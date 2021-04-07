Log in
ADMIE (IPTO) HOLDINGS S.A.

(ADMIE)
ADMIE IPTO S A : New Three-member Audit Committee (Correct Repetition)

04/07/2021 | 07:12am EDT
A. 89 Dyrrachiou str. and Kifisou, 104 43, Athens, Greece

T. (+30) 210 3636936

  1. office@admieholding.gr
    www.admieholding.grRegistration No: 141287501000

New Three-member Audit Committee

"ADMIE (IPTO) HOLDING S.A." (or "Company") announces that the Board of Directors during its meeting on Friday 26.03.2021 at 13:00 p.m. at its headquarters, located in Athens, in 89 Dyrrachiou Str & Kifisou, decided the appointment of a new three-member Audit Committee, pursuant to article 44 L. 4449/2017 as amended by article 74 of Law 4706/2020 and its Internal Rules of Operation, which (the Committee) is a Committee of the BoD, composed of three (3) non-executive and independent, within the meaning of provisions of Law 3016/2002 as in force, members of the BoD of the Company. (According to the Internal Rules of Operation of the Company, at least two (2) members of the Audit Committee must be independent according to the provisions of Law 3016/2002).

The composition of the Audit Committee, is as follows:

  • Eleni Zenakou, Independent Non-Executive Member of the BoD,
  • Konstantinos Drivas, Independent Non-Executive Member of the BoD and
  • Vasileios Mikas, Independent Non-Executive Member of the BoD

for a three-year term of office, as set at the 5th Extraordinary General Meeting, starting on 26.03.2021 and ending on 25.03.2024. Following the appointment of its members, the Audit Committee was formed into a body and appointed Mrs. Eleni Zenakou as Chairman according to the Minutes of the Committee No. 23/26.03.2021.

It is noted that, in accordance with the provisions of par. 1 of article 44 of law 4449/2017, as amended by article 74 of Law 4706/2020, all members to the Audit Committee have sufficient knowledge of the sector, in which the Company operates, as evidenced from their capacity as members of the Board of Directors of the Company and their relevant professional experience and knowledge. Moreover, according to the above

provisions, one (1) of the members of the Audit Committee, namely Mrs. Eleni Zenakou, Economist, has sufficient proven knowledge of accounting and auditing, as evidenced by her academic qualifications.

Athens, April 7th, 2021

Disclaimer

Holding Company Admie Ipto SA published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 11:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
