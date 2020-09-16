ADMIE IPTO S A : Press Release for Financial Results H1 2020 0 09/16/2020 | 11:20am EDT Send by mail :

In August 2020 the Company distributed:

the remaining gross share per share of EUR 0.029 concerning the fiscal year 2019 which was approved by the Annual General Meeting and gross interim dividend per share of EUR 0.089 concerning the fiscal year 2020 leading to a total payment of EUR 0.118 per share.

IPTO Group: Significant growth in Revenues and Operational profitability with uninterrupted progress of important projects Total Revenues reached EUR 137.6 million marking an increase of 9.2% versus H1 2019.

Revenue from Transmission System Rent amounted to EUR 131.2 million , higher by 12.6% versus H1 2019

Consolidated EBITDA reached EUR 96.9 million (from EUR 89.4 million in H1 2019). The adjusted EBITDA stood at EUR 97.3 million versus EUR 86.7 million in H1 2019, higher by 12.3% y-o-y.

y-o-y. Capital Expenditure reached EUR 122.6 million, higher by 57.8% on an annual basis.

Strong financial position, with Net Debt at EUR 271.5 million. Athens - September 16th , 2020 - ADMIE HOLDING S.A. (RIC: ADMr.AT, Bloomberg: ADMIE.GA, Athens Stock Exchange: ADMIE), hereafter "the Company", owner of a 51% of IPTO GROUP announces today its First Half financial results for the period ended June 30th, 2020, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). ADMIE HOLDING S.A. Amounts in EUR million H1 2020 H1 2019 D% Income from Affiliate, equity method 20.1 20.4 -1.7% EBITDA 19.9 20.2 -1.7% ΕΒΙΤ 19.9 20.2 -1.7% Net profit 20.0 20.4 -1.9% Amounts in EUR million 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 34.4 26.6 29.4% F I N A N C I A L R E S U L T S H 1 2 0 2 0 | 1 News Release Regulatory Announcement INDEPENDENT POWER TRANSMISSION OPERATOR (IPTO) S.A., hereafter "the Affiliate" also announced financial results under IFRS for the 6-monthperiod ended June 30th, 2020:1 Overview* IPTO S.A. GROUP COMPANY Amounts in mil. euro H1 2020 H1 2019 D% H1 2020 H1 2019 D% Revenue from Transmission System Rent 131.2 116.5 12.6% 131.2 116.5 12.6% Total revenues 137.6 126.0 9.2% 137.2 126.0 8.9% Other income 1.3 1.3 4.7% 1.4 1.3 6.7% Operating expenses 41.9 41.4 1.3% 41.5 41.0 1.4% Provisions 0.1 -3.5 -104.2% 0.2 -3.5 -104.5% EBITDA 96.9 89.4 8.4% 96.9 89.9 7.8% Adjusted EBITDA 97.3 86.7 12.3% 97.3 87.2 11.6% adjusted EBITDA margin 70.7% 68.8% 70.9% 69.2% EBIT 53.5 53.7 -0.4% 53.5 54.2 -1.3% Adjusted EBIT 54.0 51.0 5.8% 53.9 51.5 4.8% Profit before Taxes 54.1 55.0 -1.6% 53.5 54.1 -1.0% Net profit for the period 39.3 40.0 -1.7% 38.9 39.4 -1.1% Amounts in mil. euro 31.03.2020 31.12.2019 31.03.2020 31.12.2019 Net debt 271.5 201.0 35.1% 471.4 401.8 17.3% Cash and cash equivalents 410.0 425.2 -3.6% 210.1 224.4 -6.3% The following graph demonstrates the figures of the changes regarding the total revenues, adjusted EBITDA and Net Profit for the H1 2019-2020: In the first half of 2020. IPTO Group recorded an increase in its Total Revenue and enhanced its profitability on a recurring basis while also continuing its successful course, despite the adverse conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic. IPTO Group and its subsidiaries responded immediately, setting the health and safety of human resources as a priority, taking measures that, at the same time, ensured the continuous development of its important projects with the least possible impact. EBITDA, EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBIT and Net Debt are considered Alternative Performance Indicators (API)). For definitions and further information please refer to Appendix A F I N A N C I A L R E S U L T S H 1 2 0 2 0 | 2 News Release Regulatory Announcement The consolidated total revenues of IPTO in the first semester of 2020 amounted to EUR 137.6 million recording an increase of 9.2% compared to EUR 126 million in H1 2019. The increase was driven by the significant increase in the revenue of international interconnection rights, which offset the slight drop in revenue from usage