All resolutions were decided on a poll and all resolutions proposed at the Meeting were passed.

The 2023 Annual General Meeting of Admiral Group plc was held at Ty Admiral, David Street, Cardiff, CF10 2EH on Thursday, 27 April 2023 at 2:00pm.

At the close of business on 27 April 2023, the issued share capital of the Company was 303,235,974 ordinary shares.

*During the Meeting the Chair proposed an amendment to Resolution 17 to correct an error in the amount included in limb (i) in the fourth line of the Resolution as stated in the Notice of Annual General Meeting. The correct amount is £101,079 (as reflected in the explanatory notes to Resolution 17) and not £202,157. The amendment was passed on a show of hands and Resolution 17 as amended was proposed to the Meeting.

In accordance with LR 9.6.2 R, copies of the special business resolutions passed at the meeting have been submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Dan Caunt

Group Company Secretary

Admiral Group plc

LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685

