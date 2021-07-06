ADMIE IPTO S A : Shareholders Update for Personal Data AGM 14/07/2021

A. 89 Dyrrachiou str. and Kifisou, 104 43, Athens, Greece T. (+30) 210 3636936 office@admieholding.gr

www.admieholding.gr Registration No: 141287501000 «SOCIETE ANONYME ADMIE HOLDING S.A.» ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS 14 JULY 2021 SHAREHOLDERS UPDATE FOR PERSONAL DATA 1 of 12

INFORMATION ON THE PROCESSING OF PERSONAL DATA OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY The societe anonyme under the name «SOCIETE ANONYME ADMIE HOLDING S.A.» which has its registered head office in Athens (89 Dyrrachiou Str & Kifisou). VAT No.: 800799573, Tax Office : Athens Tax Office for Commercial Companies (FAE), General Commercial Registry (GEMI) No.: 141287501000 (hereinafter referred to as the "COMPANY"), in its capacity as the controller of personal data in the context and in compliance with the Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27 April 2016 (hereinafter referred to as "General Data Protection Regulation" or "GDPR"), the Law 4624/2019 and in general according to currently applicable legislation in force with regard to the protection of personal data, shall hereby provide the following update on the processing necessary of the personal data of the natural persons who are or were registered shareholders of the COMPANY, of those who have the capacity of the shareholder of the COMPANY, of their representatives as well as of the pledged creditors of the shares, anyone who has voting right over the shares, and in general derives or/and exercises rights over the shares of the COMPANY, their representatives, of those who exercise the voting right by representing legal entities as well as of those who participate, under any capacity, to the General Shareholders Meetings of the COMPANY (hereinafter, for the purposes of the present, all the above categories of natural persons will be jointly referred to as "Shareholders" and each of them as "Shareholder"). It shall be noted that processing means any operation or set of operations which is performed on personal data or on sets of personal data, whether by automated means, such as collection, recording, organization, structuring, storage, adaption or alteration, retrieval, consultation, use, disclosure by transmission, dissemination or otherwise making available, alignment or combination, restriction, erasure, or destruction. The COMPANY, as the issuer of the shares, legally processes the personal data of the Shareholders, i.e. of the above natural persons, under the aforementioned capacities, always for legitimate and fair purposes, following the principles of the fair and transparent processing, applying the appropriate technical and organizational measures, in compliance with the requirements of the GDPR as well as the current legal framework, always having as a guide and 2 of 12

primary concern the safeguarding and protection of personal data and the fundamental rights of data subjects. Following the above, the COMPANY, in compliance with the principle of transparency, is currently informing the Shareholders about the terms of processing of personal data concerning them. (I) Which personal data the COMPANY processes and where it collects them from The personal data of the Shareholders which are collected and processed by the COMPANY in the context of the operation and service of the shareholder capacity and to carry out the tasks required under the shareholder relationship are the most necessary, adequate, relevant and limited to what is necessary in relation to the purposes for which they are processed. Indicatively the main categories of personal data concerning the Shareholders and which the COMPANY processes for legitimate purposes of processing, are the following: (a) Identification data and identity documents, such as name and surname, father's name, spouse' s name, date of birth, number and copy of identity card or passport or other equivalent document, tax identification number (A.F.M.), competent Tax Authority (D.O.Y.), country of tax residence, any special tax treatment, profession/activity, citizenship and other demographic data. Contact information such as postal and e-mail address (email), fixed and mobile telephone number. COMPANY account number. Number and type of shares. Investor Record Code Number in the Dematerialized Securities System (DSS), Securities Account with the Dematerialized Securities System (DSS), Number of Shareholder's Registry. Correspondence and communication data. Data relating to the capacity under which the Shareholder participates to the Ordinary General Meeting of the COMPANY and the relevant supporting documentation, details of the shares and of any rights they hold on such shares, information regarding any trading activity of shares. Data relating to the participation and the exercise of the voting right of the Shareholder in the Ordinary General Meeting of the COMPANY, information regarding any requests addressed to the 3 of 12

COMPANY, signature of the Shareholders and in general any information in the context of implementing the current rules on financial instruments markets. The above personal data are collected either directly from the Shareholders for the performance of tasks concerning them - who shall take care for the update of their personal information, so that the Shareholders' Registry remains update up-to-date and accurate - either from third persons authorized by the Shareholders, either from the societe anonyme under the name "Hellenic Central Securities Depository S.A.", which, at its capacity as operator of the Dematerialized Securities System (DSS), keeps the details of identification of the Shareholders as well as other information related to the COMPANY's shareholder structure, any transactions on the shares and are provided to the COMPANY through electronic records, according to the provisions of the legislation in force and the Regulation of the Dematerialized Securities System (DSS). (II) Which are the purposes of processing of personal data The COMPANY collects the personal data of the Shareholders, as above mentioned, and in general processes them, for the fulfillment of legitimate purposes of processing and always according to valid legal basis which establish the lawfulness of the processing. Specifically, the COMPANY processes the personal data of the Shareholders in order: To identify the Shareholder. To communicate with the Shareholder. To verify the possibility and legality of exercising Shareholders' rights, according to the relative legislation and moreover to facilitate the Shareholders to exercise their rights, according to the law (indicatively exercise of the right of participation and voting right and in general exercise of the rights of the Shareholders in the General Meetings, shareholder confirmation, drawing up a shareholders' list, keeping minutes of the General Meeting, participation to corporate actions, dividend distribution). To facilitate the settlement of corporate actions (e.g., dividend distribution, share capital increase etc), to disclose transactions of liable individuals to the Athens Stock Exchange, to monitor transactions on the COMPANY's shares . 4 of 12

To perform the COMPANY's contractual obligations towards the Shareholders (i.e. dividend distribution) and in general to fulfill the COMPANY's obligations towards the Shareholders. To comply with legal obligations. To fulfill and support legal rights, to protect and service the legitimate interests of the COMPANY (such as in case of legal claims of the COMPANY), except where such interests are overridden by the interests or fundamental rights and freedoms of the data subjects which require protection of personal data. To fulfill the obligations arising from provisions of tax legislation and other compulsory provisions. To manage and maintain the Shareholder Register, in accordance with the applicable legal provisions. To perform over the counter transfers of the shares. To publish acts and information of the COMPANY in the General Commercial Registry (G.E.M.I.), the Athens Stock Exchange or on the website of the COMPANY, as required by law. To respond to requests of the Shareholders, carry out requests of the Shareholders in connection with the services provided by the COMPANY (e.g. issuance of certificates), to provide replies and clarifications to specific inquiries or requests addressed to the COMPANY by the Shareholders. To keep an archive of the COMPANY's shareholders. (III) Who are the recipients of personal data Access to the personal data of the Shareholders shall be awarded only to the COMPANY' s employees, within the range of their responsibilities and in the exercise of the duties assigned to them and specifically those who are responsible for Shareholders' identification and for reviewing the lawful exercise of their rights. The COMPANY shall not transmit or disclose the personal data of the Shareholders except in case to: Natural persons and legal entities, to which the COMPANY assigns the execution of certain tasks on its behalf, such as, inter alia, to providers of technical and support services, database 5 of 12

