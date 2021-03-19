ADMIE IPTO S A : Clarifications on item 1 of the Agenda of the EGM 26/3/2021

Clarifications on item 1 of the Agenda regarding the Invitation to the Extraordinary General Meeting of ADMIE Holding SA Shareholders to be held on March 26th, 2021

1st ITEM: Election of new Board of Directors

Public Holding Company ADMIE (IPTO) Société Anonyme (PHC ADMIE (IPTO) S.A.) owner of 118,605,114 shares, i.e. (51.12%) of the listed company ADMIE Holding S.A informed the Company that it proposes the following seven (7) persons as members of the BoD of ADMIE Holding S.A.:

Diamantis Vachtsiavanos

Mr. Diamantis Vachtsiavanos is a graduate of the Athens University of Economics and Business (AUEB), Department of Business Administration, specializing in accounting and with many years of experience in the energy sector. Among others, he has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of ASPROFOS (Subsidiary ELPE) from 2008 to 2010, and from 2013 to 2015, CEO of PPC RENEWABLES SA., while from 1993 to 2012 he was an executive of Financial Services of PPC. During 1985 to 1993 he worked as an executive of Financial Services in companies of the private sector.

Also, Mr. Vachtsiavanos has extensive experience in positions of responsibility of companies, either as a financial executive or holding positions of responsibility in their Boards of Directors. Furthermore, Mr. Vachtsiavanos has served as Director or Financial Advisor to the Ministers of Environment & Energy, Foreign Affairs, Justice and Agriculture, while he is a Member of the Economic Chamber of Greece in which he also served as a Member of the Board of Directors of its Central Administration.

Panagiotis Iliopoulos

Mr. Panagiotis Iliopoulos is an Attorney at Law at the Athens Bar Association, specializing in Company Law, Energy Law and Competition Law. He is a graduate of the Law School of Queen

Mary University of London (LLB) and holds a master's degree in Business, Competition and Regulatory Law (MBL-FU) from Freie Universität Berlin. Furthermore, he holds a master's degree in Business Administration (MBA) from ALBA Graduate Business School at the American College of Greece. Finally, he has been awarded a bachelor's degree in Political Sciences and Public

Administration from the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens.

During his professional experience as a legal counsel, he has provided specialized legal services to companies operating in the energy sector (e.g., PPC SA etc.). In addition, he is an active participant in the activities of the Greek Association of Energy Law, as well as of those of the European Federation of Energy Law Associations (EFELA).

His native language is Greek, he speaks English fluently and has some knowledge of French. Finally, as a graduate of the German School of Athens (Deutsche Schule Athen), he is fluent in German.

Vasilios Mikas

Mr. Vasilios Mikas was born in Xanthi in 1959. He received his degree in Chemical Engineering from the National Technical University of Athens, with a dissertation on liquid waste treatment. He has been a member of the Technical Chamber of Greece (TEE) since 1985, and successfully attended the Postgraduate Program in Business Administration at EEDE in 1992-3.

From 1985 to 2000 he was continuously employed in important export companies of the chemical industry, in the private sector, in managerial positions. During this period, he dealt with issues of international trade of products of strict specifications, developing and managing relevant quality processes, technical marketing, and comparative evaluation of commercial collaborations.

Since 2000, he has been operating as an administrator in a company owned by him, in the marketing of special chemical additives, cooperating with international companies and supplying Greek export companies.

Konstantinos Drivas

Mr. Konstantinos Drivas is a graduate of the Department of Informatics of the School of Sciences of the Hellenic Open University of Patras. He holds a master's degree from the School of

Humanities of the Hellenic Open University in Educational Sciences.

He has been working at EYDAP since 1993, serving in various fields and taking on various positions of responsibility, including Director of Operational & Administrative Support under the Responsibility of Facility Security and Deputy Director of Customer Service under the Coordination and Operation of the Regions.

He is active in the Local Government and has been a Municipal Councilor of Halandri (2010-2014) participating in various Committees of the Municipality.

In 2014, he was appointed as a Regular Member of the Board of Directors of the General Hospital of Attica "SISMANOGLIO-AMALIA FLEMING" and the General Hospital Paidon Pentelis, who is connected to it.

Konstantinos Angelopoulos

Mr. Konstantinos L. Angelopoulos holds a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from the Aristotle

University of Thessaloniki (AUTH) and a master's degree in Business Research from the London

School of Economics (LSE).

For the last sixteen years he has been professionally involved in real estate management, attracting investment, and designing investment policies. He has been a manager and member of the Board of several companies, as well as an advisor to the Ministries of Economy and Finance, and Development.

He is married and father of three boys.

Ioannis Karampelas

Mr. Ioannis Karampelas is an economist with a degree in Management and Marketing from the

Middlesex University in London and a master's degree in International Economics and

Management from the University of SDA BOCCONI in Milan. From 1998 to 2000 he was a Portfolio Asset Manager at the Enallaktiki Financial Services, while from 2000 to 2005 he was the General Manager of DAKAR SA. From 2012 to 2015 he was elected Member of Parliament for Viotia, while from 2015 until today he is a member of the Board of Directors of a Commercial and Technical Societe Anonyme. He speaks fluent English and Italian and has knowledge of German language.

Eleni Zenakou

Ms. Eleni Zenakou is a graduate of the University of Piraeus (UNIPI), Department of Business Administration and Management, specializing in Accounting and Auditing. Among other things, she served at the Hellenic Court of Audit from 2002 to 2020, from 1991 to 2002 she worked in the Ministry of Presidency and specifically in the Body of Public Administration Inspectors in the Environment Sector and in the General Directorate of Administrative Organization. In addition, she served as Director of the Court of Audit at the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Ministry of Environment and Energy.

Ms. Zenakou is also a member of the Economic Chamber of Greece and the Institute of Internal Auditors, while she speaks English fluently and has a knowledge of the German language.