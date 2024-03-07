Administer Oy is a Finland-based company, that offers financial management and payroll administration services, as well as consultancy and software services. The Company's purpose is to transform the financial management services market by developing new technologies and solutions. Administer's comprehensive offering includes versatile, high-quality financial management services, Human Resources (HR) and payroll management services as well as software services. The Group also offers its customers professional consulting in all its business areas. Administer Oyj is the Group's parent company. The Company has several subsidiaries, including Muonion Taloushallinto Oy, Waasa Profit Counter Oy Ab, Administer Oy Uusimaa as well as Administer Group Services Oy. The Company has a total of 21 offices in Finland, in addition to which it also has offices in Stockholm and Tallinn.

Sector Personal Services