ADMIE IPTO S A : RESOLUTIONS OF THE 5th EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

A. 89 Dyrrachiou str. and Kifisou, 104 43, Athens, Greece T. (+30) 210 3636936

E. office@admieholding.gr www.admieholding.gr Registration No: 141287501000

RESOLUTIONS OF THE 5th EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

"ADMIE (IPTO) HOLDING S.A." (or "Company") hereby notifies that the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on March 26th, 2021 at 11.00 a.m. remotely in real time via teleconference and without the physical presence of shareholders at the venue, due to the current extraordinary circumstances and in line with precaution measures aiming to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

At the said meeting, 98 shareholders were either present or legally represented with a total of 155,644,180 common registered shares and voting rights, out of a total 232,000,000, i.e. 67,12% of the issued and paid up share capital, excluding the rights of own shares.

The Extraordinary General Meeting adopted the following resolutions on the items of the agenda, based on voting results for each item, in accordance with article 10 of Law 3884/2010. The items and resolutions are posted on the Company's website(www.admieholding.gr ):

ITEM 1st :Election of a new Board of Directors.

Required Quorum : Required majority:

1/5 (20%) of the paid-up share capital 50% + 1 of the votes representedThe Extraordinary General Meeting, following the legal vote, elected a new Board of Directors consisting of 7 members, as follows:

NAME FOR (votes) % AGAINST % ABSENT % 1 Diamantis Vachtsiavanos 125,343,969 80.53% 3,755,689 2.41% 26,544,522 17,05% 2 Panagiotis Iliopoulos 125,343,969 80.53% 3,755,689 2.41% 26,544,522 17,05% 3 Vasilios Mikas 125,343,969 80.53% 3,755,689 2.41% 26,544,522 17,05% 4 Konstantinos Drivas 125,343,969 80.53% 3,755,689 2.41% 26,544,522 17,05% 5 Konstantinos Angelopoulos 125,343,969 80.53% 3,755,689 2.41% 26,544,522 17,05% 6 Ioannis Karampelas 125,343,969 80.53% 3,755,689 2.41% 26,544,522 17,05% 7 Eleni Zenakou 125,343,969 80.53% 3,755,689 2.41% 26,544,522 17,05%

Furthermore, the Extraordinary General Meeting, appointed as Independent Members of the Board of Directors who meet the criteria of par. 1 of article 4 of Law 3016/2002, as it is valid today and of article 9 par. 1 and 2 of Law 4706/2020 the following persons:

1. Konstantinos Angelopoulos

2. Vasilios Mikas

3. Konstantinos Drivas

4. Eleni Zenakou

ITEM 2nd :Announcements

Required Quorum: Required majority:

1/5 (20%) of the paid-up share capitalNo Voting required

Athens, March 26th, 2021