system charges in H1 2020. Consolidated EBITDA increased by 8.4% y-o-y to EUR 96.9 million against EUR 89.4 million in the first half of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA of Group stood at EUR 97.3 million higher by 12.3% compared to the relevant amount in the first semester of 2019 after excluding the corresponding provisions: a) provision for the discount on reduced electricity tariffs given to employees and retirees of the Company amounting to EUR 0.3 million (versus provision of EUR 0.8 million in H1 2019 and b) provision for risks and expenses of EUR 0.1 million vs. release of provision of EUR 3.5 million in the first semester of 2019. Consolidated EBIT decreased marginally by 0.4% to EUR 53.5 million versus EUR 35.7 million in H1 2019 mainly due to the increase of depreciation by 22% attributed to increase of the fixed asset value through the appraisal conducted on 31.12.2019. Consolidated adjusted EBIT amounted at EUR 54 million excluding the above one-off items and increased by 5.8% compared to the corresponding amount in H1 2019. Consolidated EBT stood at EUR 54.1 million, lower by 1.6% versus EUR 55 million in H1 2019. In H1 2020, EBT had a positive effect from gain through loans interest rate modification amounting to EUR 3.2 million, while in H1 2019 EBT included an extraordinary financial income due to the discount of receivables for the project of Polypotamos amounting to EUR 2 million. Consolidated Net Profit for the first Half of 2020 amounted to EUR 39.3 euros. lower by 1.7% from EUR 40 million in the first half of 2019, while adjusted Net Profit stood at EUR 37.4 million compared to EUR 36.6 million last year marking an increase of + 2.1%. IPTO's Board of Directors proceeded, aligned with the Shareholders' Agreement, to the distribution of dividend of EUR 51.45 million, corresponding to 50% of Net Income of FY 2019, to Affiliate's shareholders. As a result, ADMIE HOLDING collected an amount of EUR 26.2 million. In the first half of 2020, IPTO GROUP continued its successful course in the implementation of its investment program with Capital Expenditures recording an increase of 57.8% to EUR 122.6 million compared to EUR 77.7 million in the respective period of 2019, with a Net Debt standing at EUR 271.5 million. F I N A N C I A L R E S U L T S H 1 2 0 2 0 | 3 News Release Regulatory Announcement Outlook The Hellenic Transmission System is in full development and by 2030 almost all Greek islands will be interconnected with the mainland, securing cheap, clean and reliable electricity supply. IPTO's EUR 5 billion 10-year plan incorporates the below major investments that will be implemented in the next 12 months: Island interconnections Electrical interconnection of Crete : Two separate cables (Crete-Peloponnese and Crete-Attica) will provide the largest island in Greece with security of supply by 2023. The process of laying of the "small cable", a EUR 364 million investment, that will connect Chania to Neapoli, Lakonia, will start in the next weeks with the target being to have it electrified by the end of this year. The contracts for the "big" interconnection, the EUR 1 billion investment, were signed in June, in Heraklion, Crete and the land works have already started. Electrification of the second cable is estimated to save consumers in Greece EUR 400 million euro whereas CO2 emissions will drop by 60% thus considerably reducing the island's environmental footprint.

Electrical interconnection of Cyclades : Submarine high-voltage cables in Andros and Tinos were enhanced in 2020 and the second submarine cable of Syros is expected to be electrified by the end of September. Naxos will be incorporated into the HETS by the end of the month as it will be supplied with electricity through the 150 kV submarine cable from Paros and Mykonos. The tenders for the interconnection of four additional Cycladic islands, amounting to a total of 386 mln euro are also being launched. Notice for the Santorini tender will be published within the year, with the respective Folegandros, Milos and Serifos tenders being scheduled for 2021.

