ADMIE IPTO S A : New Composition of the Board of Directors and formation into a body

ADMIE (IPTO) HOLDINGS S.A.

(ADMIE)
03/26/2021
A. 89 Dyrrachiou str. and Kifisou, 104 43, Athens, Greece T. (+30) 210 3636936

E. office@admieholding.gr www.admieholding.gr Registration No: 141287501000

New Composition of the Board of Directors and formation into a body

"ADMIE (IPTO) HOLDING S.A." (or "Company") hereby announces that at its meeting on Friday 26.03.2021 at 13:00 p.m., the Board of Directors decided the election of:

  • 1. Mr. Diamantis Vachtsiavanos, as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors under the capacity of Executive Member,

  • 2. Mr. Ioannis Karampelas, as Chief Executive Officer under the capacity of Executive Member

  • 3. Mr. Panagiotis Iliopoulos, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors under the capacity of Non-Executive Member

and the formation of the Board of Directors into a body.

Following the above, the new composition of the Board of Directors with each member's relative capacity is the following:

  • Diamantis Vachtsiavanos, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Executive Member. Term of office

    until 25.03.2024.

  • Ioannis Karampelas, as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Member. Term of office until 25.03.2024.

  • Panagiotis Iliopoulos, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, Non-Executive Member. Term of

    office until 25.03.2024.

  • Vasilios Mikas, Independent - Non-Executive Member. Term of office until 25.03.2024.

  • Konstantinos Drivas, Independent - Non-Executive Member. Term of office until 25.03.2024.

  • Konstantinos Angelopoulos, Independent - Non-Executive Member. Term of office until 25.03.2024.

  • Eleni Zenakou, Independent - Non-Executive Member. Term of office until 25.03.2024.

Athens, March 26th, 2021

Disclaimer

Holding Company Admie Ipto SA published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 17:24:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
