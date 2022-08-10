Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Admiral Group plc
  News
  Summary
    ADM   GB00B02J6398

ADMIRAL GROUP PLC

(ADM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-09 am EDT
1967.50 GBX   -0.83%
UK car insurer Admiral first-half pre-tax profit halves
RE
ADMIRAL : Half Year Results 2022
PU
Half-year report
GL
Admiral : Half Year Results 2022

08/10/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Half Year Results 2022
<_div3d_22_22_>

Admiral Group Plc - Half Year Results 2022

Admiral Group plc will be announcing its HY 2022 Results on 10th August 2022 at 07.00. The Results presentation and live Q&A will be held virtually at 10.30.

For optimum viewing, register for the video webcast here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8s7r4iut

Once registered, you will be able to return to this page and sign in using your email address to view the announcement and presentation slides. You'll be given access to download the presentation files when the event starts. Questions can be submitted to the moderator online using the chat facility. Please make sure that the device you use to access the webcast supports both video and audio content.

Alternatively, a dial-in facility is also available to listen to the presentation and the Q&A.

To register for the conference call only, please use this link:https://register.vevent.com/register/BI60d5a8704b4f49eaa19bd36b6abfd763

Upon registering, you will be provided with a dial in number, passcode, and registrant ID number. To submit a question, please dial *1 on your keypad.

Presentation files will be accessible to download from https://admiralgroup.co.uk/investor-relations/results-and-presentations

Please note that the webcast should not be used in conjunction with the conference call. If attending by conference call, given differences in audio quality - and to ensure presenters can hear you, please ask your questions slowly and clearly.

Date:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022 - 07:00
Category:

Disclaimer

Admiral Group plc published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 06:13:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