: Submarine high-voltage cables in Andros and Tinos were enhanced in 2020 and the second submarine cable of Syros is expected to be electrified by the end of September. Naxos will be incorporated into the HETS by the end of the month as it will be supplied with electricity through the 150 kV submarine cable from Paros and Mykonos. The tenders for the interconnection of four additional Cycladic islands, amounting to a total of 386 mln euro are also being launched. Notice for the Santorini tender will be published within the year, with the respective Folegandros, Milos and Serifos tenders being scheduled for 2021. Electrical interconnection of Skiathos : A few months ago, EUR 52.3 million contracts were signed and works for the interconnection of Skiathos with Mantoudi, Evia are well underway. Interconnection is estimated to be completed in early 2022 and consequently considerably improve the quality of electricity supply on the Sporades islands as a whole. Higher RES penetration by upgrading Transmission System Reconstruction of Koumoundourou EHV: The EUR 46-million tender is in progress and receiving a strong response from the market. Upgrading Koumoundourou EHV through state-of-art technologies infrastructure will considerably enhance stability of electricity supply in Attica and prevent power outage incidents in the Attica basin. The new EHV will be the one electrifying the "big" cable of Crete. A single and efficient electricity market Transformation of the Greek electricity market based on the European model, the "target model" has entered the final straight. The model is made up of uniform rules that are applied at Pan-European level, aiming at the free trade across EU countries borders, meeting demand at the lowest cost possible. Dry runs are currently being carried out and this new model is set to start operating soon in Greece as well. The common European electricity market will bring considerable benefits as a result of the cross-border competition. It will further ensure competitive prices in the wholesale market, enhance security of supply across Europe and help to achieve the global goal to reduce greenhouse emissions and to decarbonize the economy, which will have F I N A N C I A L R E S U L T S H 1 2 0 2 0 | 4 News Release Regulatory Announcement significantly benefit the society. COVID-19 IPTO Group management team continues to closely monitor the development of COVID-19 spread, both nationally and globally and the possible impact on the Group's activities in the upcoming quarters, due to the restrictive measures taken by the Greek government during March 2020. The economic impact of the current crisis both in Greek and global economies and in the business activities as a whole, cannot yet be assessed with certainty, due to the fact that the pace the pandemic is expanding and the high level of uncertainty that arises from the inability to predict the outcome of this phenomenon. The Company is closely monitoring the budget of 2020 and there are no major indications that its financial figures will be significantly affected by the pandemic. Also, the Group's Management remains on alert to adapt its actions when necessary. The projects that are already in progress throughout Greece are not substantially delayed due to the pandemic. The management estimates that any effects in the Group and the Company will not affect the implementation of IPTO's investment plan. However, these estimates are constantly revised given the crisis development. F I N A N C I A L R E S U L T S H 1 2 0 2 0 | 5 News Release Regulatory Announcement ADMIE HOLDING S.A. - Financial review ADMIE Holding's Revenues for the period January-June 2020 reflects its 51% share in the profits of IPTO GROUP and amount to EUR 20.1 million marking a drop of 1.7% compared to the same period in 2019. Operating Expenses remained flat at EUR 173 thousand compared to H1 2019 and reflect expenses related mainly to the trading on the Athens Stock Exchange, fees to third parties (legal, accounting and audit services), while personnel fees standing at EUR 66 thousand (versus EUR 54 thousand in H1 2019). Due to active cash management the financial income amounted to EUR 141 thousand compared to EUR 172 thousand in the first half of 2019, offsetting a significant part of the Company's Operating Expenses. Net profits for ADMIE HOLDING S.A. decreased by 1.9% at EUR 20 million versus EUR 20.4 million in the first semester of 2019. The Company's cash reserves at 30.06.2020 amounted to EUR 34.4 million. This amount has been deposited in the Bank of Greece that provided an average 2.1% interest rate. It is also worth to be noted that the Company has no debt. The Company on August 31st, 2020 distributed a dividend for the year 2019 and an interim dividend for the year 2020. The amount of the dividend was approved on July 16th, 2020 during the Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders and amounted EUR 6,704,800 or EUR 0.029 per share. The amount of interim dividend for the year 2020 amounting to EUR 20,624,800 or EUR 0.089 per share was approved by the BoD under number 52/12.06.2020 leading to a total payment of EUR 27,329,600 or EUR 0.118 per share. F I N A N C I A L R E S U L T S H 1 2 0 2 0 | 6 News Release Regulatory Announcement IPTO S.A. - Revenue Analysis and Basic Operating Expenses The following financial information and analysis is provided by IPTO Group, Affiliate of ADMIE Holding S.A. for the 6-month period ended June 30th. 2020 in accordance with the IFRS. Revenue Analysis GROUP COMPANY