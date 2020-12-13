Log in
Admiral : Chief Executive Officer Succession

12/13/2020
Following the March 2020 announcement of the pending retirement of current Admiral Group CEO, David Stevens, Admiral Group plc ('Admiral' or 'the Group') announces the completion of a successful handover of duties to the Group CEO Designate, Milena Mondini de Focatiis, and that David Stevens will retire from his position and as a director of Admiral Group plc on 31 December 2020.

David will continue to work for Admiral in a part-time capacity, providing consultancy support on risk selection and as a board member of Admiral Financial Services Limited.

Annette Court, Admiral Group Chair, commented:

'David co-founded Admiral in 1991 and has had an immeasurable impact on the Group. He has contributed enormously to all the elements that make Admiral so special and successful, including underwriting, product innovation, the unique Admiral culture and much more. We are delighted that David has agreed to continue to work for the Group in a part-time advisory capacity focusing on risk selection, financial services and diversification.

The CEO transition has gone very smoothly. Milena is deeply embedded in the Admiral culture with an entrepreneurial spirit, excellent people development skills, and a strong commercial track record having founded the Group's Italian insurer, ConTe, and further strengthened the Group's other European businesses. She will lead a very strong and experienced management team that is ideally positioned to take forward David's work and to build an even stronger Admiral for the future.'

Financials
Sales 2020 610 M 807 M 807 M
Net income 2020 439 M 581 M 581 M
Net Debt 2020 234 M 310 M 310 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,9x
Yield 2020 4,95%
Capitalization 8 262 M 10 924 M 10 930 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,9x
EV / Sales 2021 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 11 246
Free-Float 65,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 2 448,00 GBX
Last Close Price 2 870,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 4,53%
Spread / Average Target -14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Graham Stevens Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Annette Elizabeth Court Non-Executive Chairman
Geraint Allan Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charlotte Bennett Head-Information Technology
Matt Wintle Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC24.30%10 924
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION30.13%55 275
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED-36.00%17 247
TRYG A/S-9.62%8 766
PORTO SEGURO S.A.-20.85%3 170
QUÁLITAS CONTROLADORA, S.A.B. DE C.V.23.98%1 994
