's revenue from clearing charges
172.6
351.7
172.6
351.7
Operator's expenses from clearing charges
-172.6
-351.7
-172.6
-351.7
Other sales:
Revenues from contracts
0.0
0.9
-95.1%
0.0
0.9
-95.1%
Revenue of HEDNO fixed assets
4.8
5.1
-6.7%
4.8
5.1
-6.7%
Received customers' contributions
1.4
3.3
-57.1%
1.4
3.3
-57.1%
Revenues from admin. expense
0.2
0.2
-11.4%
0.2
0.2
-11.4%
Other
0.1
0.0
275.0%
0.0
0.0
-100.0%
Total Other Revenues (2)
6.5
9.5
-32.1%
6.4
9.5
-32.9%
Total (1) + (2)
137.6
126.0
9.2%
137.2
126.0
8.9%
Revenues from Transmission System Rent for H1 2020 increased by EUR 14.7 million recording an increase of 12.6% y-o-y mainly driven by the significant increase in international interconnection rights of previous years amounting to EUR 15.32 million which significantly offset the marginal decline of EUR 0.6 million in revenue from system usage charges in H1 2020. Total Other Revenues decreased by EUR 3 million, lower by 32%, mainly as a result of the reduction in revenues from contracts, which is reflected in a corresponding decrease in contract costs, albeit supported by a decrease (-57%) of received customer contributions related to increasing number of RES connections to the Transmission System.
Payroll Cost
GROUP
COMPANY
Amounts in mil. euro
H1 2020
H1 2019
D%
H1 2020
H1 2019
D%
Payroll Cost
27.8
29.5
-5.8%
27.8
29.3
-5.2%
Contractors' cost
0.0
0.9
-95.0%
0.0
0.9
-95.0%
Materials and consumables
0.7
0.0
3460%
0.7
0.0
3460%
Third party benefits
2.8
1.7
63.6%
2.8
1.7
63.6%
Third party fees
4.0
2.8
43.2%
3.8
2.6
45.7%
Taxes - duties
1.1
0.9
23.6%
1.1
0.9
21.2%
Other Expenses
5.5
5.6
-2.7%
5.4
5.6
-3.4%
Total
41.9
41.4
1.3%
41.5
41.0
1.4%
Operating Expenses in the first semester of 2020, increased marginally by 1.3% and amounted to EUR 41.9
2 According to RAE decision 868/109, the Energy Regulator approved an amount of EUR 68.3 million (or EUR 34 million for H1'20) to be recovered from the Special Reserve Account (Distribution of international interconnection Transmission Capacity pursuant to art.178 of National Transmission Operator System code) that IPTO SA maintains, in order to decrease System Usage Charges.
million compared to EUR 41.4 million in the corresponding period in 2019. More specifically, staff remuneration decreased by 5.8% to EUR 27.8 million mainly as a result of the voluntary retirement plans implemented by the Company, while the contracting costs decreased due to the significant reduction of the contracting revenues. At the same time, the items Third Party Fees and Third Party Benefits showed a cumulative increase of EUR 2.2 million, which is mainly due to fees related to the implementation of the Target Model and the maintenance and technical support of the Energy Control System.
The Total provisions within the first half of 2020 amounted to EUR 0.1 million against a release of EUR 3.5 million, which is mainly due to rejection of court decisions in lawsuits by contractors.
Group Depreciation amounted to EUR 43.4 million, increased by 21.6%, mainly due to the strengthening of capital expenditures, as well as the goodwill arising from the revaluation of operating tangible fixed assets of EUR 308 million on 31.12.2019.
Financial Income of the Group amounted to EUR 7.1 million, lower by 12.7%, supported by one-off income from gain through favorable negotiation of loan terms amounting to EUR 3.2 million, while in H1 2019, financial income had a one-off positive effect from Polypotamos project receivable. It should be noted, that a significant part of the Affiliate's cash amounts are deposited in a special account at the Bank of Greece, which generates competitive rate of returns. Financial Expenses amounted to EUR 6.6 million, lower by 4.9% attributed to the successful refinancing of its two syndicated loans in 2020.
The nominal tax rate for H1 2020 is 24% and the income tax amounted to EUR 14.8 million.
