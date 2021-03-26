ADMIE IPTO S A : New Composition of the Board of Directors and formation into a body
A. 89 Dyrrachiou str. and Kifisou, 104 43, Athens, Greece T. (+30) 210 3636936
E. office@admieholding.gr www.admieholding.gr Registration No: 141287501000
New Composition of the Board of Directors and formation into a body
"ADMIE (IPTO) HOLDING S.A." (or "Company") hereby announces that at its meeting on Friday 26.03.2021 at 13:00 p.m., the Board of Directors decided the election of:
1. Mr. Diamantis Vachtsiavanos, as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors under the capacity of Executive Member,
2. Mr. Ioannis Karampelas, as Chief Executive Officer under the capacity of Executive Member
3. Mr. Panagiotis Iliopoulos, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors under the capacity of Non-Executive Member
and the formation of the Board of Directors into a body.
Following the above, the new composition of the Board of Directors with each member's relative capacity is the following:
• Diamantis Vachtsiavanos, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Executive Member. Term of office
until 25.03.2024.
• Ioannis Karampelas, as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Member. Term of office until 25.03.2024.
• Panagiotis Iliopoulos, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, Non-Executive Member. Term of
office until 25.03.2024.
• Vasilios Mikas, Independent - Non-Executive Member. Term of office until 25.03.2024.
• Konstantinos Drivas, Independent - Non-Executive Member. Term of office until 25.03.2024.
• Konstantinos Angelopoulos, Independent - Non-Executive Member. Term of office until 25.03.2024.
• Eleni Zenakou, Independent - Non-Executive Member. Term of office until 25.03.2024.
Athens, March 26 th , 2021