Amounts in mil. euro H1 2020 H1 2019 D% H1 2020 H1 2019 D% Revenue from Transmission System Rent 131.2 116.5 12.6% 131.2 116.5 12.6% Concession agreement expenses 0.0 0.0 -0.4 0.0 Operator's revenue from clearing charges 172.6 351.7 172.6 351.7 Operator's expenses from clearing charges -172.6 -351.7 -172.6 -351.7 Other sales: Revenues from contracts 0.0 0.9 -95.1% 0.0 0.9 -95.1% Revenue of HEDNO fixed assets 4.8 5.1 -6.7% 4.8 5.1 -6.7% Received customers' contributions 1.4 3.3 -57.1% 1.4 3.3 -57.1% Revenues from admin. expense 0.2 0.2 -11.4% 0.2 0.2 -11.4% Other 0.1 0.0 275.0% 0.0 0.0 -100.0% Total Other Revenues (2) 6.5 9.5 -32.1% 6.4 9.5 -32.9% Total (1) + (2) 137.6 126.0 9.2% 137.2 126.0 8.9% Revenues from Transmission System Rent for H1 2020 increased by EUR 14.7 million recording an increase of 12.6% y-o-y mainly driven by the significant increase in international interconnection rights of previous years amounting to EUR 15.32 million which significantly offset the marginal decline of EUR 0.6 million in revenue from system usage charges in H1 2020. Total Other Revenues decreased by EUR 3 million, lower by 32%, mainly as a result of the reduction in revenues from contracts, which is reflected in a corresponding decrease in contract costs, albeit supported by a decrease (-57%) of received customer contributions related to increasing number of RES connections to the Transmission System. Payroll Cost GROUP COMPANY Amounts in mil. euro H1 2020 H1 2019 D% H1 2020 H1 2019 D% Payroll Cost 27.8 29.5 -5.8% 27.8 29.3 -5.2% Contractors' cost 0.0 0.9 -95.0% 0.0 0.9 -95.0% Materials and consumables 0.7 0.0 3460% 0.7 0.0 3460% Third party benefits 2.8 1.7 63.6% 2.8 1.7 63.6% Third party fees 4.0 2.8 43.2% 3.8 2.6 45.7% Taxes - duties 1.1 0.9 23.6% 1.1 0.9 21.2% Other Expenses 5.5 5.6 -2.7% 5.4 5.6 -3.4% Total 41.9 41.4 1.3% 41.5 41.0 1.4% Operating Expenses in the first semester of 2020, increased marginally by 1.3% and amounted to EUR 41.9 2 According to RAE decision 868/109, the Energy Regulator approved an amount of EUR 68.3 million (or EUR 34 million for H1'20) to be recovered from the Special Reserve Account (Distribution of international interconnection Transmission Capacity pursuant to art.178 of National Transmission Operator System code) that IPTO SA maintains, in order to decrease System Usage Charges. F I N A N C I A L R E S U L T S H 1 2 0 2 0 | 7 News Release Regulatory Announcement million compared to EUR 41.4 million in the corresponding period in 2019. More specifically, staff remuneration decreased by 5.8% to EUR 27.8 million mainly as a result of the voluntary retirement plans implemented by the Company, while the contracting costs decreased due to the significant reduction of the contracting revenues. At the same time, the items Third Party Fees and Third Party Benefits showed a cumulative increase of EUR 2.2 million, which is mainly due to fees related to the implementation of the Target Model and the maintenance and technical support of the Energy Control System. The Total provisions within the first half of 2020 amounted to EUR 0.1 million against a release of EUR 3.5 million, which is mainly due to rejection of court decisions in lawsuits by contractors. Group Depreciation amounted to EUR 43.4 million, increased by 21.6%, mainly due to the strengthening of capital expenditures, as well as the goodwill arising from the revaluation of operating tangible fixed assets of EUR 308 million on 31.12.2019. Financial Income of the Group amounted to EUR 7.1 million, lower by 12.7%, supported by one-off income from gain through favorable negotiation of loan terms amounting to EUR 3.2 million, while in H1 2019, financial income had a one-off positive effect from Polypotamos project receivable. It should be noted, that a significant part of the Affiliate's cash amounts are deposited in a special account at the Bank of Greece, which generates competitive rate of returns. Financial Expenses amounted to EUR 6.6 million, lower by 4.9% attributed to the successful refinancing of its two syndicated loans in 2020. The nominal tax rate for H1 2020 is 24% and the income tax amounted to EUR 14.8 million. In H1 2020, consolidated cash flows from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to EUR 98 million compared to EUR 87.9 million for the same period last year. Capital Expenditures stood at EUR 122.6 million. higher by 57.8% vs. EUR 77.7 million in H1 20120 related mainly to the Cyclades project (Phase B.C), Crete - Peloponnisos and Crete - Attiki interconnections and the upgrade of 400 kV System Expansion to the Peloponnese. IPTO GOUP's gross outstanding debt was as follows, as of June 30th, 2020: IPTO GROUP EUR million Syndicated Bond 184.0 European Investment Bank 368.8 BOC 132.7 Lease liabilities 0.9 Depreciated portion of borrowing costs -1.7 Gain from loans interest rate modification -3.2 Total 681.5 F I N A N C I A L R E S U L T S H 1 2 0 2 0 | 8 News Release Regulatory Announcement Subsequent Events On July 1st. 2020, a loan contract of EUR 400 million was signed between "Ariadne Interconnection SPSA" 100% subsidiary of IPTO and EUROBANK S.A for the financing of the project of electrical interconnection between Attica and Crete. The Board of Directors of the Company during its meeting on Thursday July 16th, 2020, following the its election by the Ordinary General Meeting on July 16th, 2020 , decided its new composition as follows: Prof. Christos Agiakloglou, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, Executive Member for a term until 15.07.2023.

