  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Admiral Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADM   GB00B02J6398

ADMIRAL GROUP PLC

(ADM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:27:40 2023-02-28 am EST
2197.00 GBX   -0.95%
04:17aAdditional Listing
GL
02/14Electronic Communications Letter
GL
02/14Admiral : Electronic Communications Letter
PU
Additional Listing

02/28/2023 | 04:17am EST
Admiral Group Plc

 

Block Listing Application

 

28 February 2023

 

An application has been made by Admiral Group Plc (the "Company") to the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") and the London Stock Exchange (the "LSE") for a block listing totalling 3,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the Company to be admitted to the FCA’s Official List and to trading on the LSE. The shares will be issued fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued ordinary shares of the Company. Admission of the shares is expected to take place on or around 2 March 2023.

The application is being made in respect of shares that will be reserved under a block listing and will be issued by the Company from time to time in connection with the Admiral Group Plc Approved Share Incentive Plan.

 

Dan Caunt

Company Secretary

Admiral Group Plc

LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685

 

 

 


