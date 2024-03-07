Administer Oyj reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was EUR 75.89 million compared to EUR 52.78 million a year ago. Net loss was EUR 3.89 million compared to EUR 0.703 million a year ago.
|Administer Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
|CI
|Mar. 06
