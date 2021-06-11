Log in
ADMIE IPTO S A : 10th Greek Investment Forum, New York, June 2021

06/11/2021 | 08:10am EDT
Corporate Presentation

June 2021

1

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may generally, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as "outlook", "guidance", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate",

"believe", "target" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements

of historical facts, including, among others, statements regarding the future financial position and results of ADMIE Holding and ADMIE (IPTO), the outlook for 2021 and future years as per IPTO's business strategy and five-year business plan planning, the effects of global and local economic and energy conditions, the impact of the sovereign debt crisis, effective tax rates, future dividend distribution and management initiatives regarding ADMIE Holding's and IPTO's business and financial conditions are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, because current expectations and assumptions as to future events and circumstances may not prove accurate. Actual results and events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements for many reasons, including potential risks described in ADMIE Holding's Greek Information Prospectus originally drafted and approved by the Hellenic Capital Market Commission in the Greek language as well as Affiliate ADMIE's (IPTO) Annual Financial Report 31 December 2020.

ADMIE Holding S.A. is owner of a 51% stake in "Independent Power Transmission Operator S.A." (ADMIE/IPTO). EBITDA = Operating Income before Income tax and Financial Income (Expense) + Depreciation & Amortization.

Agenda

1. ADMIE HOLDING S.A. & IPTO S.A. Overview

2. Investment Program Summary

3. Financial Highlights

4. GRID Telecom

5. Appendix

ADMIE at a glance

Transmission

Distribution

Generation

Supply

Network

12.393 km*

  • Sole Transmission System Operator (TSO) in Greece

Employees

Transported Energy

1.590

50.1 TWh

RAB

Net Profit

€1.9bn

€84.9m

*11,968 km is the distance between Paris, France and Christmas Island, Australia

4

Investment Proposition

Boosting dividend

returns

Reduced borrowing costs and

established minimum 50% earnings

payout

Rational regulatory

environment

Independent authority prioritizing asset growth

Natural monopoly in Greece

12,393 km of HV transmission lines

Investments

c. €5b of cumulative investments

from 2020 to 2030

Leading TSO as Strategic

Investor

State Grid International

Development, of China, holder

of 24% IPTO stake with

execution input

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Holding Company Admie Ipto SA published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 12:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 45,3 M 55,1 M 55,1 M
Net income 2021 46,2 M 56,2 M 56,2 M
Net cash 2021 14,0 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 3,65%
Capitalization 631 M 767 M 767 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,6x
EV / Sales 2022 13,5x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 48,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,27 €
Last Close Price 2,72 €
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christos Agiakloglou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vasilios Mikas Independent Non-Executive Director
Konstantinos Drivas Independent Non-Executive Director
Konstantinos Angelopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director
Dimosthenis Paligiannis Independent Non-Executive Director
