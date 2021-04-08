ADMIE IPTO S A : Press Release for Financial Results Fiscal Year 2020 04/08/2021 | 10:30am EDT Send by mail :

Proposal for Remaining gross DPS at EUR 0.018 (FY 2020) and Interim gross DPS at EUR 0.085 (FY 2021) lead to a total proposal of EUR 0.103 per share. IPTO GROUP: A year of strong growth with a record increase of Investments, high increase of Revenues and Operating Profitability in adverse conditions Total Revenues reached EUR 286.7 million, an increase of 14.8% compared to 2019.

Revenue from Transmission System Rent amounted to EUR 273.6 million, marking an increase of 19.4% compared to EUR 229.1 million in 2019.

Consolidated EBITDA reached EUR 210.6 million (from EUR 224.1 million in 2019). The adjusted EBITDA stood at EUR 202.5 million versus EUR 176.5 million in 2019, recording an increase of 14.7%.

Capital Expenditure reached EUR 456.9 million, recording an increase of 81.5% in an annual basis.

Strong Financial position, with Net Debt at EUR 504.5 million και Net Debt / adj. EBITDA 2.49x. Athens - April 8th, 2021 - ADMIE HOLDING S.A. (RIC: ADMr.AT, Bloomberg: ADMIE.GA, Athens Stock Exchange: ADMIE), hereafter "the Company", owner of a 51% of IPTO GROUP announces today its financial results for the period ended December 31st, 2020 prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Overview ADMIE HOLDING S.A. Amounts in EUR million Q4 2020 Q4 2019 D% FY 2020 FY 2019 D% Investment share, equity method 13.0 21.1 -38.2% 43.3 53.9 -19.6% EBITDA 12.8 20.9 -38.5% 42.9 53.4 -19.7% ΕΒΙΤ 12.8 20.9 -38.5% 42.9 53.4 -19.7% Net Profit 12.8 20.9 -38.6% 43.2 53.7 -19.7% Profit per share (EUR) 0.06 0.09 0.19 0.23 Amounts in EUR million 31.12.2019 31.12.2020 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 7.0 8.5 -17.1% F I N A N C I A L P E R F O R M A N C E 2 0 2 0 | 1 Press Release Regulatory Announcement INDEPENDENT POWER TRANSMISSION OPERATOR (IPTO) S.A., hereafter "the Affiliate" also announced financial results under IFRS for the period ended December 31st 2020 which are shown in the table below:∗ Overview* IPTO S.A. GROUP COMPANY Amounts in EUR million FY 2020 FY 2019 D% FY 2020 FY 2019 D% Revenue from Transmission System Rent 273.6 229.1 19.4% 273.6 229.1 19.4% Total Revenues 286.7 249.8 14.8% 285.1 248.8 14.6% Other income 3.1 35.1 -91.3% 3.2 33.9 -90.7% Operating expenses 87.8 65.0 35.1% 86.8 64.4 34.8% Provisions -8.7 -4.3 100.3% -8.7 -4.4 97.5% EBITDA 210.6 224.1 -6.1% 210.1 222.7 -5.7% Adjusted EBITDA 202.5 176.5 14.7% 202.0 175.0 15.4% adjusted EBITDA margin 70.6% 70.7% 0.0% 70.9% 70.3% 0.0% EBIT 122.1 134.8 -9.4% 121.7 133.4 -8.8% adjusted EBIT 114.0 103.9 9.7% 113.6 102.5 10.8% Profit before Taxes 115.0 136.9 -16.0% 113.9 133.4 -14.6% Net profit for the period 84.9 105.6 -19.6% 84.1 102.9 -18.2% Amounts in EUR million 31.12.2019 31.12.2020 31.12.2020 31.12.2019 Net Debt 504.5 201.0 151.0% 593.8 401.8 47.8% Cash and cash equivalents 248.5 425.2 -41.6% 161.4 224.4 -28.1% The following graph demonstrates the figures of the changes regarding the total revenues, adjusted EBITDA and Net Profit for the years 2019-2020: In 2020, IPTO Group recorded an increase in its Total Revenue and enhanced its operating profitability on a recurring basis, continuing its successful course, despite the adverse conditions created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Responding in time to the crisis, IPTO Group and its subsidiaries set as a priority the health and safety of human resources, taking measures that ensured the continuous development of its important projects with the least possible impact. These efforts in combination with the stability of the business model of the IPTO Group led to the strong growth of the year 2020. EBITDA, EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBIT and Net Debt are considered Alternative Performance Indicators (API)). For definitions and further information please refer to Appendix A F I N A N C I A L P E R F O R M A N C E 2 0 2 0 | 2 Press Release Regulatory Announcement The consolidated total revenues of IPTO in 2020 amounted to EUR 286.7 million, marking an increase of 14.8% compared to EUR 249.8 million in 2019. This increase is mainly due to the increase in the Allowed Revenue set by the Regulatory Authority for Energy (RAE) as a result of the projected expansion of the Regulated Asset Base (RAB) of IPTO S.A., due to the implementation of its investment program, while at the same time the increase by EUR 30.1 million (+79.5%) of the interconnection rights mitigated the additional cost for the users of the Transmission System and the final consumers. Consolidated EBITDA amounted to EUR 210.6 million recording a decrease of 6.1% on an annual basis compared to EUR 224.1 million in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA of Group stood at EUR 202.5 million, higher by 14.7% compared to the corresponding amount of 2019, excluding the following non-recurring items: a) provision for the reduction of reduced electricity given to employees and retirees of the Company and provisions for compensation of staff totaling EUR 0.6 million, against the release of a provision of EUR 15 million for 2019, b) release of provision for risks and expenses EUR 8.7 million against a relevant release of EUR 4.3 million in 2019 and c) recovery of the costs of special project (Polypotamos) amounting EUR 27.5 million d) revenue of prior years' optical fiber rents amounting to EUR 0.7 million in 2019. Consolidated EBIT decreased by 9.4% and amounted to EUR 122.1 million, compared to EUR 134.8 million in 2019, mainly due to the increase in the amount of depreciation by 22% as a result of the increase of the fixed assets from the revaluation conducted by the Affiliate on 31.12.2019 and the Regulated Asset base (RAB) expansion. Consolidated adjusted EBIT amounted to EUR 114 million higher by 9.7% versus