ADMIE IPTO S A : Audit Committee Report 2020

It reviews and monitors the independence of auditors or audit companies and, in particular, the appropriateness of providing

It is responsible for the selection process of auditors or audit companies and proposes the auditors or audit companies to be appointed, as well as their remuneration.

The existing composition of the Audit Committee set up by the Board of Directors of 26/03/2021 is as follows:

The composition of the Audit Committee established by the Board of Directors of 16/07/2020 and its term of office lasted until 25/03/2021 is as follows:

The composition of the Audit Committee, established in accordance with the General Assembly 04/07/2019 and whose term of office lasted until 15/07/2020, is as follows:

The Audit Committee is an independent committee of the Board of Directors of the Company. It is composed of three (3) non-executive members of the Board of Directors, two of whom (2) are independent within the meaning of the provisions of Law 3016/2002. The Chairman of the Audit Committee is appointed by its members and is independent of the Company. At least one (1) member of the Audit Committee shall be a suspended auditor or a retired auditor or shall have sufficient knowledge of auditing and accounting. All the members of the Audit Committee have sufficient knowledge in the field in which the Company operates.

It monitors, examines, and evaluates the adequacy and effectiveness of all the Company's policies, procedures, and safeguards with regard, on the one hand, to the internal control system, on the other, to the assessment, quality assurance and risk management of the Company in relation to financial information. Regarding the functioning of internal control, the Audit Committee shall monitor and inspect the proper functioning of its Internal Audit Service, in accordance with professional standards, as well as the applicable legal and regulatory framework, and shall assess its work, adequacy and effectiveness, without infringing its independence. In addition, the Audit Committee reviews the information published with respect to the Internal Audit and the Company's main risks and uncertainties in relation to financial information. In this context, the Audit Committee shall inform the Governing Council of its findings and make recommendations or proposals to improve the process and ensure its integrity, if appropriate.

It monitors, examines, and evaluates the process of drafting financial reporting, i.e., the production mechanisms and systems, the flow and dissemination of financial information generated by the Company's organizational units involved. The above actions include any further information made public in connection with the Company's financial information (e.g., stock market announcements, press releases). In this context, the Audit Committee shall inform the BoD of its findings and make recommendations or proposals to improve the process and ensure its integrity, if appropriate.

It informs the Board of Directors of the Company by submitting a report on the result and the issues arising from the conduct of the statutory audit, explaining in detail: a) the contribution of the statutory audit to the quality and integrity of financial reporting, i.e. the accuracy, completeness and correctness of the financial reporting, including the relevant disclosures approved by the Board of Directors and made public , and (b) the role of the Audit Committee in the procedure referred to above under (a), i.e. a record of the actions taken during the compulsory control procedure. In the context of the above information to the Management Board, the Audit Committee shall consider the content of the supplementary report submitted to it by the auditor containing the results of the statutory audit carried out and meeting at least the requirements of Article 11 of the Regulation (AC) number 537/2014.

It considers and examines the most important issues and risks that may have an impact on the Company's financial statements. In this context, it examines and evaluates, but is not limited to: a) the use of the assumption of continuing activity (going concern), b) significant judgements, assumptions and estimates in the preparation of financial statements, c) the valuation of assets at fair value, d) the recoverability of assets, e) the accounting treatment of acquisitions, f) the adequacy of disclosures of the significant risks faced by the Company; , g) significant transactions with related parties and (h) significant unusual transactions.

It shall monitor the statutory audit of the annual and consolidated financial statements and its performance, considering any findings and conclusions of the competent authority in accordance with par 6 of Article 26 of Regulation (AC) number 537/2014.

2. Procedures

A. Internal Audit

The Committee, within the framework of its responsibilities as defined by the relevant legislation and the Committee's Rules of Procedure, according to which it meets at least once a quarter, shall draw its conclusions for the financial year 2020 in this Report.

As shown in Annex A', which presents the agenda items per meeting, the Committee for the period referred to has monitored, examined and assessed (a) the important issues and risks that may have had an impact on the Company's financial statements and the financial reporting process, (b) the adequacy and effectiveness of all policies , procedures and safeguards of the Company, regarding, on the one hand, the internal control system, on the other hand, the assessment, quality assurance and risk management of the Company in relation to financial information and (c) any other relevant matter relating to the internal organization and operation of the Company.

According to the quarterly basis Internal Audit Reports prepared by the Internal Audit Service, Mrs. Maria Stamatiadou for the quarters of 2020, the operational needs of the company are fully covered, and its interests are safeguarded, without the existence of significant risks.

B. Evaluation of Internal Audit

The Committee, within the framework of its responsibilities, with a view to further upgrading the Internal Audit of the Company and with a view to the introduction of new corporate governance standards, in its minutes of 17 of 20 February 2020 decided to introduce standards for the evaluation of the internal auditors concerned.

In particular, it was decided to introduce the International Standards for the Professional Application of Internal Audit of the Institute of Internal Auditors & the Institute of Internal Auditors of Greece.

Consequently, the Audit Committee assessed the Company's internal audit for 2020 and unanimously found general compliance with International Standards. The relevant internal audit assessment form of the Company is attached to Annex B.

C. Audit of Financial Statements

Within the framework of its responsibilities, the Audit Committee of ADMIE Holding S.A. in cooperation with the company of auditors Associate Certified Accountants S.A., member of Crowe Horwath International ('SOL CROWE'), carried out an audit of the financial statements of ADMIE Holdings S.A. for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 in accordance with the obligations of Article 11 of Regulation (AC) No 537/2014 and IAS 260 and 265.

The SOL CROWE is independent of the Company, in accordance with the Code of Professional Ethics of the International Federation of Accountants

