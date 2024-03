AFP Habitat SA is a Chile-based company engaged in the management of private pension funds. The Company's activities include the investment and collection of its clients contributions, the management of individual capitalization accounts and the provision of life and disability benefits, payments of funeral expenses and senior retirement pensions. It operates a network of branches and service centers located nationwide. As of December 31, 2012, Inversiones Previsionales Dos SA was the Company's major shareholder with 40.23% of its interest.