Panagiotis Iliopoulos, Vice-Chairman of the Board, Non-Executive Member for a term until 15.07.2023.

Vice-Chairman of the Board, Non-Executive Member for a term until 15.07.2023. Vassilios Mikas, Consultant, Independent - Non- Executive Member for a term until 15.07.2023.

Konstantinos Drivas, Consultant, Independent - Non- Executive Member for a term until 15.07.2023.

Konstantinos Agelopoulos, Consultant, Independent - Non- Executive Member for a term until 15.07.2023.

Demosthenes Paligiannis, Consultant, Independent - Non- Executive Member for a term until 15.07.2023. From August 3rd, 2020 the period of continuous simulation of the systems of IPTO and ERA have started the new electricity market. During the period of dry runs operate simultaneously with the current market. During the parallel operation of the 2 markets. The new market does not produce real financial results for the participants. Once all the tests are successfully completed and the results are evaluated positively. The transition to the new market will take place on September 17th. The Company on August 31st, 2020 distributed a dividend for the year 2019 and an interim dividend for the year 2020. The amount of the dividend was approved on July 16th, 2020 during the Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders and amounted EUR 6,704,800 million. The amount of interim dividend for the year 2020 amounting to EUR 20,624,800 million was approved by the BoD under number 52/12.06.2020. F I N A N C I A L R E S U L T S H 1 2 0 2 0 | 9 News Release Regulatory Announcement Forward-Looking Statements / Disclaimer This document contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may Generally, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as "outlook", "guidance", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "target" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts. Including, among others, statements regarding the future financial position and results of ADMIE Holding and ADMIE (IPTO), the outlook for 2019 and future years as per IPTO's business strategy and five-year business plan planning. the effects of global and local economic and energy conditions, the impact of the sovereign debt crisis, effective tax rates, future dividend distribution, and management initiatives regarding ADMIE Holding's and IPTO's business and financial conditions are forward- looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, because current expectations and assumptions as to future events and circumstances may not prove accurate. Actual results and events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward- looking statements for many reasons, including potential risks described in ADMIE Holding's Annual Financial Report ended 31. December 2019. ADMIE Holding's Greek Information Prospectus originally drafted and approved by the Hellenic Capital Market Commission in the Greek language, and Affiliate ADMIE's (IPTO) Annual Financial Report ended 31. December 2019. Although the Company believes that, as of the date of this document, the expectations reflected in the forward- looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that our future results, level of activity, performance or achievements will meet these expectations. Moreover, neither the Company's directors, employees, advisors nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. After the date of the condensed financial statements included in this document, unless required by law to update these forward-looking statements, the Company will not necessarily update any of these forward- looking statements to adjust them either to actual results or to changes in expectations. F I N A N C I A L R E S U L T S H 1 2 0 2 0 | 10 News Release Regulatory Announcement About ADMIE HOLDING S.A. The Company has the distinctive title "ADMIE HOLDING SA" and is a shareholder in the "Independent Power Transmission Operator SA" ("IPTO" or "Affiliate"), with a 51% stake. In the context of full ownership unbundling of IPTO, the sole activity for ADMIE Holding is its participation in IPTO and the sole source of revenue is the dividend that it receives. ADMIE Holding's participation in IPTO is recognized with the equity method as a Joint Venture. ADMIE Holding's mission is to be aligned with every activity relating to its Affiliate. ADMIE Holding's shares are listed on the Athens Exchange (ATHEX: ADMIE). For more information, please visit http://www.admieholding.gr. About IPTO S.A. The Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) SA is the Greek Transmission System Operator for the Hellenic Electricity Transmission System. As such. IPTO performs the duties of System operation maintenance and development, so as to ensure Greece's electricity supply in a safe, efficient and reliable manner. As of June 20. 