EUR 103.9 million in 2019 excluding the above non - recurring items and the negative impact of asset devaluation of EUR 16.8 million in 2019 from the asset revaluation. Consolidated EBT amounted to EUR 115 million, lower by 16% compared to EUR 136.9 million for 2019, mainly as a result of the positive one-off impact in 2019 from the discounting of long-term receivables (Polypotamos) by EUR 4.1 million. Consolidated Net Profit for the year 2020 amounted to EUR 84.9 million, reduced by 19.6% compared to EUR 105.6 million in 2019, while adjusted net profit amounted to EUR 81.1 million, compared to EUR 78.7 million last year, an increase of 3.1%. The Board of Directors of IPTO S.A. will propose aligned with the Shareholder agreement the distribution of Affiliate's shareholders of dividend equal to 50% of net profits for the financial year 2020, corresponding to the amount of EUR 42.07 million. In 2020, IPTO Group reported record Capital Expenditures for the second consecutive year, marking a significant increase by 81.5% and amounted to EUR 456.91 million, while its Net Debt amounted to EUR 504.5 million with Net Debt / adj. EBITDA at 2.49x. IPTO's strong financial position along the steady growth of its Regulated Revenue, enhanced Group's position in order to effectively implement its ambitious investment program over the coming years. 1 Tangible assets of EUR 452.1 million (FY'19: 249.3) and intangible assets of EUR 4.8 million (FY'19: 2.5) F I N A N C I A L P E R F O R M A N C E 2 0 2 0 | 3 Press Release Regulatory Announcement Q4 2020 Overview* IPTO S.A. GROUP COMPANY Amounts in EUR million Q4 2020 Q4 2019 D% Q4 2020 Q4 2019 D% Revenue from Transmission System Rent 73.3 54.8 33.8% 73.3 54.8 33.8% Total Revenues 76.8 57.4 33.7% 75.9 56.5 34.4% Other income 1.3 32.8 -95.9% 1.3 31.6 -95.9% Operating expenses 25.2 6.0 318.5% 24.8 5.8 324.0% Provisions -8.5 -0.1 8947.0% -8.5 -0.1 5596.3% EBITDA 61.4 84.3 -27.1% 60.9 82.4 26.1% Adjusted EBITDA 53.2 40.6 31.2% 52.7 38.6 36.6% adjusted EBITDA margin 69.3% 70.6% 69.7% 68.3% EBIT 37.9 32.8 -21.4% 37.4 46.3 -19.2% adjusted EBIT 29.7 31.6 -39.4% 29.2 19,3 -51.1% The consolidated total revenues of the Group in the 4th quarter of 2020 increased by 33.7%, compared to the previous year and amounted to EUR 57.4 million, mainly due to the increase in revenue from Transmission System Rent2, which amounted to EUR 73.3 million compared to EUR 54.8 million in the 4th quarter of 2019. Consolidated EBITDA3 in the 4th quarter of 2020 amounted to EUR 61.4 million, recording a decrease of 27.1% on an annual basis compared to EUR 84.3 million in the 4th quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA of the Group amounted to EUR 53.2 million, higher by 31.2% compared to the corresponding amount of the 4th quarter of 2019, not including the following provisions: a) provision for the reduction of reduced electricity given to employees and retirees Company and provisions for compensation of personnel amounting to EUR 0.04 million, against the release of a provision of EUR 16.1 million for 2019, b) release of provision for risks and expenses amounting to EUR 8.4 million compared to a corresponding release of provision of EUR 0.09 million in the 4th quarter of 2019 and c) extraordinary income from Polypotamos amounting to EUR 27.5 million in the 4th quarter of 2019. Consolidated EBIT decreased by 21.4% and amounted to EUR 37.9 million, compared to EUR 48.2 million in the 4th quarter of 2019, while the adjusted EBIT amounted to EUR 30.3 million, compared to EUR 31.6 million the corresponding quarter a year ago due mainly to the undervaluation of assets amounting to EUR 16.8 million which burdened the results of the year of the Group in the 4th Quarter 2019 as a result of the revaluation of fixed assets. Detailed analysis of Transmission System Rent in page 10 and Appendix B EBITDA, EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBIT and Net Debt are considered Alternative Performance Indicators (API)). For definitions and further information please refer to Appendix A F I N A N C I A L P E R F O R M A N C E 2 0 2 0 | 4 Press Release Regulatory Announcement Statement of the Chairman and CEO of IPTO, Mr. Manos Manousakis, for the financial results of the year 2020: "IPTO Group maintained its growth dynamics and financial strength in 2020, despite the adversity caused by the pandemic crisis. Investments (CapEx) amounted to EUR 456 million mark an increase of 82% compared to 2019 which was also a record year. IPTO is significantly accelerating its investment plan in order to meet the challenges of the energy transition and to fulfill its role as a player of green growth ". Statement of the CEO of ADMIE (IPTO) HOLDING S.A., Mr. Ioannis Karampelas, for the financial results of the year 2020: "ADMIE Holding continues on its course with the same consistency, summarized by its compliance with the new Corporate Governance legislation; the resilience of our stock, despite the challenges the coronavirus pandemic posed for the Stock Exchange in 2020 and the continuation of a rewarding dividend policy that benefits our shareholders. The efforts of ADMIE Holding aim at contributing to the work of the affiliate company for the protection of energy security in our country and strengthening the competitiveness of the energy market. Last but not least, ADMIE Holding emphasizes the environmental dimension of the IPTO Group's work and the benefits the reduction of dependence on fossil fuels and the increase of the penetration of RES in the electricity system of our country will bring about." F I N A N C I A L P E R F O R M A N C E 2 0 2 0 | 5 Press Release Regulatory Announcement Outlook IPTO Group draws up a new Strategy for the years 2021-2024 and is transformed into a technological company utilizing its infrastructure and know-how. The three pillars of the new Strategy are: Modernization of the Group's infrastructure to ensure the