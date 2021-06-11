ADMIE IPTO S A : 10th Greek Investment Forum, New York, June 2021
06/11/2021 | 08:10am EDT
Corporate Presentation
June 2021
1
Disclaimer
This document contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may generally, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as "outlook", "guidance", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate",
"believe", "target" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements
of historical facts, including, among others, statements regarding the future financial position and results of ADMIE Holding and ADMIE (IPTO), the outlook for 2021 and future years as per IPTO's business strategy and five-year business plan planning, the effects of global and local economic and energy conditions, the impact of the sovereign debt crisis, effective tax rates, future dividend distribution and management initiatives regarding ADMIE Holding's and IPTO's business and financial conditions are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, because current expectations and assumptions as to future events and circumstances may not prove accurate. Actual results and events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements for many reasons, including potential risks described in ADMIE Holding's Greek Information Prospectus originally drafted and approved by the Hellenic Capital Market Commission in the Greek language as well as Affiliate ADMIE's (IPTO) Annual Financial Report 31 December 2020.
ADMIE Holding S.A. is owner of a 51% stake in "Independent Power Transmission Operator S.A." (ADMIE/IPTO). EBITDA = Operating Income before Income tax and Financial Income (Expense) + Depreciation & Amortization.
Agenda
1. ADMIE HOLDING S.A. & IPTO S.A. Overview
2. Investment Program Summary
3. Financial Highlights
4. GRID Telecom
5. Appendix
ADMIE at a glance
Transmission
Distribution
Generation
Supply
Network
12.393 km*
Sole Transmission System Operator (TSO) in Greece
Employees
Transported Energy
1.590
50.1 TWh
RAB
Net Profit
€1.9bn
€84.9m
*11,968 km is the distance between Paris, France and Christmas Island, Australia
4
Investment Proposition
Boosting dividend
returns
Reduced borrowing costs and
established minimum 50% earnings
payout
Rational regulatory
environment
Independent authority prioritizing asset growth
Natural monopoly in Greece
12,393 km of HV transmission lines
Investments
c. €5b of cumulative investments
from 2020 to 2030
Leading TSO as Strategic
Investor
State Grid International
Development, of China, holder
of 24% IPTO stake with
execution input
5
