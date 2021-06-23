ADMIE IPTO S A : Proxy revocation form AGM 14/07/2021

PROXY REVOCATION FORM

For participation at the Οrdinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Wednesday, July 14th, 2021 at 11:00 hours, via teleconference

(Please fill-in)

The undersigned shareholder of ADMIE Holding

Name/ Trade name:

Name of Father:

Address/ Headquarters:

ID Number/ G.E.MI No:

Investor Account No:

I hereby revoke

the following proxy/ies:

1..........................

2..........................

3..........................

whom I had appointed by virtue of my proxy authorization form dated ............................

Place / Date

………………………………………………………………………………2021

Signature & Full name of Shareholder

(For legal entities please state the signatory legal representative's name and surname and affix company's seal)

The statement of revocation should be duly filled in, signed by the shareholder, and sent to ADMIE Holding Investors Relations (Head, Mr. G. Eleftheriou), either in hardcopy at 89 Dyrrachiou & Kifisou Str., 104 43 Athens, or by email to office@admieholding.gr, at least two (2) days priorto the date of the Ordinary General Meeting. Shareholders are requested to verify the successful dispatch of the form and receipt thereof by the Company at: +30 2103636936, +30 2109466953.