resilience and reliability of the System in a very challenging environment. In this context, the investment budget for the new Fixed Assets Renewal Program has more than doubled to EUR 200 million. Transformation of IPTO into a technological company for the utilization of its assets , such as the building facilities, the corporate fleet and the growing fiber optic network that it has, for the provision of value-added services. Today, IPTO's optical network has a total length of 3,000 km and is utilized through the subsidiary Grid Telecom which considers to participate in the tender for the telecommunications project Ultra-Fast Broadband, jointly with TERNA Energy. Full development of his role as Operator, to be the catalyst of the activities towards the energy transition with the interconnection of offshore wind farms, the strengthening of the island interconnections with the mainland and the development of storage units. In particular, the course of the important projects that IPTO Group has already launched is as follows: Interconnection of Crete - Attica: The signing of the contracts for "large" interconnection, with a total budget of EUR 1 billion took place in June in Heraklion, Crete and the land workings are already in progress. The project will be funded through equity of EUR 200 million, from the special purpose subsidiary of IPTO that implements the project, Ariadne Interconnection, through a bank loan of EUR 400 million (from the EIB and Eurobank) as well as European resources of EUR 400 million. Crete - Peloponnese Interconnection: The first cable was successfully tested in December 2020. The second has been installed and is expected to be tested before Easter. It is estimated that within June- July, the first interconnection of Crete with the mainland system will be ready to transfer electricity power to the island. Electrical interconnection of the Cycladic Islands : Phase IV (interconnection of Santorini, Milos, Folegandros and Serifos with Naxos) has been included in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and will receive funding of EUR 170 million. The tenders for the first section, Naxos-Santorini, were announced on 19 February 2021 (for the cable sections) and 19 March 2021 (for the Santorini substation). The tender procedure is in progress and the tenders for the other islands are expected to be announced within the summer. Completion of the Naxos-Santorini connection is expected in 2023, while the other sections (Milos, Folegandros, Serifos) in 2024. The project has been characterized as a Major Project. Western Corridor of Peloponnese : The project of interconnection of Megalopolis HVC with the existing Acheloos - Distomo Transfer Line of 400 kV is 98% ready. The installation of two pillars in Kalavrita is pending due to local reactions. IPTO Group is considering alternative ways to resolve or bypass these reactions. The project also includes the 400 kV submarine cable between Rio and Antirrio which is already installed since the summer of 2019. The upgrade of Koumoundourou HVC with modern technological infrastructure is accelerating, especially following the failure in February 2021 and given the emergence of System Maintenance as the first pillar in the new IPTO Strategy. This project, together with the Corinth-Koumoundourou overhead lines, will receive EUR 30 million in funding from the Recovery and Resilience Fund and completion due in 2023 . F I N A N C I A L P E R F O R M A N C E 2 0 2 0 | 6 Press Release Regulatory Announcement Target Model In November 2020, the Target Model was launched for the operation of the wholesale electricity market, harmonizing the Greek with the European market. In December 2020, the Greek and Italian markets were paired and in May, the Bulgarian market is expected to be paired. An important pillar for the deepening of the European electricity market is the international interconnections and for this reason IPTO is launching important projects in cooperation with the neighboring countries. IPTO Group contributes in ensuring the interoperability of the Attica-Crete and Crete-Cyprus connections in cooperation with the Euroasia Interconnector. Increasing the penetration of Renewable Energy Sources The integration of more RES in the country's energy mix is a key goal of the national energy policy through the National Plan for Energy and the Climate. By accelerating the interconnection projects it implements - mainly on the islands - IPTO creates the conditions to achieve this goal. At the same time, IPTO is systematically preparing for the role the Group will be called to play as the national operator in the interconnection of large RES units and offshore wind farms in the Greek seas in the coming years, by utilizing its considerable know-how and experience in similar projects. Lastly, by establishing two pilot storage projects in Thebes and Naxos, the Operator is exploring the prospects of utilizing storage systems in the context of interfaces in order to achieve even greater efficiency and reliability. F I N A N C I A L P E R F O R M A N C E 2 0 2 0 | 7 Press Release Regulatory Announcement COVID-19 IPTO Group, closely following the developments both nationally and globally in relation to the spread of the Covid-19 virus, proceeded in a timely manner to an emergency package, in continuous cooperation and communication with the Ministry of Energy and Environment and EODY for information on developments and receiving guidelines. It is worth noting that in this direction, the know-how of the strategic partner State Grid has been utilized, which has already taken extensive measures to deal with the crisis in China. These actions are mainly protective measures for the health of the Group's employees as indicated below: Establishment of a special crisis management team due to coronavirus (Business Continuity Group - BCG), responsible for ensuring the Business Continuity of the Company.