In H1 2020, consolidated cash flows from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to EUR 98 million compared to EUR 87.9 million for the same period last year.
Capital Expenditures stood at EUR 122.6 million. higher by 57.8% vs. EUR 77.7 million in H1 20120 related mainly to the Cyclades project (Phase B.C), Crete - Peloponnisos and Crete - Attiki interconnections and the upgrade of 400 kV System Expansion to the Peloponnese.
IPTO GOUP's gross outstanding debt was as follows, as of June 30th, 2020:
IPTO GROUP
EUR million
Syndicated Bond
184.0
European Investment Bank
368.8
BOC
132.7
Lease liabilities
0.9
Depreciated portion of borrowing costs
-1.7
Gain from loans interest rate modification
-3.2
Total
681.5
Subsequent Events
On July 1st. 2020, a loan contract of EUR 400 million was signed between "Ariadne Interconnection SPSA" 100% subsidiary of IPTO and EUROBANK S.A for the financing of the project of electrical interconnection between Attica and Crete.
The Board of Directors of the Company during its meeting on Thursday July 16th, 2020, following the its election by the Ordinary General Meeting on July 16th, 2020 , decided its new composition as follows:
Prof. Christos Agiakloglou, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, Executive Member for a term until 15.07.2023.
Panagiotis Iliopoulos, Vice-Chairman of the Board, Non-Executive Member for a term until 15.07.2023.
Vassilios Mikas, Consultant, Independent - Non- Executive Member for a term until 15.07.2023.
Konstantinos Drivas, Consultant, Independent - Non- Executive Member for a term until 15.07.2023.
Konstantinos Agelopoulos, Consultant, Independent - Non- Executive Member for a term until 15.07.2023.
Demosthenes Paligiannis, Consultant, Independent - Non- Executive Member for a term until 15.07.2023.
From August 3rd, 2020 the period of continuous simulation of the systems of IPTO and ERA have started the new electricity market. During the period of dry runs operate simultaneously with the current market. During the parallel operation of the 2 markets. The new market does not produce real financial results for the participants. Once all the tests are successfully completed and the results are evaluated positively. The transition to the new market will take place on September 17th.
The Company on August 31st, 2020 distributed a dividend for the year 2019 and an interim dividend for the year 2020. The amount of the dividend was approved on July 16th, 2020 during the Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders and amounted EUR 6,704,800 million. The amount of interim dividend for the year 2020 amounting to EUR 20,624,800 million was approved by the BoD under number 52/12.06.2020.
About ADMIE HOLDING S.A.
The Company has the distinctive title "ADMIE HOLDING SA" and is a shareholder in the "Independent Power Transmission Operator SA" ("IPTO" or "Affiliate"), with a 51% stake. In the context of full ownership unbundling of IPTO, the sole activity for ADMIE Holding is its participation in IPTO and the sole source of revenue is the dividend that it receives. ADMIE Holding's participation in IPTO is recognized with the equity method as a Joint Venture. ADMIE Holding's mission is to be aligned with every activity relating to its Affiliate.
ADMIE Holding's shares are listed on the Athens Exchange (ATHEX: ADMIE).
The Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) SA is the Greek Transmission System Operator for the Hellenic Electricity Transmission System. As such. IPTO performs the duties of System operation maintenance and development, so as to ensure Greece's electricity supply in a safe, efficient and reliable manner. As of June 20. 2017. IPTO follows the model of proprietary separated Administrator (Ownership Unbundling) and is fully harmonized with Directive 2009/72/EC. IPTO seeks to promote the development of competition in the Greek electricity market and guarantee the non- discriminatory treatment of System users.
IPTO's network comprises of transmission lines with length 11.968 kilometers across Greece, overhead, submarine and underground, as well as international interconnection points with Italy, Albania, North Macedonia, Bulgaria and Turkey. The interconnected mainland and islands system operates in High Voltage (150kV) and extra-High Voltage (400kV).