2017. IPTO follows the model of proprietary separated Administrator (Ownership Unbundling) and is fully harmonized with Directive 2009/72/EC. IPTO seeks to promote the development of competition in the Greek electricity market and guarantee the non- discriminatory treatment of System users. IPTO's network comprises of transmission lines with length 11.968 kilometers across Greece, overhead, submarine and underground, as well as international interconnection points with Italy, Albania, North Macedonia, Bulgaria and Turkey. The interconnected mainland and islands system operates in High Voltage (150kV) and extra-High Voltage (400kV). Contact: Investor Relations Office Tel: +30 210 3636 936. Email: office@admieholding.gr F I N A N C I A L R E S U L T S H 1 2 0 2 0 | 11 ADMIE HOLDING S.A. SUMMARY PROFIT & LOSS ACCOUNT (EUR million) Income from Affiliate. equity method Operational Expenses Profits before taxes for the period Net profits for the period Earnings per share (EUR) News Release Regulatory Announcement H1 2020 Η1 2019 20.0 20.4 -0.2-0.2 20.0 20.4 20.0 20.4 0.086 0.088 ADMIE HOLDING S.A. SUMMARY BALANCE SHEET (EUR million) ASSETS Total non-current assets Total current assets TOTAL ASSETS EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Total Equity Total non-current liabilities Total Current liabilities TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY ADMIE HOLDING S.A. SUMMARY STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (EUR million) Cash flows from operating activities Profits before tax Adjustments for Participation rate in related companies (ADMIE 51%) Other Net cash flows from operating activities Net cash flows from investing activities Net cash flows from financing activities Net increase in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year Cash flows from operating activities 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 698.3 704.6 48.5 22.5 746.9 727.2 746.8 727.1 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 746.9 727.2 H1 2020 Η1 2019 20.0 20.4 -20.0 -20.4 -0.1 -0.3 0.1-0.2 26.2 21.8 -0.40.1 25.9 21.8 8.54.8 34.4 26.6 F I N A N C I A L R E S U L T S H 1 2 0 2 0 | 14 News Release IPTO SA INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 01/01/2020 - 30/06/2020 (In thousand euro unless otherwise stated) Group Company Sales: 01/01/2020- 01/01/2019- 01/01/2020- 01/01/2019- 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 Revenue from transmission system rent 131.157 116.450 131.157 116.450 Concession agreement expenses - - (390) - Operator's revenue from clearing charges 172.614 351.688 172.614 351.688 Operator's expenses from clearing charges (172.614) (351.688) (172.614) (351.688) Other Sales 6.481 9.542 6.406 9.542 Total sales 137.638 125.992 137.173 125.992 Expenses/(Income): Payroll cost 27.811 29.516 27.795 29.322 Depreciation and amortization 43.360 35.666 43.356 35.666 Contracting cost 43 867 43 867 Materials and consumables 712 20 712 20 Third party benefits 2.772 1.694 2.772 1.694 Third party fees 4.049 2.827 3.751 2.574 Taxes-duties 1.083 878 1.062 875 Provision (release of provision) for risks and 148 (3.539) 160 (3.539) expenses Other Income (1.326) (1.266) (1.383) (1.296) Other expenses 5.457 5.606 5.409 5.598 Total expenses 84.109 72.269 83.677 71.781 Profit/(loss) before taxes and financial results 53.529 53.723 53.496 54.210 Financial expenses (6.607) (6.945) (6.607) (6.945) Financial income 7.177 8.224 6.656 6.810 Profits/(Losses) before taxes 54.099 55.002 53.545 54.075 Income Tax (14.757) (14.970) (14.612) (14.709) Net profits/(losses) of fiscal year 39.342 40.032 38.933 39.366 Source: IPTO S.A. F I N A N C I A L R E S U L T S H 1 2 0 2 0 | 15 News Release IPTO SA INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ON 30/06/2020 (In thousand euro unless otherwise stated) Group Company ASSETS 30/6/2020 31/12/2019 30/6/2020 31/12/2019 Non-current assets: Tangible assets Intangible assets Right of use asset Investments in subsidiaries Investments in associates Other non-current assets Finance lease receivables 2,190,436 2,115,914 2,190,422 2,115,911 2.962 2.843 2.936 2.843 809 853 809 853 - - 201.800 200.300 1.181 1.021 1.050 1.000 4.547 3.935 3.827 3.936 4.060 4.055 2.882 2.882 Total non-current assets 2.203.995 2.128.621 2.403.726 2.327.725 Current assets: Inventories 52.787 55.135 52.787 55.135 Trade receivables 256.813 254.069 255.642 254.083 Other receivables 69.434 69.030 65.859 68.761 Short-term receivables for optical fiber lease 176 176 109 109 Cash and cash equivalents 410.007 425.170 210.128 224.351 Total non-current assets 915.979 789.217 803.580 584.525 Total assets 3.073.164 2.993.212 2.932.201 2.988.252 