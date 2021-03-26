Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ADMIE (IPTO) Holdings S.A.    ADMIE   GRS518003009

ADMIE (IPTO) HOLDINGS S.A.

(ADMIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADMIE IPTO S A : RESOLUTIONS OF THE 5th EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

03/26/2021 | 01:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A. 89 Dyrrachiou str. and Kifisou, 104 43, Athens, Greece T. (+30) 210 3636936

E. office@admieholding.gr www.admieholding.gr Registration No: 141287501000

RESOLUTIONS OF THE 5th EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

"ADMIE (IPTO) HOLDING S.A." (or "Company") hereby notifies that the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on March 26th, 2021 at 11.00 a.m. remotely in real time via teleconference and without the physical presence of shareholders at the venue, due to the current extraordinary circumstances and in line with precaution measures aiming to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

At the said meeting, 98 shareholders were either present or legally represented with a total of 155,644,180 common registered shares and voting rights, out of a total 232,000,000, i.e. 67,12% of the issued and paid up share capital, excluding the rights of own shares.

The Extraordinary General Meeting adopted the following resolutions on the items of the agenda, based on voting results for each item, in accordance with article 10 of Law 3884/2010. The items and resolutions are posted on the Company's website(www.admieholding.gr ):

ITEM 1st :Election of a new Board of Directors.

Required Quorum : Required majority:

1/5 (20%) of the paid-up share capital 50% + 1 of the votes representedThe Extraordinary General Meeting, following the legal vote, elected a new Board of Directors consisting of 7 members, as follows:

NAME

FOR (votes)

%

AGAINST

%

ABSENT

%

1

Diamantis Vachtsiavanos

125,343,969

80.53%

3,755,689

2.41%

26,544,522

17,05%

2

Panagiotis Iliopoulos

125,343,969

80.53%

3,755,689

2.41%

26,544,522

17,05%

3

Vasilios Mikas

125,343,969

80.53%

3,755,689

2.41%

26,544,522

17,05%

4

Konstantinos Drivas

125,343,969

80.53%

3,755,689

2.41%

26,544,522

17,05%

5

Konstantinos Angelopoulos

125,343,969

80.53%

3,755,689

2.41%

26,544,522

17,05%

6

Ioannis Karampelas

125,343,969

80.53%

3,755,689

2.41%

26,544,522

17,05%

7

Eleni Zenakou

125,343,969

80.53%

3,755,689

2.41%

26,544,522

17,05%

Furthermore, the Extraordinary General Meeting, appointed as Independent Members of the Board of Directors who meet the criteria of par. 1 of article 4 of Law 3016/2002, as it is valid today and of article 9 par. 1 and 2 of Law 4706/2020 the following persons:

  • 1. Konstantinos Angelopoulos

  • 2. Vasilios Mikas

  • 3. Konstantinos Drivas

  • 4. Eleni Zenakou

ITEM 2nd :Announcements

Required Quorum: Required majority:

1/5 (20%) of the paid-up share capitalNo Voting required

Athens, March 26th, 2021

Disclaimer

Holding Company Admie Ipto SA published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 17:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ADMIE (IPTO) HOLDINGS S.A.
01:25pADMIE IPTO S A  : New Composition of the Board of Directors and formation into a..
PU
01:25pADMIE IPTO S A  : New Three-member Audit Committee
PU
01:23pADMIE IPTO S A  : RESOLUTIONS OF THE 5th EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
PU
03/19ADMIE IPTO S A  : Nomination EGM 26/03/2021
PU
03/19ADMIE IPTO S A  : Form of voting EGM 26/03/2021
PU
03/19ADMIE IPTO S A  : Form of appointment of proxy holder EGM 26/03/2021
PU
03/19ADMIE IPTO S A  : Proxy revocation form EGM 26/03/2021
PU
03/19ADMIE IPTO S A  : Solemn Declaration EGM 26/03/2021
PU
03/19ADMIE IPTO S A  : Draft Resolutions EGM 26/03/2021
PU
03/19ADMIE IPTO S A  : Incompatibilities with the capacity of the Member of the Board..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 41,1 M 48,4 M 48,4 M
Net income 2020 46,1 M 54,4 M 54,4 M
Net cash 2020 12,3 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,71%
Capitalization 625 M 736 M 737 M
EV / Sales 2020 14,9x
EV / Sales 2021 13,5x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart ADMIE (IPTO) HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
ADMIE (IPTO) Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADMIE (IPTO) HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,27 €
Last Close Price 2,70 €
Spread / Highest target 26,2%
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christos Agiakloglou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vasilios Mikas Independent Non-Executive Director
Konstantinos Drivas Independent Non-Executive Director
Konstantinos Angelopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director
Dimosthenis Paligiannis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADMIE (IPTO) HOLDINGS S.A.1.89%719
NEXTERA ENERGY-4.80%148 010
ENEL S.P.A.2.01%99 221
IBERDROLA, S.A.-6.15%81 305
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION4.34%71 022
ORSTED A/S-20.95%65 235
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