Admiral : FY22 ESEF Financial Statements
FY22 ESEF Financial Statements
Date:
Friday, March 24, 2023 - 14:00
Disclaimer
Admiral Group plc published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 14:21:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|Sales 2022
|
828 M
1 021 M
1 021 M
|Net income 2022
|
399 M
491 M
491 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
252 M
311 M
311 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|15,3x
|Yield 2022
|7,93%
|Capitalization
|
5 927 M
7 306 M
7 306 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|7,46x
|EV / Sales 2023
|7,12x
|Nbr of Employees
|11 000
|Free-Float
|81,3%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|16
|Last Close Price
|2 010,00 GBX
|Average target price
|2 210,81 GBX
|Spread / Average Target
|9,99%