Annual General Meeting Result

The 2023 Annual General Meeting of Admiral Group plc was held at Ty Admiral, David Street, Cardiff, CF10 2EH on Thursday, 27 April 2023 at 2:00pm.

All resolutions were decided on a poll and all resolutions proposed at the Meeting were passed.

Resolutions

Votes

Percentage

Votes

Votes

Votes

For

For

Against

Total

Withheld

To receive the Financial Statements and the reports of the

1

Directors and the Auditors for the year ended 31 December

2022

254,258,284

99.84

403,866

254,662,150

70,871

2

To

approve the Directors'

Remuneration Report

for

the

financial year ended 31 December 2022

225,445,845

88.50

29,282,756

254,728,601

4,420

3

To

declare a final dividend

on the ordinary

shares

of the

Company for the year ended 31 December 2022

254,327,514

99.84

404,267

254,731,781

1,240

4

To appoint Mike Rogers (Non-Executive Director) as a Director

of the Company

251,914,005

98.90

2,813,528

254,727,533

5,488

5

To

re-appoint

Evelyn Bourke (Non-Executive

Director)

as

a

Director of the Company

243,807,477

95.71

10,919,270

254,726,747

6,274

6

To

re-appoint

Bill Roberts

(Non-Executive

Director)

as

a

Director of the Company

251,846,326

98.87

2,880,422

254,726,748

6,273

7

To re-appoint Milena Mondini-de-Focatiis (Executive Director)

as a Director of the Company

254,435,365

99.88

294,097

254,729,462

3,559

8

To re-appoint Geraint Jones (Executive Director) as a Director of

the Company

254,238,258

99.81

491,030

254,729,288

3,733

9

To

re-appoint Justine Roberts (Non-Executive

Director)

as

a

Director of the Company

251,728,711

98.82

2,998,037

254,726,748

6,273

10

To re-appoint Andrew Crossley (Non-Executive Director) as a

Director of the Company

254,432,434

99.88

294,314

254,726,748

6,273

11

To re-appoint Michael Brierley (Non-Executive Director) as a

Director of the Company

254,431,848

99.88

294,900

254,726,748

6,273

12

To

re-appoint

Karen Green

(Non-Executive

Director)

as

a

Director of the Company

254,429,124

99.88

297,624

254,726,748

6,273

13

To

re-appoint

Jayaprakasa

Rangaswami

(Non-Executive

Director) as a Director of the Company

251,689,490

98.81

3,037,164

254,726,654

6,367

14

To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as the Auditors of the Company

254,667,464

100.00

10,656

254,678,120

54,901

15

To authorise the Audit Committee (on behalf of the Board) to

determine the remuneration of Deloitte LLP

254,711,571

100.00

4,468

254,716,039

16,982

16

Authority for political donations and expenditure

241,850,187

94.94

12,878,259

254,728,446

4,575

17

To authorise the Directors to allot relevant securities*

225,712,533

88.61

29,015,232

254,727,765

5,256

18

To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights on up to 5% of the

issued share capital of the Company

234,431,514

92.03

20,295,864

254,727,378

5,643

19

To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights on an additional 5%

of the issued share capital of the Company

234,390,952

92.02

20,336,426

254,727,378

5,643

20

To authorise the Company to make market purchases

254,197,604

99.82

451,914

254,649,518

83,503

21

To authorise the Directors to convene a General Meeting with

not less than 14 clear days' notice

243,505,931

95.59

11,223,139

254,729,070

3,951

Page 1 of 2

At the close of business on 27 April 2023, the issued share capital of the Company was 303,235,974 ordinary shares.

*During the Meeting the Chair proposed an amendment to Resolution 17 to correct an error in the amount included in limb (i) in the fourth line of the Resolution as stated in the Notice of Annual General Meeting. The correct amount is £101,079 (as reflected in the explanatory notes to Resolution 17) and not £202,157. The amendment was passed on a show of hands and Resolution 17 as amended was proposed to the Meeting.

In accordance with LR 9.6.2 R, copies of the special business resolutions passed at the meeting have been submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Dan Caunt

Group Company Secretary

Admiral Group plc

LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685

Page 2 of 2

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Admiral Group plc published this content on 15 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2024 13:16:03 UTC.