ADMIE IPTO S A : Financial Calendar 2021

Financial Calendar 2021

In the context of accurate, reliable and timely information to investors and pursuant to articles

4.1.2 (par. 1 subparagraph b) and 4.1.3.15.1 of the Athens Stock Exchange Regulation, the company "ADMIE (IPTO) HOLDING S.A." (or "Company") announces its Financial Calendar for the year 2021:

Announcement regarding the Annual Financial Thursday, 8th April 2021 (after the closing of trading of Athens Stock Statements of the fiscal year 2020 (Press Release): Exchange) Annual Financial Statements (Summary Financial Data and Information and Annual Financial Report) of the fiscal Thursday, 8th April 2021 year 2020 and of its uploading to the websites of the (after the closing of trading of Athens Stock Company (www.admieholding.gr) and of the Athens Exchange) Stock Exchanges (www.helex.gr): Annual Analysts Conference Call on financial results of Wednesday, 14th April 2021 FY2020: Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: Wednesday, 14th July 2021 Monday, 23th August 2021 Dividend cut of date: (*after 20th August 2021, when Futures on Index FTSE/ATHEX Large Cap have been expired) Dividend record date: Tuesday, 24th August 2021 Dividend Payment: Monday, 30th August 2021

The distribution of dividend and the abovementioned relevant dates are subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders.

It is noted that for FY2020 ADMIE Holding S.A distributed the maximum permissible payout of cash dividend received from IPTO S.A., within the year, in the form of an interim dividend amounted to €0.089 per share. The Board of Directors will propose at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders the distribution of the residual amount as regular dividend for fiscal year 2020. In addition, the BoD of the Company will propose the distribution of the maximum permissible payout of cash dividend that it will receive from IPTO S.A. in 2021, in the form of an interim dividend.

The Company reserves the right to alter the above dates, after timely informing investors of the amendment hereof, as defined in the Athens Stock Exchange Regulation.

Athens, 6th April 2021