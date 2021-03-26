ADMIE IPTO S A : New Three-member Audit Committee

Log in
A. 89 Dyrrachiou str. and Kifisou, 104 43, Athens, Greece T. (+30) 210 3636936

E. office@admieholding.gr www.admieholding.gr Registration No: 141287501000

New Three-member Audit Committee

"ADMIE (IPTO) HOLDING S.A." (or "Company") hereby announces that at its meeting on 26.03.2021 at 13:00 p.m., the Board of Directors decided the election of a new three-member Audit Committee (AC) pursuant to article 44 L. 4449/2017. The AC consists exclusively of independent, within the meaning of the provisions of L.3016/2002, members of the Board of Directors (BoD).

The new structure and composition of the AC is as follows:

  • - Eleni Zenakou, Independent Non-Executive Member of the BoD,

  • - Konstantinos Drivas, Independent Non-Executive Member of the BoD and

  • - Vasileios Mikas, Independent Non-Executive Member of the BoD

for a three-year term of office as set at the 5th Extraordinary General Meeting, starting on 26.03.2021 and ending on 25.03.2024. Following the appointment of its members, the Audit Committee was formed into a body and Mrs. Eleni Zenakou was appointed as Chairman according to the Minutes of the Committee No. 23/26.03.2021.

It is noted that, pursuant to the provisions of par.1, article 44, L. 4449/2017, all nominated members to the Audit Committee have sufficient knowledge of the sector, in which the Company operates, as evidenced from their capacity as members of the Board of Directors of the Company and their relevant professional experience and knowledge. Moreover, according to the above provisions, one (1) member out of the AC members, namely Mrs. Eleni Zenakou, Economist, has sufficient proven knowledge of accounting and auditing, as evidenced by his academic qualifications.

Athens, March 26th, 2021

Disclaimer

Holding Company Admie Ipto SA published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 17:24:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
