ADMIE IPTO S A : Form of voting AGM 14/07/2021

ADMIE HOLDING S.A. Shareholders Department 89 Dyrrachiou & Kifisou str, 104 43 Athens Tel.: (+30) 210 3636936 Email: office@admieholding.gr FORM OF VOTING For participation at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Wednesday July 14th, 2021, at 11.00 hours, via teleconference (Please fill-in) The undersigned shareholder of ADMIE Holding Name / Company Name Address / Registered Office / Phone No. Identity card number / G.E.MI. Number Number of common shares SAT Securities Account Number 1 of 5

(Please mark with Χ to indicate your vote) FIRST ITEM: Submission and approval of the Annual Financial Statements of the Company for the 4th fiscal year (01.01.2020 - 31.12.2020) with the corresponding Reports and Statements of the Board of Directors and the Certified Auditors, as well as the Corporate Governance Statement in accordance with article 152 of Law 4548/2018. YES NO ABSTAIN At discretion SECOND ITEM: Approval of the overall management of the Company for the 4th fiscal year (01.01.2020 to 31.12.2020) in accordance with article 108 of Law 4548/2018, as is the case with the exemption of the Company's Certified Auditors, in accordance with subsection (c) of paragraph 1 of article 117 of law 4548/2018 for the fiscal year 2020, as well as approval for the activities of the fiscal year 01.01.2020 - 31.12.2020, in accordance with decisions of the Board of Directors. YES NO ABSTAIN At discretion THIRD ITEM: Approval of the disposal (distribution) of results of the 4th fiscal year (01.01.2020 to 31.12.2020), decision on distribution (payment) of dividend and provision to the Board of Directors of the relevant authorizations. YES NO ABSTAIN At discretion 2 of 5

FOURTH ITEM: Approval of payment of fees and compensations to the members of the Board of Directors and the Committees for the 4th fiscal year (01.01.2020 to 31.12.2020) and their pre- approval for the fiscal year 2021 (01.01.2021 to 31.12.2021). YES NO ABSTAIN At discretion FIFTH ITEM: Submission for discussion and voting by the General Meeting, according to article 112 of law 4548/2018, of the Remuneration Report for the fiscal year 01.01.2020 - 31.12.2020. YES NO ABSTAIN At discretion SIXTH ITEM: Election of Regular and Alternate Certified Auditors for the audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the fiscal year 2021 (01.01.2021 to 31.12.2021 and for the issuance of the annual tax certificate and determination of their remuneration, according to article 42 of N 4449/2017. YES NO ABSTAIN At discretion 3 of 5

SEVENTH ITEM: Submission of the Annual Report of the Acts of the Audit Committee by the Chairman of the Audit Committee, to the Shareholders for the fiscal year 2020 (01.01.2020 to 31.12.2020), in accordance with article 44 of Law 4449/2017. YES NO ABSTAIN At discretion EIGHTH ITEM: Issuance of license in accordance with article 98 of Law 4548/2018 to the members of the Board of Directors and the executives of its Directorates for their participation in Boards of Directors and / or in the Management of other companies as well as affiliated companies within the meaning of article 32 of Law 4308/2014. YES NO ABSTAIN At discretion NINTH ITEM: Amendment of the Company's Articles of Association to be harmonized with the provisions of Law 4706/2020. YES NO ABSTAIN At discretion TENTH ITEM: Submission and approval of the Political Suitability of the Members of the Board of Directors according to par. 3 of article 3 of Law 4706/2020. YES NO ABSTAIN At discretion 4 of 5

ELEVENTH ITEM: Announcements YES NO ABSTAIN At discretion Reference to issues and other announcements that are not put to a vote Place / Date ………………………………………………………………………………2021 Signature & Full name of Shareholder 5 of 5