Enhanced protection measures in the Energy Control Centers, which are in charge of the monitoring, operation and control of the National Interconnected Electricity Generation and Transmission System.

Mandatory application of the teleworking method by 70% for those employees who are able to perform their duties remotely.

Spatial arrangements so that employees can sit either alone or if the space is large in pairs.

Special arrangements for employees belonging to vulnerable groups.

Cancellation of all business trips by public transport, with the exception of those who receive special permission from the CEO.

Preparation of a Specific Risk Assessment due to coronavirus, where the potential risks are identified and the implemented / proposed measures are recorded.

Establishment of a psychological support telephone line for all employees.

Distribution of personal protective masks as well as other personal protective measures to all employees.

The use of the mask is mandatory, in all indoor and outdoor areas of buildings.

Mandatory temperature measurement, for all employees and visitors, upon entering the Company's buildings.

Molecular tests every week for all employees who work with physical presence. In addition to the ongoing management of operational risk due to the Covid-19 epidemic, an increased level of supervision was implemented to protect the financial position of the Group and the Company. The Group is closely monitoring the 2021 budget and so far there is no indication that its financial figures will be significantly affected due to the pandemic.

The 2021 Investment Plan was carefully re-evaluated, but the Management estimates that its implementation will not be significantly affected. However, these estimates are constantly updated based on the evolution of the crisis.

re-evaluated, but the Management estimates that its implementation will not be significantly affected. However, these estimates are constantly updated based on the evolution of the crisis. The Group has a good financial position, while the total available liquidity is at high levels. F I N A N C I A L P E R F O R M A N C E 2 0 2 0 | 8 Press Release Regulatory Announcement All the above are important risk mitigation factors, which involves the uncertainty for the evolution of the situation but also to maintain the competitive position of the Company and the Group. It is pointed out that the assumptions made last year for this year's profitability of the Company as well as for the 2021 budget were not affected by the pandemic and therefore there is no indication of impairment of the Company's property, plant and equipment. F I N A N C I A L P E R F O R M A N C E 2 0 2 0 | 9 Press Release Regulatory Announcement ADMIE HOLDING S.A. - Financial Review ADMIE Holding's Revenues for the period January - December 2020 reflects its 51% share in the profits of IPTO GROUP and amount to EUR 43.3 million marking a drop of 19.6% compared to the same period in 2019. Operating Expenses during the considered period amounted to EUR 419 thousand compared to EUR 426 thousand in 2019 and reflect expenses related mainly to the trading on the Athens Stock Exchange, fees to third parties (legal, accounting and audit services) as well as Personnel and Management fees. Due to active cash management the financial income amounted to EUR 264 thousand compared to EUR 317 thousand in 2019, offsetting a significant part of the Company's Operating Expenses. The Cash of the company on 31.12.2020 amounted to EUR 7 million. This amount has been placed in a special account of the Bank of Greece which offered an average interest rate of 1.8%, while it is worth emphasizing that the Company has zero debt. Net Profits of ADMIE HOLDING S.A. amounted to EUR 43.2 million, recording a decrease of 19.7% compared to EUR 53.7 million in 2019. In May 2020, the Company received a dividend amounted to EUR 26.2 million from its Affiliate IPTO S.A, part of which (EUR 20.6 million or EUR 0.0894 per share) was distributed as an interim dividend to Company's shareholders, according to maximum allowed amount that could be paid as Interim dividend pursuant Law 4548/20185 for companies. The BoD of the Company will propose the distribution of the remaining amount, adjusted to current expenses6, corresponding to EUR 4.15 million or EUR 0.018 per share. In addition, the Company will propose the maximum allowed amount for distribution of interim dividend of EUR 0.085 per share, from the dividend the Company will receive from its Affiliate in 2021. Therefore, the total proposed payment within 2021 will amount to EUR 0.103 per share. The main revenue for ADMIE Holding S.A. is the dividend received from the affiliate company IPTO S.A. Dividends are subject to income tax according to the Law 4646/2019 Since 01.01.2019, Law 2190/1920 has been replaced by Law 4548/2018, which changes the method of calculation and distribution time of the Interim Dividend. Until now, the maximum permissible amount of the interim dividend that is paid out couldn't exceed

50% of the temporary results. Under the new law, the maximum permissible amount cannot exceed the net realized gains and reserves for distribution of the previous fiscal year Includes deduction of EUR 1.3 million as statutory reserve F I N A N C I A L P E R F O R M A N C E 2 0 2 0 | 1 0 Press Release Regulatory Announcement IPTO S.A. - Analysis of Revenues and Basic Operating Expenses The following financial information and analysis is provided by IPTO Group, Affiliate of ADMIE Holding S.A., in the context of the consolidated Financial Statements of IPTO SA for the financial year ended on 31.12.2020, in accordance with the IFRS. Revenue Analysis GROUP COMPANY Amounts in mil. euros FY 2020 FY 2019 D% FY 2020 FY 2019 D% Revenue from Transmission System Rent 273.6 229.1 19.4% 273.6 229.1 19.4% Concession agreement expenses 0.0 0.0 -1.6 -0.8 Operation's revenue from clearing charges 342.9 513.1 342.9 513.1 Operation's expenses from clearing charges -342.9 -513.1 -342.9 -513.1 Other sales: Revenues from contracts 0.5 1.5 -64.8% 0.5 1.5 -64.8% Revenue of HEDNO fixed assets 8.9 10.1 -12.4% 8.9 10.1 -12.4% Received customers' contributions 3.1 8.4 -62.3% 3.1 8.4 -62.3% Revenues from admin. expense 0.3 0.4 -9.2% 0.3 0.4 -9.2% Other 0.2 0.2 -7.3% 0.2 0.1 138.9% Total Other Revenues 13.1 20.6 -36.4% 13.1 20.5 -36.0% Total 286.7 249.8 14.8% 285.1 248.8 14.6% The Revenues from Transmission System Rent during 2020 increased by EUR 44.4 million, marking an increase of 19.4% which is mainly due to the increase of the Allowed Revenue set by the Regulatory Authority for Energy (RAE) as a result of the budgeted expansion of the Regulated Asset Base (RAB) of IPTO S.A., due to the implementation of its investment program, while at the same time the increase by EUR 30.1 million (+79.5%) of the interconnection rights mitigated the additional cost for the users of the Transmission System and the final consumers. At the table below, it is shown the analysis of Revenue from Transmission System Rent in detail: Calculation of Revenue System Rent Amounts in mil. euros 2020 2019 Allowed Revenue ( RAE decision 235/2018) 281.0 252.4 Adjustments for: Inflation 0.0 1.5 Ariadne Interconnection7 2.4 RSC 1.1 Factors (Π1)+(Π2)+(Π3) included at the Required Revenue (RAE decision -8.2 -24.7 1650/2020)8 Difference between Required revenue with Charges of System Usage -2.8 -0.1 Revenue from Transmission System Rent 273.6 229.1 IPTO SA requested to Regulatory Authority of Energy (RAE) to update the Allowed Revenue (AR) with expenses that were not budgeted at the Decision. 235/2018, and related to operating expenses of the subsidiary Ariadne Interconnection, as well as the Regional Security Center. The request was accepted, increasing the Allowed Revenue (AR updated) of 2020 by Euro 3.5 million, with Decision. 1650/2020. RAE decisions 100/2019 and 1650/2020 determine the level of inflation as well as all the adjustments that are used to calculate the Required Income (RR). The adjustments taken into account in the calculation of the Transmission System Rent are (Π1), (Π2) and (Π5) of the Decision of the Required Revenue. The increase in 2020 is attributed to the positive impact of parameter Π2 (increased by Euro 18.1 million compared to 2019), which reflects the over-investment of 2018 compared to the under-investment of 2017 (negative Π2 in 2019).