Participation rate in related companies (ADMIE 51%)
Other
Net cash flows from operating activities
Net cash flows from investing activities
Net cash flows from financing activities
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
Cash flows from operating activities
30/06/2020 31/12/2019
698.3 704.6
48.5 22.5
746.9 727.2
746.8 727.1
0.1 0.1
0.0 0.0
746.9 727.2
H1 2020
Η1 2019
20.0 20.4
-20.0
-20.4
-0.1
-0.3
0.1-0.2
26.2 21.8
-0.40.1
25.9 21.8
8.54.8
34.4 26.6
IPTO SA
INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 01/01/2020 - 30/06/2020
(In thousand euro unless otherwise stated)
Group
Company
Sales:
01/01/2020-
01/01/2019-
01/01/2020-
01/01/2019-
30/06/2020
30/06/2019
30/06/2020
30/06/2019
Revenue from transmission system rent
131.157
116.450
131.157
116.450
Concession agreement expenses
-
-
(390)
-
Operator's revenue from clearing charges
172.614
351.688
172.614
351.688
Operator's expenses from clearing charges
(172.614)
(351.688)
(172.614)
(351.688)
Other Sales
6.481
9.542
6.406
9.542
Total sales
137.638
125.992
137.173
125.992
Expenses/(Income):
Payroll cost
27.811
29.516
27.795
29.322
Depreciation and amortization
43.360
35.666
43.356
35.666
Contracting cost
43
867
43
867
Materials and consumables
712
20
712
20
Third party benefits
2.772
1.694
2.772
1.694
Third party fees
4.049
2.827
3.751
2.574
Taxes-duties
1.083
878
1.062
875
Provision (release of provision) for risks and
148
(3.539)
160
(3.539)
expenses
Other Income
(1.326)
(1.266)
(1.383)
(1.296)
Other expenses
5.457
5.606
5.409
5.598
Total expenses
84.109
72.269
83.677
71.781
Profit/(loss)
before taxes and financial results
53.529
53.723
53.496
54.210
Financial expenses
(6.607)
(6.945)
(6.607)
(6.945)
Financial income
7.177
8.224
6.656
6.810
Profits/(Losses) before taxes
54.099
55.002
53.545
54.075
Income Tax
(14.757)
(14.970)
(14.612)
(14.709)
Net profits/(losses) of fiscal year
39.342
40.032
38.933
39.366
Source: IPTO S.A.
IPTO SA
INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ON 30/06/2020
(In thousand euro unless otherwise stated)
Group
Company
ASSETS
30/6/2020
31/12/2019
30/6/2020
31/12/2019
Non-current assets:
Tangible assets Intangible assets Right of use asset Investments in subsidiaries Investments in associates Other non-current assets Finance lease receivables
2,190,436
2,115,914
2,190,422
2,115,911
2.962
2.843
2.936
2.843
809
853
809
853
-
-
201.800
200.300
1.181
1.021
1.050
1.000
4.547
3.935
3.827
3.936
4.060
4.055
2.882
2.882
Total non-current assets
2.203.995
2.128.621
2.403.726
2.327.725
Current assets:
Inventories
52.787
55.135
52.787
55.135
Trade receivables
256.813
254.069
255.642
254.083
Other receivables
69.434
69.030
65.859
68.761
Short-term receivables for optical fiber lease
176
176
109
109
Cash and cash equivalents
410.007
425.170
210.128
224.351
Total non-current assets
915.979
789.217
803.580
584.525
Total assets
3.073.164
2.993.212
2.932.201
2.988.252
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity:
Share capital
38.444
38.444
38.444
38.444
Legal reserve
12.963
12.963
12.815
12.815
Other reserves
(12.994)
(12.884)
(12.990)
(12.884)
Revaluation reserve
886.163
886.163
886.163
886.163
Retained earnings
393.104
405.219
389.894
402.418
Total equity
1.317.680
1.329.906
1.314.326
1.326.957
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term borrowings
585.276
539.633
585.276
539.633
Provisions for employee benefits
20.278
20.007
20.278
20.007
Other provisions
30.175
31.379
30.175
31.379
Deferred tax liabilities
196.146
196.800
196.153
196.809
Subsidies
290.477
293.586
290.477
293.586
Long-term Lease liabilities
735
801
735
801
Other non-current liabilities
5.700
4.035
4.584
4.036
Total non-current liabilities
1.128.787
1.128.787
1.127.678
1.086.241
Current liabilities:
Trade and other payables
214.114
224.753
190.938
224.687
Short -term lease liabilities
107
82
107
82
Short-term portion of long-term borrowings
95.431
85.662
95.431
85.662
Income tax payable
25.110
8.748
24.523
8.185
Accrued and other liabilities
58.363
51.991
