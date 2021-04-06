Log in
ADMIE (IPTO) HOLDINGS S.A.

(ADMIE)
04/06 05:13:14 am
2.83 EUR   +0.89%
05:22aADMIE IPTO S A  : Financial Calendar 2021
PU
03/26ADMIE IPTO S A  : New Composition of the Board of Directors and formation into a body
PU
03/26ADMIE IPTO S A  : New Three-member Audit Committee
PU
ADMIE IPTO S A : Financial Calendar 2021

04/06/2021 | 05:22am EDT
Financial Calendar 2021

In the context of accurate, reliable and timely information to investors and pursuant to articles

4.1.2 (par. 1 subparagraph b) and 4.1.3.15.1 of the Athens Stock Exchange Regulation, the company "ADMIE (IPTO) HOLDING S.A." (or "Company") announces its Financial Calendar for the year 2021:

Announcement regarding the Annual Financial

Thursday, 8th April 2021

(after the closing of trading of Athens Stock

Statements of the fiscal year 2020 (Press Release):

Exchange)

Annual Financial Statements (Summary Financial Data

and Information and Annual Financial Report) of the fiscal

Thursday, 8th April 2021

year 2020 and of its uploading to the websites of the

(after the closing of trading of Athens Stock

Company (www.admieholding.gr) and of the Athens

Exchange)

Stock Exchanges (www.helex.gr):

Annual Analysts Conference Call on financial results of

Wednesday, 14th April 2021

FY2020:

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders:

Wednesday, 14th July 2021

Monday, 23th August 2021

Dividend cut of date:

(*after 20th August 2021, when Futures

on Index FTSE/ATHEX Large Cap

have been expired)

Dividend record date:

Tuesday, 24th August 2021

Dividend Payment:

Monday, 30th August 2021

The distribution of dividend and the abovementioned relevant dates are subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders.

It is noted that for FY2020 ADMIE Holding S.A distributed the maximum permissible payout of cash dividend received from IPTO S.A., within the year, in the form of an interim dividend amounted to €0.089 per share. The Board of Directors will propose at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders the distribution of the residual amount as regular dividend for fiscal year 2020. In addition, the BoD of the Company will propose the distribution of the maximum permissible payout of cash dividend that it will receive from IPTO S.A. in 2021, in the form of an interim dividend.

The Company reserves the right to alter the above dates, after timely informing investors of the amendment hereof, as defined in the Athens Stock Exchange Regulation.

Athens, 6th April 2021

Disclaimer

Holding Company Admie Ipto SA published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 09:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 41,1 M 48,5 M 48,5 M
Net income 2020 46,1 M 54,5 M 54,5 M
Net cash 2020 12,3 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,57%
Capitalization 650 M 768 M 769 M
EV / Sales 2020 15,5x
EV / Sales 2021 14,0x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 48,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christos Agiakloglou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vasilios Mikas Independent Non-Executive Director
Konstantinos Drivas Independent Non-Executive Director
Konstantinos Angelopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director
Dimosthenis Paligiannis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADMIE (IPTO) HOLDINGS S.A.6.05%768
NEXTERA ENERGY-0.48%150 600
ENEL S.P.A.1.92%101 262
IBERDROLA, S.A.-5.68%82 536
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION5.87%74 560
ORSTED A/S-17.61%68 339