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity: Share capital 38.444 38.444 38.444 38.444 Legal reserve 12.963 12.963 12.815 12.815 Other reserves (12.994) (12.884) (12.990) (12.884) Revaluation reserve 886.163 886.163 886.163 886.163 Retained earnings 393.104 405.219 389.894 402.418 Total equity 1.317.680 1.329.906 1.314.326 1.326.957 Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings 585.276 539.633 585.276 539.633 Provisions for employee benefits 20.278 20.007 20.278 20.007 Other provisions 30.175 31.379 30.175 31.379 Deferred tax liabilities 196.146 196.800 196.153 196.809 Subsidies 290.477 293.586 290.477 293.586 Long-term Lease liabilities 735 801 735 801 Other non-current liabilities 5.700 4.035 4.584 4.036 Total non-current liabilities 1.128.787 1.128.787 1.127.678 1.086.241 Current liabilities: Trade and other payables 214.114 224.753 190.938 224.687 Short -term lease liabilities 107 82 107 82 Short-term portion of long-term borrowings 95.431 85.662 95.431 85.662 Income tax payable 25.110 8.748 24.523 8.185 Accrued and other liabilities 58.363 51.991 81.612 53.508 Special accounts (reserves) 153.620 144.818 153.637 144.832 Total non-current liabilities 538.856 546.745 541.966 546.248 Total equity and liabilities 2.993.212 2.932.201 2.988.252 2.930.165 Source: IPTO S.A, F I N A N C I A L R E S U L T S H 1 2 0 2 0 | 16 News Release IPTO SA INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW FOR THE PERIOD 01/01/2020 - 30/06/2020 (In thousand euro unless otherwise stated) Group Company 01/01/2020- 01/01/2019 01/01/2020- 01/01/2019 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before tax 54,099 55,002 53,545 54,075 Adjustments for: Depreciation of tangible assets 47,231 39,903 47,227 39,903 Amortization of subsidies (3,871) (4,237) (3,871) (4,237) Interest income (7,177) (8,224) (6,656) (6,810) Other provisions 148 (3,560) 160 (3,539) Asset write-offs and transfer to contracting cost 834 1,551 834 1,551 Amortization of loan issuance costs 1,266 476 1,266 476 Profit from a related company (114) - - - Debit and other interest-expenses 5341 6366 5,340 6,366 Staff forecasts 243 574 243 574 Operational profit before changes in the working capital 98,000 87,851 98,088 98,088 (Increase)/decrease: Trade and other receivables 171 488,927 (1,375) 488,927 Other receivables (3,835) 40,327 2,829 40,517 Inventories 1,919 (2,060) 1,919 (2,060) Increase/(decrease) : Trade payables (29,941) (523,015) (33,771) (523,115) Other payables and accrued expenses 12,191 20,879 12,185 20,879 Tax paid (221) (2,255) (220) (2,255) Net cash flow from operating activities 72,595 110,654 79,655 111,252 Cash flows from investing activities Interest received 3,877 6,181 3,406 4,766 Subsidies received 762 - 762 - Investments in related parties (50) - (50) (300) Purchases of current and non-current assets (98,642) (77,723) (98,600) (77,723) Net cash flows from investing activities (94,053) (71,542) (94,482) (73256) Cash flows from financing activities Repayments of long-term borrowings (43,278) (32,111) (43,278) (32,111) Payment of dividends , interim dividends (51,457) (42,799) (51,457) (42,799) Receipt of loans 100,000 - 100,000 - Interest paid (4,663) (6,355) (4,661) (6,355) Net cash flows from financing activities 602 (81,265) 604 (81,265) Net increase/ (decrease) of cash and cash equivalents (15,163) (42,152) (14,223) (43,269) Cash and cash equivalents, opening balance 425,170 602,933 224,351 402,639 Cash and cash equivalents, closing balance 410,007 560,781 210,128 359,370 F I N A N C I A L R E S U L T S H 1 2 0 2 0 | 17 News Release APPENDIX Α - ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE INDICATORS ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE INDICATORS ("API") In the context of the implementation of "Alternative Performance Indicators" guidelines of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA / 2015 / 1415el) applicable as of July 3, 2016 to the Alternative Performance Indicators, The Group uses Alternative Performance Indicators in the decision-making framework on financial, operational and strategic planning as well as for the evaluation and publication of its performance, The API's serve to a better understanding of the financial and operational results of the Group and its financial position, Alternative indicators should always be considered in conjunction with the financial results, prepared under IFRS, and under no circumstance could replace them, The following indicators are used to describe the Group's and Company's performance: Published EBIΤ (Earnings before interest and tax Rate) EBIT Rate is used for the best analysis of Group's and Company's operating results and is calculated as follows: Total sales minus total expenses, The EBIT margin (%) is calculated by dividing the EBIT by the total sales, Adjusted EBIT Adjusted EBIT is defined as published EBIT adjusted by the effect of a) provisions (including provisions for litigations and trade receivables), b) valuation losses (impairments) of fixed assets and, c) non-recurring items, Published EBITDA (Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization Rate) EBITDA Rate is used for the best analysis of Group's and Company's operating results and is calculated as follows: Total sales minus total expenses before depreciation and amortization and valuation losses (impairments) of fixed assets, The EBITDA margin (%) is calculated by dividing the EBITDA by the total sales, Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA is defined as published EBITDA adjusted by the effect of a) provisions, b) non-recurring items Adjusted Earnings Before Tax Adjusted Earnings Before Tax are defined as published Earnings Before Tax adjusted by the effect of a) provisions, b) valuation losses (impairments) of fixed assets, c) non-recurring items and d) non-recurring financial income / expenses, Adjusted Net Income Adjusted Net Income is defined as published Net Income as presented in the Group's Financial Statements adjusted by the effect of a) provisions), b) valuation losses (impairments) of fixed assets, c) non-recurring items and d) non-recurring financial income / expenses, F I N A N C I A L R E S U L T S H 1 2 0 2 0 | 18 News Release Net Debt/EBITDA Rate: The ratio Net Debt to EBITDA reflects on how earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of the Group and Company cover their net debt (as it is defined on the next paragraph) Net Debt: Net debt is defined as the Group and the Company's debt (current and non-current portion of debt, including finance lease liabilities) minus cash and cash equivalent and it presents the liquidity level as also the ability of the Group and the Company to meet their debt obligations, Return on Equity: This ratio shows how efficiently the Group and the Company used its net assets to generate additional profits and is calculated as follows: Profit before tax divided by equity, The calculation of the above Rates (other than the Alternative Performance Measurement Indicators) are directly derived from the Statement of Financial Position and Income Statement, The following table presents the calculation of selected Alternative Performance Indicators Group Company Adjusted results calculation: 01/01/2020 01/01/2019 01/01/2020 01/01/2019 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 Total sales 137,637 125,992 137,173 125,992 Total expenses (84,109) (72,269) (83,677) (71,781) ΕΒΙΤ 53,528 53,723 53,496 54,210 Plus: Provisions* (Notes 5 & 8) 441 (2,713) 452 (2,713) Adjusted EBIT 53,969 51,010 53,948 51,497 Depreciation and amortization 43,360 35,666 43,356 35,666 Adjusted EBITDA 97,329 86,676 97,304 87,163 Less: Provisions* (Notes 5 & 8) 441 (2,713) 452 (2,713) EBITDA 96,888 89,389 96,852 89,876 Group Company 01/01/2020 01/01/2019 01/01/2020 01/01/2019 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 ΕΒΙΤ 53,528 53,723 53,496 54,210 Financial expenses (6,607) (6,945) (6,607) (6,945) Financial income 7,177 8,224 6,656 6,810 Profit for the period 54,098 55,002 53,545 54,075 Plus: Provisions* (Notes 5 & 8) 441 (2,713) 452 (2,713) Less: Financial income from discounted receivables - - 2,044 - 2,044 F I N A N C I A L R E S U L T S H 1 2 0 2 0 | 19 News Release Polipotamos (Note 9) Gain from renegotiated interest rate on loans(Note 9) 3,185 - 3,185 - Adjusted profit for the period 51,354 50,245 50,813 49,318 Effective tax rate 27% 27% 27% 27% Adjusted Income tax (14,008) (13,675) (13,867) (13,415) Adjusted net income 37,345 36,570 36,946 35,903 Group Company 01/01/2020 01/01/2019 01/01/2020 01/01/2019 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 Profit for the period 54,098 55,002 53,545 54,075 Income tax (14,757) (14,969) (14,613) (14,709) Effective tax rate 27,3% 27,2% 27,3% 27,2% Mainly included in Group and Company a) for the period 01/01/2020 to 30/06/2020, a provision for the discount for reduced electricity tariffs given to employees and retirees of the Company amounting to Euro 0,108m, provision for staff retirement compensation amounting to Euro 0,185m provision for risks and expenses of Euro 0,148m b) for the period 01/01/2019 to 30/06/2019, a provision for the discount for reduced electricity tariffs given to employees and retirees of the Company amounting to Euro 0,252m, provision for staff retirement compensation amounting to Euro 0,574m, release of provision for risks and expenses of Euro (3,539m). F I N A N C I A L R E S U L T S H 1 2 0 2 0 | 20 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