For further information please refer to Appendix B F I N A N C I A L P E R F O R M A N C E 2 0 2 0 | 1 1 Press Release Regulatory Announcement Total other sales decreased by EUR 7.5 million, lower by 36.4%, mainly as a result of the decrease in contractor revenue, which is reflected in a corresponding reduction in contractor costs, while a decrease of 62.3% also presented the received customer contributions due to the particularly increased number of RES contracts to the Transmission System in 2019. Operating Expenses GROUP COMPANY Amounts in mil. euros FY 2020 FY 2019 D% FY 2020 FY 2019 D% Payroll Cost 54.1 40.9 32.4% 54.0 40.8 32.5% Contractor's Cost 0.5 1.5 -64.9% 0.5 1.5 -64.9% Materials and consumables 1.3 0.5 164.9% 1.3 0.5 164.9% Third party benefits 5.9 4.1 43.1% 5.9 4.1 43.1% Third party fees 11.9 7.1 67.4% 11.1 6.7 66.5% Taxes - duties 2.8 3.0 -6.6% 2.8 3.0 -6.8% Other Expenses 11.3 8.0 41.8% 11.1 7.9 41.3% Total 87.8 65.0 35.1% 86.8 64.4 34.8% Operating expenses in 2020, increased by 32.4% and amounted to EUR 87.8 million, compared to EUR 65 million in the corresponding period in 2019. More specifically, Payroll cost increased by 32.4% to EUR 54.1 million mainly due to the extraordinary, non-recurring item concerning the reversal of the provision of reduced tariffs of IPTO staff amounting to EUR 15.7 million in 20199. Contractor's cost was reduced by 65% due to the significant reduction in contracting revenue. At the same time, Third Party Fees and Benefits showed a cumulative increase of EUR 6.6 million, which is mainly due to fees related to the implementation of the Target Model, the maintenance and technical support of the Power Control System. Other expenses include an increase of EUR 1 million for donations and subscriptions due to the donations made by IPTO S.A. concerning the pandemic. The Total provisions in 2020 amounted to a release of EUR 8.7 million compared to a release of EUR 4.3 million mainly due to rejection of court decisions in lawsuits by contractors against IPTO S.A. Group Depreciation amounted to EUR 88.5 million, increased by 22%, mainly due to the expansion of its assets, as well as the goodwill resulting from the revaluation of the value of operating tangible fixed assets of EUR 308 million on 31.12.2019. Financial Income of the Group amounted to EUR 6.1 million, reduced by 60.6%, from EUR 13.4 million a year ago, as in 2019 it showed an extraordinary income due to the discount of receivables for the project of Polypotamos amounting to EUR 4 million while a decrease in the cash held at the Bank of Greece was also recorded, along with a decrease in the yield rate compared to the previous year. Financial Expenses amounted to EUR 13.2 million, reduced by 1.4%, including an extraordinary expense of EUR 2.9 million attributed to refinancing in existing syndicated loans in more favorable terms that the Group signed in 2020. The nominal tax rate for the current year is 24% and the income tax amounted to EUR 30 million. In 2020 the consolidated Cash flows from operating activities before working capital changes amounted to EUR 203.2 million compared to EUR 208.9 million for the same period last year. 9 It relates to change in legislation that limits to 30% the resulting discount that staff receive on the electricity bill from 70% which was in the past. F I N A N C I A L P E R F O R M A N C E 2 0 2 0 | 1 2 Press Release Regulatory Announcement Capital Expenditures stood at EUR 456.910 million, higher by 81.5% compared to 251.8 million euros in 2019 and mainly concern the projects of the Cyclades (Phase B and C), the project of interconnection of Crete- Peloponnese and Crete - Attica, as well as the extension of the 400 kV Peloponnese System. IPTO GOUP's gross outstanding debt, was as follows, as of December 31st, 2020: IPTO GROUP EUR million European Investment Bank 445.8 New Syndicated Bond 310.0 Depreciated portion of borrowing costs -3.9 Total 751.9 It is noted that IPTO Group in the 3rd quarter of 2020 signed an agreement for the issuance of a Syndicated Bond loan of EUR 400 million with a consortium of Banks. The term of the syndicated loan is six years and the interest rate was 2.1% plus the Euribor for the first three years and 2% plus the Euribor for the next three years. The purpose of the above contract is the refinancing of existing loan obligations of the IPTO Group amounting to EUR 310 million as well as an amount of EUR 90 million, which relates to a revolving credit to meet the needs of working capital. 10 Tangible assets of EUR 452.1 million (FY'19: 249.3) and intangible assets of EUR 4.8 million (FY'19: 2.5) F I N A N C I A L P E R F O R M A N C E 2 0 2 0 | 1 3 the new composition of the Board of Directors with each Press Release Regulatory Announcement Subsequent Events The Board of Directors on 01.03.2021, after the resignation of Mr. Christos Agiakloglou, Chairman and CEO, decided the election of Mr. Diamantis Vachtsiavanos as Executive Chairman and announced the convening of an Extraordinary General Meeting on the election of a new BoD. On 26.03.2021 an Extraordinary Meeting was held on the election of a new BoD. After the formation of the new BoD into a body member's relative capacity is the following: Diamantis Vachtsiavanos, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Executive Member. Term of office until 25.03.2024.

Ioannis Karampelas, as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Member. Term of office until 25.03.2024.

Panagiotis Iliopoulos, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, Non-Executive Member. Term of office until 25.03.2024.

Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, Non-Executive Member. Term of office until 25.03.2024. Vasilios Mikas, Independent - Non-Executive Member. Term of office until 25.03.2024.

Non-Executive Member. Term of office until 25.03.2024. Konstantinos Drivas, Independent - Non-Executive Member. Term of office until 25.03.2024.

Non-Executive Member. Term of office until 25.03.2024. Konstantinos Angelopoulos, Independent - Non-Executive Member. Term of office until 25.03.2024.

