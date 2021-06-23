Log in
    ADMIE   GRS518003009

ADMIE (IPTO) HOLDINGS S.A.

(ADMIE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE - 06/23 10:13:16 am
2.645 EUR   -1.49%
12:53pADMIE IPTO S A  : Form of voting AGM 14/07/2021
PU
12:47pADMIE IPTO S A  : Proxy revocation form AGM 14/07/2021
PU
12:47pADMIE IPTO S A  : Form of appointment of proxy holder AGM 14/07/2021
PU
ADMIE IPTO S A : Proxy revocation form AGM 14/07/2021

06/23/2021 | 12:47pm EDT
PROXY REVOCATION FORM

For participation at the Οrdinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Wednesday, July 14th, 2021 at 11:00 hours, via teleconference

(Please fill-in)

The undersigned shareholder of ADMIE Holding

Name/ Trade name:

Name of Father:

Address/ Headquarters:

ID Number/ G.E.MI No:

Investor Account No:

I hereby revoke

the following proxy/ies:

1..........................

2..........................

3..........................

whom I had appointed by virtue of my proxy authorization form dated ............................

Place / Date

………………………………………………………………………………2021

Signature & Full name of Shareholder

(For legal entities please state the signatory legal representative's name and surname and affix company's seal)

The statement of revocation should be duly filled in, signed by the shareholder, and sent to ADMIE Holding Investors Relations (Head, Mr. G. Eleftheriou), either in hardcopy at 89 Dyrrachiou & Kifisou Str., 104 43 Athens, or by email to office@admieholding.gr, at least two (2) days priorto the date of the Ordinary General Meeting. Shareholders are requested to verify the successful dispatch of the form and receipt thereof by the Company at: +30 2103636936, +30 2109466953.

Disclaimer

Holding Company Admie Ipto SA published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 16:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
