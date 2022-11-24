Advanced search
    ADM   GB00B02J6398

ADMIRAL GROUP PLC

(ADM)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-24 am EST
2107.00 GBX   +0.48%
12:54pAdditional Listing
GL
12:54pAdditional Listing
GL
11/22LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Credit Suisse cuts Vodafone; Citi likes BP
AN
Additional Listing

11/24/2022 | 12:54pm EST
24 November 2022                

UPDATE ON ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL

Following the issue of 2,607,079 shares subscribed for by Apex Financial Services (Trust Company) Limited, as trustee of the Admiral Group Plc Employee Benefit Trust at the nominal value of 0.1p per ordinary share, the share capital of Admiral Group plc is now 302,837,726 ordinary shares of 0.1p each.

The 2,607,079 shares subscribed for are included within current block listings granted by the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange.

 

Dan Caunt

Company Secretary

Admiral Group Plc

LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685

 

 

 


Financials
Sales 2022 826 M 996 M 996 M
Net income 2022 406 M 490 M 490 M
Net Debt 2022 252 M 304 M 304 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 8,06%
Capitalization 6 184 M 7 499 M 7 459 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,79x
EV / Sales 2023 7,05x
Nbr of Employees 11 317
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
Admiral Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 2 097,00 GBX
Average target price 2 320,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Milena Mondini de Focatiis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Geraint Allan Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Annette Elizabeth Court Non-Executive Chairman
Charlotte Bennett Head-Information Technology
Keith Gerald Davies Group Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC-33.58%7 459
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION26.73%76 697
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED20.25%21 793
TRYG A/S2.14%14 633
PORTO SEGURO S.A.8.75%2 701
MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION-30.55%2 040