81.612
53.508
Special accounts (reserves)
153.620
144.818
153.637
144.832
Total non-current liabilities
538.856
546.745
541.966
546.248
Total equity and liabilities
2.993.212
2.932.201
2.988.252
2.930.165
Source: IPTO S.A,
IPTO SA
INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW FOR THE PERIOD 01/01/2020 - 30/06/2020
(In thousand euro unless otherwise stated)
Group
Company
01/01/2020-
01/01/2019
01/01/2020-
01/01/2019
30/06/2020
30/06/2019
30/06/2020
30/06/2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before tax
54,099
55,002
53,545
54,075
Adjustments for:
Depreciation of tangible assets
47,231
39,903
47,227
39,903
Amortization of subsidies
(3,871)
(4,237)
(3,871)
(4,237)
Interest income
(7,177)
(8,224)
(6,656)
(6,810)
Other provisions
148
(3,560)
160
(3,539)
Asset write-offs and transfer to contracting cost
834
1,551
834
1,551
Amortization of loan issuance costs
1,266
476
1,266
476
Profit from a related company
(114)
-
-
-
Debit and other interest-expenses
5341
6366
5,340
6,366
Staff forecasts
243
574
243
574
Operational profit before changes in the working
capital
98,000
87,851
98,088
98,088
(Increase)/decrease:
Trade and other receivables
171
488,927
(1,375)
488,927
Other receivables
(3,835)
40,327
2,829
40,517
Inventories
1,919
(2,060)
1,919
(2,060)
Increase/(decrease) :
Trade payables
(29,941)
(523,015)
(33,771)
(523,115)
Other payables and accrued expenses
12,191
20,879
12,185
20,879
Tax paid
(221)
(2,255)
(220)
(2,255)
Net cash flow from operating activities
72,595
110,654
79,655
111,252
Cash flows from investing activities
Interest received
3,877
6,181
3,406
4,766
Subsidies received
762
-
762
-
Investments in related parties
(50)
-
(50)
(300)
Purchases of current and non-current assets
(98,642)
(77,723)
(98,600)
(77,723)
Net cash flows from investing activities
(94,053)
(71,542)
(94,482)
(73256)
Cash flows from financing activities
Repayments of long-term borrowings
(43,278)
(32,111)
(43,278)
(32,111)
Payment of dividends , interim dividends
(51,457)
(42,799)
(51,457)
(42,799)
Receipt of loans
100,000
-
100,000
-
Interest paid
(4,663)
(6,355)
(4,661)
(6,355)
Net cash flows from financing activities
602
(81,265)
604
(81,265)
Net increase/ (decrease) of cash and cash equivalents
(15,163)
(42,152)
(14,223)
(43,269)
Cash and cash equivalents, opening balance
425,170
602,933
224,351
402,639
Cash and cash equivalents, closing balance
410,007
560,781
210,128
359,370
APPENDIX Α - ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE INDICATORS ("API")
In the context of the implementation of "Alternative Performance Indicators" guidelines of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA / 2015 / 1415el) applicable as of July 3, 2016 to the Alternative Performance Indicators, The Group uses Alternative Performance Indicators in the decision-making framework on financial, operational and strategic planning as well as for the evaluation and publication of its
performance, The API's serve to a better understanding of the financial and operational results of the Group
and its financial position, Alternative indicators should always be considered in conjunction with the financial results, prepared under IFRS, and under no circumstance could replace them,
The following indicators are used to describe the Group's and Company's performance:
Published EBIΤ (Earnings before interest and tax Rate)
EBIT Rate is used for the best analysis of Group's and Company's operating results and is calculated as follows: Total sales minus total expenses, The EBIT margin (%) is calculated by dividing the EBIT by the total sales,
Adjusted EBIT
Adjusted EBIT is defined as published EBIT adjusted by the effect of a) provisions (including provisions for litigations and trade receivables), b) valuation losses (impairments) of fixed assets and, c) non-recurring items,
Published EBITDA (Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization Rate)
