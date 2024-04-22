Introduction

Our purpose

Admiral Group's purpose is to

'Help more people to look after their future, always striving for better, together'. Our purpose framework demonstrates how our purpose is embedded across the business. To achieve our aspiration and help more people, we strive for inclusivity - and this applies to our approach to sustainability as well.

Our goal is to help everyone to understand the role they can play and the changes - no matter how small - that they can make. This will help protect not only their financial future but also the future of their communities. This also makes our business more resilient to sustainability risks and puts us in a position to leverage commercial opportunities.

We look to achieve this collective action through partnerships and innovation. With a challenging journey ahead we will focus our efforts on supporting our customers and colleagues to deliver meaningful change.

Admiral Group plc Sustainability Report 2023