F I N A N C I A L P E R F O R M A N C E 2 0 2 0 | 1 5 Press Release Regulatory Announcement About ADMIE HOLDING S.A. The Company has the distinctive title "ADMIE HOLDING SA" and is a shareholder in the "Independent Power Transmission Operator SA" ("IPTO" or "Affiliate"), with a 51% stake. In the context of full ownership unbundling of IPTO, the sole activity for ADMIE Holding is its participation in IPTO and the sole source of revenue is the dividend that it receives. ADMIE Holding's participation in IPTO is recognized with the equity method as a Joint Venture. ADMIE Holding's mission is to be aligned with every activity relating to its Affiliate. ADMIE Holding's shares are listed on the Athens Exchange (ATHEX: ADMIE). For more information, please visit http://www.admieholding.gr. About IPTO S.A. The Independent Power Transmission Operator manages the Hellenic Electricity Transmission System. IPTO performs the duties of System operation maintenance and development, so as to ensure Greece's electricity supply in a safe, efficient and reliable manner. As of June 20. 2017 IPTO follows the model of proprietary separated Administrator (Ownership Unbundling) and is fully harmonized with Directive 2009/72/EC. IPTO seeks to promote the development of competition in the Greek electricity market and guarantee the non- discriminatory treatment of System users. IPTO's network comprises of transmission lines with length 11,968 kilometers across Greece, overhead, submarine and underground, as well as international interconnection points with Italy, Albania, North Macedonia, Bulgaria and Turkey. The interconnected mainland and islands system operates in High Voltage (150kV) and extra-High Voltage (400kV). STATEMENT OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 01/01/2020 - 31/12/2020 (In thousand euro unless otherwise stated) Group Company 01/01/2020- 01/01/2019- 01/01/2020- 01/01/2019- 31/12/2020 31/12/2019 31/12/2020 31/12/2019 Revenue: Revenue from transmission system rent 273.560 229.138 273.560 229.138 Concession agreement expenses - - (1.575) (798) Operator's revenue from clearing charges 342.889 513.133 342.889 513.133 Operator's expenses from clearing charges (342.889) (513.133) (342.889) (513.133) Revenue from other operations 13.114 20.624 13.112 20.479 Total revenue 286.674 249.762 285.097 248.820 Expenses/(Income): Payroll cost 54.105 40.859 54.037 40.771 Depreciation and amortization 88.481 72.549 88.466 72.549 Contracting cost 510 1.452 510 1.452 Materials and consumables 1.263 477 1.263 477 Third party benefits 5.936 4.149 5.936 4.149 Third party fees 11.893 7.105 11.135 6.688 Taxes-duties 2.810 3.009 2.800 3.004 Provision (release of provision) for risks and expenses (8.690) (4.339) (8.679) (4.394) Impairment loss from devaluation of fixed assets - 16.816 - 16.816 Other revenue (3.062) (35.082) (3.160) (33.930) Other expenses 11.325 7.987 11.114 7.865 Total expenses 164.571 114.982 163.421 115.446 Profit/(loss) before taxes and financial results 122.103 134.780 121.676 133.374 Financial expenses (13.209) (13.391) (13.205) (13.390) Financial income 6.119 15.537 5.410 13.405 Profits/(Losses) before taxes 115.013 136.927 113.881 133.389 Income Tax (30.075) (31.333) (29.733) (30.475) Net profits/(losses) of fiscal year 84.938 105.593 84.148 102.914 Source: IPTO S.A. F I N A N C I A L P E R F O R M A N C E 2 0 2 0 | 1 9 Press Release Regulatory Announcement IPTO S.A. STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ON 31/12/2020 (In thousand euro unless otherwise stated) Group Company 31/12/2020 31/12/2019 31/12/2020 31/12/2019 ASSETS Non-current assets: Tangible assets 2.465.304 2.115.914 2.464.781 2.115.911 Intangible assets 6.596 2.843 6.522 2.843 Right of use asset 1.072 853 1.072 853 Investments in subsidiaries - - 201.800 200.300 Investments in associates 1.239 1.021 1.050 1.000 Financial assets at amortized cost 4.035 3.936 4.035 3.936 Finance lease receivables 3.869 4.055 2.763 2.882 Other long-term receivables 7.451 - 7.451 - Total non-current assets 2.489.565 2.128.621 2.689.474 2.327.725 Current assets: Inventories 53.080 55.135 53.080 55.135 Trade receivables 159.966 254.069 159.992 254.083 Other receivables 130.763 69.030 131.282 68.762 Short-term receivables for optical fiber lease 190 176 119 109 Cash and cash equivalents 248.478 425.170 161.359 224.351 Total current assets 592.477 803.580 505.830 602.439 Total assets 3.082.042 2.932.201 3.195.304 2.930.165 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity: Share capital 38.444 38.444 38.444 38.444 Legal reserve 13.014 12.963 12.815 12.815 Other reserves (11.201) (12.884) (11.197) (12.884) Revaluation reserve 886.163 886.163 886.163 886.163 Retained earnings 438.776 405.219 435.237 402.418 Total equity 1.365.197 1.329.906 1.361.462 1.326.957 Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings 719.379 539.633 721.539 539.633 Provisions for employee benefits 17.436 20.007 17.436 20.007 Other provisions 22.363 31.379 22.363 31.379 Deferred tax liabilities 196.383 196.800 196.393 196.809 Subsidies 325.287 293.586 325.287 293.586 Long-term Lease liabilities 958 801 958 801 Long-term liability from Concession agreement - - 130.940 789 Other non-current liabilities 20.219 4.035 15.472 4.035 Total non-current liabilities 1.302.026 1.086.241 1.430.389 1.087.039 Current liabilities: Trade and other payables 200.160 224.753 188.185 224.687 Short -term loans 150 82 150 82 Short-term portion of long-term borrowings 32.540 85.662 32.540 85.662 Income tax payable 31.382 8.748 30.982 8.185 Accrued and other liabilities 13.395 51.991 14.969 52.720 Special accounts (reserves) 137.192 144.818 136.626 144.832 Total current liabilities 414.819 516.054 403.453 516.169 Total equity and liabilities 3.082.042 2.932.201 3.195.304 2.930.165 F I N A N C I A L P E R F O R M A N C E 2 0 2 0 | 2 0 Press Release Regulatory Announcement IPTO S.A. STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW FOR THE PERIOD 01/01/2020-31/12/2020 (In thousand euro unless otherwise stated) Group Company 01/01/2020- 01/01/2019- 01/01/2020- 01/01/2019- 31/12/2020 31/12/2019 31/12/2020 31/12/2019 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before tax 115.013 136.927 113.881 133.389 Adjustments for: Depreciation of tangible assets 98.357 80.422 98.341 80.422 Amortization of subsidies (9.876) (7.873) (9.876) (7.873) Interest income (6.119) (15.786) (5.410) (13.405) Other provisions (8.615) (4.339) (8.679) (4.394) Asset write-offs and transfer to contracting cost 797 7.121 797 7.121 Impairment loss due to valuation of fixed assets - 16.816 - 16.816 Amortization of loan issuance costs 3.023 870 3.023 870 Gain from RoU derecognition - (1.453) - - Gain from derecognition of optical fiber - (1.180) - (1.180) Gain from Associates (172) (21) - - Interest expense 10.186 12.521 10.182 12.520 Personnel provisions 582 (15.073) 582 (15.073) Operational profit before changes in the working capital 203.176 208.953 202.841 209.213 (Increase)/decrease: Trade and other receivables 167.766 460.154 100.115 460.485 Other receivables (74.234) 1.404 (70.081) (2.430) Inventories 1.875 (1.038) 1.875 (1.038) Increase/(decrease) : Trade payables (94.444) (486.568) (16.653) (486.670) Other payables and accrued expenses (34.803) 7.761 (39.951) 12.586 Compensation payments in the period (654) (2.830) (654) (2.830) Tax paid (9.438) (27.909) (8.894) (27.886) Net cash flow from operating activities 159.244 159.927 168.598 161.431 Cash flows from investing activities Interest received 6.179 10.908 5.280 9.176 Subsidies received 41.577 18.565 41.577 18.565 Investments in related parties (50) - (1.550) (300) Purchases of current and non-current assets (444.981) (247.789) (340.403) (247.786) Net cash flows from investing activities (397.276) (218.316) (295.096) (220.345) Cash flows from financing activities Loan repayments (50.580) (64.222) (50.580) (64.222) Dividends paid (51.457) (42.799) (51.457) (42.799) Interest payment from Leases (102) - (102) - Loan issuance costs (4.560) - (2.400) - Receipt of loans 178.200 - 178.200 - Interest paid (10.160) (12.353) (10.155) (12.352) Net cash flows from financing activities 61.340 (119.375) 63.506 (119.374) Net increase/ (decrease) of cash and cash equivalents (176.692) (177.763) (62.992) (178.288) Cash and cash equivalents, opening balance 425.170 602.933 224.351 402.639 Cash and cash equivalents, closing balance 248.478 425.170 161.359 224.351 APPENDIX Α - ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE INDICATORS F I N A N C I A L P E R F O R M A N C E 2 0 2 0 | 2 1 Press Release Regulatory Announcement In the context of the implementation of "Alternative Performance Indicators" guidelines of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA / 2015 / 1415el) applicable as of July 3, 2016 to the Alternative Performance Indicators, The Group uses Alternative Performance Indicators in the decision-making framework on financial, operational and strategic planning as well as for the evaluation and publication of its performance, The API's serve to a better understanding of the financial and operational results of the Group and its financial position, Alternative indicators should always be considered in conjunction with the financial results, prepared under IFRS, and under no circumstance could replace them. The following indicators are used to describe the Group's and Company's performance: Published EBIΤ (Earnings before interest and tax Rate) EBIT Rate is used for the best analysis of Group's and Company's operating results and is calculated as follows: Total sales minus total expenses, The EBIT margin (%) is calculated by dividing the EBIT by the total sales. Adjusted EBIT Adjusted EBIT is defined as published EBIT adjusted by the effect of a) provisions (including provisions for litigations and trade receivables), b) valuation losses (impairments) of fixed assets and, c) non-recurring items. Published EBITDA (Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization Rate) EBITDA Rate is used for the best analysis of Group's and Company's operating results and is calculated as follows: Total sales minus total expenses before depreciation and amortization and valuation losses (impairments) of fixed assets, The EBITDA margin (%) is calculated by dividing the EBITDA by the total sales. Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA is defined as published EBITDA adjusted by the effect of a) provisions, b) non-recurring items. Adjusted Earnings before Tax Adjusted Earnings before Tax are defined as published Earnings before Tax adjusted by the effect of a) provisions, b) valuation losses (impairments) of fixed assets, c) non-recurring items and d) non-recurring financial income / expenses. Adjusted Net Income Adjusted Net Income is defined as published Net Income as presented in the Group's Financial Statements adjusted by the effect of a) provisions), b) valuation losses (impairments) of fixed assets, c) non-recurring items and d) non-recurring financial income / expenses. Net Debt/EBITDA Rate: The ratio Net Debt to EBITDA reflects on how earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of the Group and Company cover their net debt (as it is defined on the next paragraph). Net Debt: F I N A N C I A L P E R F O R M A N C E 2 0 2 0 | 2 2 Press Release Regulatory Announcement Net debt is defined as the Group and the Company's debt (current and non-current portion of debt, including finance lease liabilities) minus cash and cash equivalent and it presents the liquidity level as also the ability of the Group and the Company to meet their debt obligations. Return on Equity: This ratio shows how efficiently the Group and the Company used its net assets to generate additional profits and is calculated as follows: Profit before tax divided by equity. The calculation of the above Rates (other than the Alternative Performance Measurement Indicators) are directly derived from the Statement of Financial Position and Income Statement. The following table presents the calculation of selected Alternative Performance Indicators. Calculations of comparable indicators Q4 12M Amount in thousands euro Group Company Group Company Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Q4 2020 Q4 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total Revenues 76.797 57.440 75.932 56.499 286.674 249.762 285.097 248.820 Total Expenses (38.903) (9.214) (38.543) (10.208) (164.571) (114.982) (163.421) (115.446) ΕΒΙΤ 37.894 48.226 37.389 46.290 122.103 134.780 121.676 133.374 Provisions* (8.197) (16.293) (8.197) (16.293) (8.108) (19.412) (8.097) (19.467) Undervaluation of fixed assets - 16.816 - 16.816 - 16.816 - 16.816 One-off items** - (27.499) - (27.499) - (28.237) - (28.237) Adjusted EBIT 29.697 21.305 29.192 19.314 113.995 103.948 113.579 102.486 Depreciation and amortization 23.518 19.256 