EBITDA Rate is used for the best analysis of Group's and Company's operating results and is calculated as follows: Total sales minus total expenses before depreciation and amortization and valuation losses (impairments) of fixed assets, The EBITDA margin (%) is calculated by dividing the EBITDA by the total sales,
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as published EBITDA adjusted by the effect of a) provisions, b) non-recurring items
Adjusted Earnings Before Tax
Adjusted Earnings Before Tax are defined as published Earnings Before Tax adjusted by the effect of a) provisions, b) valuation losses (impairments) of fixed assets, c) non-recurring items and d) non-recurring financial income / expenses,
Adjusted Net Income
Adjusted Net Income is defined as published Net Income as presented in the Group's Financial Statements adjusted by the effect of a) provisions), b) valuation losses (impairments) of fixed assets, c) non-recurring items and d) non-recurring financial income / expenses,
Net Debt/EBITDA Rate:
The ratio Net Debt to EBITDA reflects on how earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of the Group and Company cover their net debt (as it is defined on the next paragraph)
Net Debt:
Net debt is defined as the Group and the Company's debt (current and non-current portion of debt, including finance lease liabilities) minus cash and cash equivalent and it presents the liquidity level as also the ability of the Group and the Company to meet their debt obligations,
Return on Equity:
This ratio shows how efficiently the Group and the Company used its net assets to generate additional profits and is calculated as follows: Profit before tax divided by equity,
The calculation of the above Rates (other than the Alternative Performance Measurement Indicators) are directly derived from the Statement of Financial Position and Income Statement,
The following table presents the calculation of selected Alternative Performance Indicators
Group
Company
Adjusted results calculation:
01/01/2020
01/01/2019
01/01/2020
01/01/2019
30/06/2020
30/06/2019
30/06/2020
30/06/2019
Total sales
137,637
125,992
137,173
125,992
Total expenses
(84,109)
(72,269)
(83,677)
(71,781)
ΕΒΙΤ
53,528
53,723
53,496
54,210
Plus:
Provisions* (Notes 5 & 8)
441
(2,713)
452
(2,713)
Adjusted EBIT
53,969
51,010
53,948
51,497
Depreciation and amortization
43,360
35,666
43,356
35,666
Adjusted EBITDA
97,329
86,676
97,304
87,163
Less:
Provisions* (Notes 5 & 8)
441
(2,713)
452
(2,713)
EBITDA
96,888
89,389
96,852
89,876
Group
Company
01/01/2020
01/01/2019
01/01/2020
01/01/2019
30/06/2020
30/06/2019
30/06/2020
30/06/2019
ΕΒΙΤ
53,528
53,723
53,496
54,210
Financial expenses
(6,607)
(6,945)
(6,607)
(6,945)
Financial income
7,177
8,224
6,656
6,810
Profit for the period
54,098
55,002
53,545
54,075
Plus:
Provisions* (Notes 5 & 8)
441
(2,713)
452
(2,713)
Less:
Financial income from discounted receivables -
-
2,044
-
2,044
Polipotamos (Note 9)
Gain from renegotiated interest rate on loans(Note 9)
3,185
-
3,185
-
Adjusted profit for the period
51,354
50,245
50,813
49,318
Effective tax rate
27%
27%
27%
27%
Adjusted Income tax
(14,008)
(13,675)
(13,867)
(13,415)
Adjusted net income
37,345
36,570
36,946
35,903
Group
Company
01/01/2020
01/01/2019
01/01/2020
01/01/2019
30/06/2020
30/06/2019
30/06/2020
30/06/2019
Profit for the period
54,098
55,002
53,545
54,075
Income tax
(14,757)
(14,969)
(14,613)
(14,709)
Effective tax rate
27,3%
27,2%
27,3%
27,2%
Mainly included in Group and Company a) for the period 01/01/2020 to 30/06/2020, a provision for the discount for reduced electricity tariffs given to employees and retirees of the Company amounting to Euro 0,108m, provision for staff retirement compensation amounting to Euro 0,185m provision for risks and expenses of Euro 0,148m b) for the period 01/01/2019 to 30/06/2019, a provision for the discount for reduced electricity tariffs given to employees and retirees of the Company amounting to Euro 0,252m, provision for staff retirement compensation amounting to Euro 0,574m, release of provision for risks and expenses of Euro (3,539m).
