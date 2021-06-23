Log in
ADMIE IPTO S A : Form of appointment of proxy holder AGM 14/07/2021

06/23/2021
To:

ADMIE HOLDING S.A. Shareholders Department

89 Dyrrachiou & Kifisou str, 104 43 Athens Tel.: (+30) 210 3636936

Email: office@admieholding.gr

PROXY AUTHORIZATION FORM

For participation at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Wednesday July 14th, 2021, at 11.00 hours, via teleconference

(Please fill-in)

The undersigned shareholder of ADMIE Holding

Name / Company Name

Address / Registered Office / Phone No.

Identity card number / G.E.MI. Number

Number of common shares

SAT Securities Account Number

I hereby appoint and empower (up to threeproxy holders/representatives)

Full Name

ID Card no. / Passport no

Address

1.

2.

3.

To represent me, acting on my behalf each one separately, or jointly, (please, delete accordingly) at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of ADMIE HOLDING S.A. that shall take place on Wednesday, July 14th 2021 at 11.00 hours, via teleconference, as well as at any adjournments thereof whenever these are dully convoked should the quorum required by law is not achieved, and to exercise on my behalf my voting rights in relation with the items of the agenda of the meeting in accordance with the following instructions:

1 of 5

(Please mark with Χ to indicate your vote)

FIRST ITEM: Submission and approval of the Annual Financial Statements of the Company for the 4th fiscal year (01.01.2020 - 31.12.2020) with the corresponding Reports and Statements of the Board of Directors and the Certified Auditors, as well as the Corporate Governance Statement in accordance with article 152 of Law 4548/2018.

YES

NO

ABSTAIN

At discretion

SECOND ITEM: Approval of the overall management of the Company for the 4th fiscal year (01.01.2020 to 31.12.2020) in accordance with article 108 of Law 4548/2018, as is the case with the exemption of the Company's Certified Auditors, in accordance with subsection (c) of paragraph 1 of article 117 of law 4548/2018 for the fiscal year 2020, as well as approval for the activities of the fiscal year 01.01.2020 - 31.12.2020, in accordance with decisions of the Board of Directors.

YES

NO

ABSTAIN

At discretion

THIRD ITEM: Approval of the disposal (distribution) of results of the 4th fiscal year (01.01.2020 to 31.12.2020), decision on distribution (payment) of dividend and provision to the Board of Directors of the relevant authorizations.

YES

NO

ABSTAIN

At discretion

2 of 5

FOURTH ITEM: Approval of payment of fees and compensations to the members of the Board of Directors and the Committees for the 4th fiscal year (01.01.2020 to 31.12.2020) and their pre- approval for the fiscal year 2021 (01.01.2021 to 31.12.2021).

YES

NO

ABSTAIN

At discretion

FIFTH ITEM: Submission for discussion and voting by the General Meeting, according to article 112 of law 4548/2018, of the Remuneration Report for the fiscal year 01.01.2020 - 31.12.2020.

YES

NO

ABSTAIN

At discretion

SIXTH ITEM: Election of Regular and Alternate Certified Auditors for the audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the fiscal year 2021 (01.01.2021 to 31.12.2021 and for the issuance of the annual tax certificate and determination of their remuneration, according to article 42 of N 4449/2017.

YES

NO

ABSTAIN

At discretion

3 of 5

SEVENTH ITEM: Submission of the Annual Report of the Acts of the Audit Committee by the Chairman of the Audit Committee, to the Shareholders for the fiscal year 2020 (01.01.2020 to 31.12.2020), in accordance with article 44 of Law 4449/2017.

YES

NO

ABSTAIN

At discretion

EIGHTH ITEM: Issuance of license in accordance with article 98 of Law 4548/2018 to the members of the Board of Directors and the executives of its Directorates for their participation in Boards of Directors and / or in the Management of other companies as well as affiliated companies within the meaning of article 32 of Law 4308/2014.

YES

NO

ABSTAIN

At discretion

NINTH ITEM: Amendment of the Company's Articles of Association to be harmonized with the provisions of Law 4706/2020.

YES

NO

ABSTAIN

At discretion

TENTH ITEM: Submission and approval of the Political Suitability of the Members of the Board of Directors according to par. 3 of article 3 of Law 4706/2020.

YES

NO

ABSTAIN

At discretion

4 of 5

ELEVENTH ITEM: Announcements

YES

NO

ABSTAIN

At discretion

Reference to issues and other announcements that are not put to a vote

This power of attorney shall not be valid in case I attend the General Meeting in person and have notified my proxy holder/s-representative/s and the General Meeting's Secretariat before the commencement of the voting procedure.

Place / Date

………………………………………………………………………………2021

Signature & Full name of Shareholder

(For legal entities please state the signatory legal representative's name and surname and affix company's seal)

Shareholders who owned shares during the commencement of the fifth day before the day of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (record date), may participate in the said General Meeting of Shareholders. Shareholders who have their shares registered on the Dematerialized Securities System managed by the "Hellenic Central Securities Depositary S.A." do not need to deposit their shares or present a written verification of DSS's record to vote and/or be represented at the General Meeting.

Please submit the completed and signed form to ADMIE Holding Investors Relations (Head Mr. G. Eleftheriou), either in hardcopy at 89 Dyrrachiou & Kifisou str, 104 43 Athens, or by email to office@admieholding.gr, at least two (2) days priorto the date of the Ordinary General Meeting. Shareholders are requested to verify the successful dispatch of the form and receipt thereof by the Company at: +302103636936, +302109466953

5 of 5

Disclaimer

Holding Company Admie Ipto SA published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 16:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
