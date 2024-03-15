Annual General Meeting Result
The 2023 Annual General Meeting of Admiral Group plc was held at Ty Admiral, David Street, Cardiff, CF10 2EH on Thursday, 27 April 2023 at 2:00pm.
All resolutions were decided on a poll and all resolutions proposed at the Meeting were passed.
Resolutions
Votes
Percentage
Votes
Votes
Votes
For
For
Against
Total
Withheld
To receive the Financial Statements and the reports of the
1
Directors and the Auditors for the year ended 31 December
2022
254,258,284
99.84
403,866
254,662,150
70,871
2
To
approve the Directors'
Remuneration Report
for
the
financial year ended 31 December 2022
225,445,845
88.50
29,282,756
254,728,601
4,420
3
To
declare a final dividend
on the ordinary
shares
of the
Company for the year ended 31 December 2022
254,327,514
99.84
404,267
254,731,781
1,240
4
To appoint Mike Rogers (Non-Executive Director) as a Director
of the Company
251,914,005
98.90
2,813,528
254,727,533
5,488
5
To
re-appoint
Evelyn Bourke (Non-Executive
Director)
as
a
Director of the Company
243,807,477
95.71
10,919,270
254,726,747
6,274
6
To
re-appoint
Bill Roberts
(Non-Executive
Director)
as
a
Director of the Company
251,846,326
98.87
2,880,422
254,726,748
6,273
7
To re-appoint Milena Mondini-de-Focatiis (Executive Director)
as a Director of the Company
254,435,365
99.88
294,097
254,729,462
3,559
8
To re-appoint Geraint Jones (Executive Director) as a Director of
the Company
254,238,258
99.81
491,030
254,729,288
3,733
9
To
re-appoint Justine Roberts (Non-Executive
Director)
as
a
Director of the Company
251,728,711
98.82
2,998,037
254,726,748
6,273
10
To re-appoint Andrew Crossley (Non-Executive Director) as a
Director of the Company
254,432,434
99.88
294,314
254,726,748
6,273
11
To re-appoint Michael Brierley (Non-Executive Director) as a
Director of the Company
254,431,848
99.88
294,900
254,726,748
6,273
12
To
re-appoint
Karen Green
(Non-Executive
Director)
as
a
Director of the Company
254,429,124
99.88
297,624
254,726,748
6,273
13
To
re-appoint
Jayaprakasa
Rangaswami
(Non-Executive
Director) as a Director of the Company
251,689,490
98.81
3,037,164
254,726,654
6,367
14
To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as the Auditors of the Company
254,667,464
100.00
10,656
254,678,120
54,901
15
To authorise the Audit Committee (on behalf of the Board) to
determine the remuneration of Deloitte LLP
254,711,571
100.00
4,468
254,716,039
16,982
16
Authority for political donations and expenditure
241,850,187
94.94
12,878,259
254,728,446
4,575
17
To authorise the Directors to allot relevant securities*
225,712,533
88.61
29,015,232
254,727,765
5,256
18
To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights on up to 5% of the
issued share capital of the Company
234,431,514
92.03
20,295,864
254,727,378
5,643
19
To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights on an additional 5%
of the issued share capital of the Company
234,390,952
92.02
20,336,426
254,727,378
5,643
20
To authorise the Company to make market purchases
254,197,604
99.82
451,914
254,649,518
83,503
21
To authorise the Directors to convene a General Meeting with
not less than 14 clear days' notice
243,505,931
95.59
11,223,139
254,729,070
3,951
Page 1 of 2
At the close of business on 27 April 2023, the issued share capital of the Company was 303,235,974 ordinary shares.
*During the Meeting the Chair proposed an amendment to Resolution 17 to correct an error in the amount included in limb (i) in the fourth line of the Resolution as stated in the Notice of Annual General Meeting. The correct amount is £101,079 (as reflected in the explanatory notes to Resolution 17) and not £202,157. The amendment was passed on a show of hands and Resolution 17 as amended was proposed to the Meeting.
In accordance with LR 9.6.2 R, copies of the special business resolutions passed at the meeting have been submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Dan Caunt
Group Company Secretary
Admiral Group plc
LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
Page 2 of 2
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Admiral Group plc published this content on 15 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2024 13:16:03 UTC.