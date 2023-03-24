Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Admiral Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADM   GB00B02J6398

ADMIRAL GROUP PLC

(ADM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:44:20 2023-03-24 am EDT
1989.50 GBX   -1.02%
10:25aAdmiral : FY22 ESEF Financial Statements
PU
10:25aAdmiral : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
08:22aAdmiral : agm notice 2023 final clean 21323
PU
Admiral : FY22 ESEF Financial Statements

03/24/2023 | 10:25am EDT
FY22 ESEF Financial Statements
<_div3d_22_22_>
Date:
Friday, March 24, 2023 - 14:00
Category:

Attachments

Disclaimer

Admiral Group plc published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 14:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
08:22aAdmiral : Letters appointment non executive directors march 2023
PU
03/22Admiral Broadens Partnership With Cambridge Mobile Telematics to Launch LittleBox Pod f..
AQ
03/22Holding(s) in Company
GL
03/22Holding(s) in Company
GL
03/20Holding(s) in Company
GL
03/20Holding(s) in Company
GL
03/20Holding(s) in Company
GL
Analyst Recommendations on ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 828 M 1 021 M 1 021 M
Net income 2022 399 M 491 M 491 M
Net Debt 2022 252 M 311 M 311 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,3x
Yield 2022 7,93%
Capitalization 5 927 M 7 306 M 7 306 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,46x
EV / Sales 2023 7,12x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Admiral Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 2 010,00 GBX
Average target price 2 210,81 GBX
Spread / Average Target 9,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Milena Mondini de Focatiis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Geraint Allan Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Annette Elizabeth Court Non-Executive Chairman
Charlotte Bennett Head-Information Technology
Keith Gerald Davies Group Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC-5.94%7 306
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION6.26%80 686
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED3.37%21 705
TRYG A/S-10.37%13 599
PORTO SEGURO S.A.4.19%2 920
QUÁLITAS CONTROLADORA, S.A.B. DE C.V.31.79%2 404