23.511 19.256 88.481 72.549 88.466 72.549 Adjusted EBITDA 53.215 40.560 52.703 38.569 202.476 176.497 202.044 175.035 Provisions* 8.197 16.238 8.197 16.293 8.108 19.412 8.097 19.467 One-off items** - 27.499 - 27.499 - 28.237 - 28.237 EBITDA 61.412 84.298 60.900 82.362 210.584 224.145 210.141 222.739 F I N A N C I A L P E R F O R M A N C E 2 0 2 0 | 2 3 Press Release Regulatory Announcement Q4 12M Amount in thousands euro Group Company Group Company 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 ΕΒΙΤ 37.894 48.226 37.389 46.290 122.103 134.780 121.676 133.374 Financial expenses (3.383) (3.382) (3.393) (3.381) (13.209) (13.391) (13.205) (13.390) Financial profits 709 3.711 626 3.363 6.119 15.537 5.410 13.405 Profit before taxes 35.220 48.555 34.621 46.273 115.013 136.927 113.881 133.389 Financial income from discounted recei - 1.022 - 1.022 4.088 - 4.088 Gain from renegotiated interest rate on 2.399 - 2.399 - 2.951 - 2.951 - Adjusted profit for period 29.422 20.611 28.823 18.274 109.856 102.006 108.735 98.414 Effective tax rate 27,5% 14,9% 27,5% 14,6% 26,1% 22,9% 26,1% 22,8% Adjusted income tax (8.088) (3.064) (7.913) (2.664) (28.727) (23.342) (28.389) (22.484) Adjusted net income 21.334 17.548 20.910 15.610 81.129 78.664 80.346 75.930 Profit for the period 35.220 48.555 34.621 46.273 115.013 136.927 113.881 133.389 Income tax (9.682) (7.218) (9.504) (6.745) (30.075) (31.333) (29.733) (30.475) Effective tax rate 27,5% 14,9% 27,5% 14,6% 26,1% 22,9% 26,1% 22,8% Mainly included: for 2020 provision for the reduction of reduced electricity given to employees and retirees of the Company amounting to EUR 0.15 million, provisions for personal compensation amounting to Euro 0.43 million euros, release of provision for risks and expenses amounting to EUR 8.7 million for 2019 reversal of the provision for the reduction of reduced electricity given to employees and retirees of the Company amounting to EUR 15.7 million, provisions for personal compensation amounting to EUR 0.6 million, release of provision for risks and expenses amounting to EUR 4.3 million Included for 2019, revenue from special projects-Polypotamos amounting to EUR 27.5 million and revenues from fiber optic rentals amounting to EUR 0.7 million. For the 4th quarter are included the following: a) provision for the reduction of reduced electricity given to employees and retirees of the Company and provisions for personal compensation of EUR 0.04 million, against the release of a provision of EUR 16.1 million for 2019, b) release of provision for risks and expenses amounting to EUR 8.4 million compared to a corresponding release of provision of 0.09 million euros in the 4th quarter of 2019 and c) extraordinary income from Polypotamos amounting to EUR 27.5 million in the 4th quarter of 2019 F I N A N C I A L P E R F O R M A N C E 2 0 2 0 | 2 4 Press Release Regulatory Announcement APPENDIX B - EXPLANATION OF REGULATED REVENUE (In thousand euro unless otherwise stated) 2020 2019 Difference Items comprising AR in RAE 235/2018 OPEX 78.461 77.862 599 Depreciation 76.370 58.335 18.035 Total expenses 154.831 136.197 18.634 RAB 1.941.335 1.684.495 WACC 6,50% 6,90% RAB*WACC 126.187 116.230 9.957 AR - Allowed revenue 281.018 252.427 28.591 Plus: Items not budgeted in RAE 235/2018 Ariadne 2.408 - 2.408 RSC 1.090 - 1.090 AR revised 284.517 252.427 32.090 Inflation 0,00% 0,60% AR inflated 284.517 253.942 30.575 Adjustments for (RAE 100/2019 & RAE 1650/2020): (Π1) Amount cleared due to (over)/under 2.519 2.024 495 recovery of revenue (Π2) Amount cleared due to over/(under) 779 (17.318) 18.097 investment (Π5) Revenue from non-regulated activities (11.501) (9.366) (2.135) AR adjusted 276.314 229.281 47.033 Revenues recovered from other sources (RAE 100/2019 & RAE 1650/2020): (Κ) Cost of HETS projects implemented by means of third party funding (Π3) Revenue from Interconnection rights (Π4) Revenue from participating in the Inter- Transmission Compensation mechanism (ΙΤC) (10.000) 7.164 (17.164) (68.082) (37.910) (30.173) 238 454 (216) RR - Required revenue 198.469 198.989 (520) Actual TUoS 195.715 198.846 - 3.132 Other sources (Κ) Cost of HETS projects implemented by 10.000 (7.164) 17.164 means of third party funding (Π3) Revenue from Interconnection rights 68.082 37.910 30.173 (Π4) Revenue from participating in the Inter- (238) (454) 216 Transmission Compensation mechanism (ΙΤC) Revenue from Transmission System Rent* 273.560 229.138 44.421 F I N A N C I A L P E R F O R M A N C E 2 0 2 0 | 2 5 Press Release Regulatory Announcement *Revenue from Transmission System Rent as referred above, amount EUR 273.560 million and EUR 229.138 million for 2020 and 2019 respectively, have been recognized as Revenue from Transmission System Rent at the Income Statement. RAE΄s decision 235/2018 determined IPTO's Allowed Revenue (AR) for the years of Regulatory Period 2018-2021. For 2020, Allowed Revenue (AR) was budgeted with an increase of EUR 28.6 million, mainly as a result of the estimated expansion of the Regulated Asset Base (RAB) of IPTO, due to the implementation of the investment program. IPTO requested RAE to update the Allowed Revenue (AR) with expenses that were not budgeted during the preparation period of decision 235/2018, and relate to operating expenses of the subsidiary Ariadne Interconnection, as well as the Regional Security Center. The request was accepted, increasing the Allowed Revenue (AR updated) of 2020 by EUR 3.5 million, under decision 1650/2020. RAE decisions 100/2019 and 1650/2020 set the level of inflation from which the inflated Allowed Revenue (AR inflated) results, as well as all adjustments that are used to determine the Required Revenue (RR). These adjustments explain the further increase of the adjusted Allowed Revenue (AR) within 2020. This is mainly due to the positive value of parameter π2 (increased by EUR 18.1 million compared to 2019), which reflects the over-investment of 2018 in relation to the under-investment of 2017 (negative π2 in 2019). Interconnection Rights increased, allowing the use of a higher amount of the reserve (increase of EUR 30.2 million), which contributed to maintain the Required Revenue at levels close to 2019. The slight decrease in consumption, as a result of the pandemic crisis, led to reduced System Usage Charges by EUR 3.1 million in 2020 compared to 2019. F I N A N C I A L P E R F O R M A N C E 2 0 2 0 | 2 6 Attachments Original document

